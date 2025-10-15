 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 October 2025 Build 20397436 Edited 15 October 2025 – 07:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We are adjusting some minor stats and enemies, as well as fixing some typos for this part 1 fix. This coming Friday, we will push part 2 of the fix. We would like to give a special thanks and shout out to Ziggylata on Twitch.tv for giving us awesome feedback and constructive criticism. Part 2 will include some bigger adjustments and fixes for menus, and enemies.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3735681
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link