Hey everyone,

A few fresh updates are live! The first iteration of rifles with sniper scopes is now ready for testing. It’s still early WIP, but you can already purchase a scope from the Merchant and try it out in the field. I’d really appreciate your feedback on how it feels. I’ll also be sharing a short video to show the core idea behind sniper gameplay.

The weapon customization UI has also received a major rework — parts now have proper icons, and the layout should feel more consistent and easier to use.

Alongside this, there were a few small fixes to weapon logic and general polish improvements.

More to come soon — and as always, thank you for your support and feedback!