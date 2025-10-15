Dear friend,
Some of the new decorations were not properly saving in between game sessions. Hopefully this is fixed now!
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Dear friend,
Some of the new decorations were not properly saving in between game sessions. Hopefully this is fixed now!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update