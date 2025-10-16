Thank you for playing "Jelly Troops."

■ Implementation Date and Time

Thursday, October 16, 2025, 16:00 JST

■ Update Details

【Fixes】

・Fixed an issue where the Big Flag's position was not properly set far away in the "Big Flags are located far away" rule.

・Fixed an issue to make it less likely for flags to be hidden by room walls.

・Fixed a bug in "Solo Mission" where a mission resulting in a draw was incorrectly not counted as a mission failure.

・Fixed a bug where Magic Books could not be obtained.

・Fixed an issue to make the placement of large Magic Fruits less biased.

・Fixed other minor bugs not listed above.

【Changes/Improvements】

・Improved controller support to include the following operations:

・2P can now open the menu in "Split-screen Battle."

・Added keyboard input support for password entry in "Private Battle" (only in Big Picture Mode).

・Changed so that slimes created during an “Invisibility” spell are also invisible.

・Changed so that using an “Invisibility” spell during an active “Invisibility” spell extends its duration.

・Changed so that being hit by an opponent's thrown slime during an “Invisibility” spell does not result in an offset (cancellation).

・Improved to make the screen flicker briefly just before the Invisibility” spell ends.

・Changed so that slimes created during a “Speed up” spell also receive the “Speed up” effect.

・Changed so that the screen shakes upon hits from Guardian attacks, Lightning, and Bomb summon.

・In "Solo Missions," the achievement difficulty for 3-star scores in "Level 3" and "Level 4" has been slightly raised (buffed).

・Set a minimum waiting time after a Guardian attack before the next attack can occur.

・Changed so that some rule is always set when selecting "Random" in the rule settings.

・Implemented "Battle Records" on the title screen (planned to be further enhanced with future updates).

・Reduced wall durability by 6.5% (nerfed).

・Reduced wall durability in the "Walls are harder to break" rule (nerfed).

