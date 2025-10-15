Hey everyone,
A few fresh updates are live! The first iteration of rifles with sniper scopes is now ready for testing. It’s still early WIP, but you can already purchase a scope from the Merchant and try it out in the field. I’d really appreciate your feedback on how it feels. I’ll also be sharing a short video to show the core idea behind sniper gameplay.
The weapon customization UI has also received a major rework — parts now have proper icons, and the layout should feel more consistent and easier to use.
Alongside this, there were a few small fixes to weapon logic and general polish improvements.
More to come soon — and as always, thank you for your support and feedback!
Changed files in this update