A Small Fix (Part1 of 2)
Update notes via Steam Community
We are adjusting some minor stats and enemies, as well as fixing some typos for this part 1 fix. This coming Friday, we will push part 2 of the fix. We would like to give a special thanks and shout out to Ziggylata on Twitch.tv for giving us awesome feedback and constructive criticism. Part 2 will include some bigger adjustments and fixes for menus, and enemies.
