We’ve just released a major content update for The Chronicles of Lancelot Combo – bringing new story, new battles, fixes, and quality-of-life improvements. Here’s what’s inside:
🏞️ New Content
New Cave Storyline – Dive into a mysterious new labyrinth featuring Aricen, and Puck the Fairy King.
New Boss: Minotaur – A mighty challenge awaits those brave enough to face the labyrinth beast.
New Creature: The oddly charming but dangerous Snail with… unique features.
Special Scene with Puck 😉
New Summon: Gaya – A supportive summon who restores mana to your whole team after combat.
New NSFW Scene – Experience a fresh moment in Grailwood Village.
🎮 Gameplay Improvements
Controller Support Everywhere – You can now play through the entire game with a controller (previously some minigames required mouse).
Better Minimap – Zoom out twice as far (instead of just once) for improved exploration.
More Battle Balance – Combat has been tuned and refined for smoother progression.
Plus, many small improvements across the game.
New entries for the Diary:
Threesome (after defeating Pestilence)
Taliesin
Kyle
Kosta
Arthur
Audio
Minotaur: fixed a timing/desync issue with the roar so it now aligns with the animation.
🛠️ Bug Fixes
Fixed missing cave entrance markers in the Avalon mini-map (beach ↔ cave path).
Fixed missing cave entrance at the village chief’s house.
Fixed issue where defeating Pestilence Boss did not mark the quest as completed.
Fixed floating villager in Avalon.
Fixed missing animation in an NSFW scene with Takumi.
Ruins (first entry white screen): fixed an issue where the screen could appear white on the first time entering the Ruins.
Labyrinth Cave (first entry white screen): resolved a one-time white screen on first entering the new labyrinth cave. Subsequent entries are normal.
Arthur duplicate spawn: fixed a rare case where Arthur could appear twice in the labyrinth.
Boss: Pestilence: corrected skill names.
Enemy: Wyrm: fixed a vertical placement bug where Wyrm sank underground after its first attack.
Quest – “Collect 10 Shark Teeth for Kosta”: fixed progression/turn-in logic so it completes reliably.
NSFW Mushroom (final map): corrected a reversed animation on the “mushroom” entity so it now plays as intended.
Colliders: general collider improvements to reduce snagging and odd pathing in several maps.
…and many more minor bug fixes.
UI / UX Improvements
Character Select Gear Preview
When you highlight a character in the selection UI, you now see the currently equipped gear for that character at a glance.
Victory Screen EXP Bar
Added an EXP progress bar directly to the victory results so you can instantly see how close you are to leveling up.
EXP Sounds
Added a sound effect while EXP increases and a distinct chime when the EXP gain finishes.
