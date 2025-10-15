RW2 PATCH 3 PATCH NOTES!

MISC:

Max channel has its own color and stat identity

Removed gnome/two-headed snake/ghost mass as respawn options for mutated/weekly, replaced with Mantis, Fire Flies, and Brain Saplings respectively. No more *instant* infinite respawn loops.

Several performance optimizations

Amnesia Shrine will now remove the spell from the spellbook instead of only making the wizard forget it.

Blood Golem, Ophan, Fleshbound, and Slimy Voodoo Mantle no longer give secret shields before damage, and now instead intercept damage before it is dealt.

Fixed a bug that let modified units try to swap non-flyers into chasms and crash the game.

Fixed a bug where Fortresses were able to shoot distant targets while blind if there was an enemy next to them.

Fairies from Glittering Dance and Faerie Arcanists now have flying.

Added Corrupted to the Custom Game options.

Aether Dagger will no longer allow poisoned enemies to heal by removing their immunity to healing.

Misc typos and tooltip fixes.

Effects which dealt damage in a diamond shaped burst have changed to be more circular and generous on higher radii.

This change also fixed a bug where some AI would miscalculate their range or effective radius and miss their attacks.

Breath Attacks also benefit from this change, and their threat indicators should match up with where they can actually reach with their breath. (Looking at you Winterbringer)

BUGS:

Fixed assured destruction annihilate crashing the game when multiple casts were queued simultaneously.

Fixed Fleshbound enemies' tooltips in level peeking to display correct amount of fleshbound enemies.

Fixed Fleshbound redirection of damage using shields as a shortcut to intercept damage, now the damage source will be preserved, allowing things like thorns to work properly.

Fixed restless dead minions' spells sometimes having incorrect values.

Fixed Armageddon blade not inheriting certain annihilate/mega annihilate upgrades.

Fixed Melt's Melting Point upgrade mistakenly giving the Conjuration tag

Fixed Houndlord and Boneguard to properly account for units with modifiers when deciding when to create a new unit.

Fixed Houndlord summoning too early and being damaged by player spells (i.e. infernal blood spear)

Fixed a handful of minions' spells that were granted wizard not getting that spell's upgrades.

Fixed Boots of Imminent Doom to not alter the wizard's version spell.

Fixed a bug with Searing Heat, Frostbite, Megavenom, and Disintegrator: were missing units that should have been hit.

Fixed Icicle Corrosive Shard debuff persisting on wizard across realms.

Fixed Raiment of Eyes where it would allow too many spells to be granted, going negative if there were many simultaneous summons.

Fixed Multicolored Rage Rod allowing for multiple of same tags when items that cast spells on level entry were acquired first.

Fixed Vampiricism crash if the unit died from pain mirror hurting the target via the hp cost of vampiricism.

Fixed many slime spells were not propagating spell bonuses to slime descendants. Should be fixed now for slime orb, eye of blood, melt, slimeshot, slimify, slime drake.

Fixed Dwarf Hat to work as described. (was previously counting each cast of unknown spells as a unique spell, via items or other means).

Fixed Sigil Shop examine not showing correct unit resistances.

Fixed a bug that blocked Orb Detonation if the orb had a boss modifier

Fixed a bug with some staffs that cause the wizard to cast a spell not casting the upgraded version of their spell.

Fixed a bug with Amnesia Shrine that let you try to forget ineligible spells granted by allies, i.e. idol of sorcery.

Fixed multi-tile melee attacks not working and threat indication being wrong.

Fixed a bug with Shrapnel Blast that was causing it to hit wall tiles with shrapnel even when it was missing the appropriate upgrade.

Fixed a bug with Iceball that caused it to count each tile of multi-tile units as an individual unit for the purposes of its Fae Ball upgrade.

Fixed Soul Ward giving shield over the 20 cap.

Fixed missing HP cost on units' spells (typically spells granted by the wizard be they blood spells or in the Blood Rites Archmage trial)

Fixed a bug with Death Cleave that caused it to fizzle prematurely. i.e. Pyrostatic Hex Chaos Casting/ Melt White Flame

Fixed Essence Flux swapping the same multi-tile unit's resistances multiple times.

Fixed Fan of Flames Wildfire not applying to the final turn of its channel

Fixed Thunderblink / Lightning Warp interaction which caused your Thunderblink Thunderstrikes to miss their targets by targeting their original positions.

Fixed a bug that caused the Starwhale to gain a limited minion duration when purchasing the Starhost upgrade.

Fixed Mystic Power Occult Power to longer kill the wizard via enchanters boon or glass orbs.

SPELLS:

Most spell upgrades that add the Blood tag now also add an HP Cost (excluding those that teach blood spells to minions)

Annihilate charges 10->18. Puts it more on par with other level 2 mid carries like silver spear / melt / devour mind.

Mega Annihilate level 5->9, charges 3->1, damage 99->999. Cascade Range upgrade cascade range 4->6.

Goats/Eagles/Gold Drake retaliation is now enemies only.

Summon X Drake spells now use the base monster equivalents rather than unique numbers.

Flock of Eagles base num_summons up from 3 -> 4, minion damage down 6->5, minion health up 18 -> 22, Shielded Eagles cost down 3->2

Poison Sting Acidify will now acidify regardless of if damage is dealt by the sting.

Word of Madness Guardians of Madness now summons 6 of each guardian type.

Floating Eye Regen Shields cap of 4 removed.

Fan of Flames Healing Hearthfire cost down 3->2, Wildfire range bonus lasts until you stop channeling it.

Suspend Mortality Twilight Essence now grants 100 holy and dark resist rather than 25.

Call Seraph Heal Aura now scales with radius. Holy Fire Aura cost 5->6, now scales with radius and minion damage.

Shield Siphon Shield Burn now scales with damage, and triggers per shield rather than as a single aggregate amount.

Hungry Maw Invincible Maw shields increased from +5 to +18.

Dispersion Aura Time Bomb tick damage per turn no longer scales, just the explosion does.

Blizzard Flash Freeze now scales with duration.

Frostfire Hydra Freezing Ice now scales with duration.

Ice Phoenix Reincarnations upgrade, reincarnations increased from +2 to +4.

Earthquake Aftershocks now scales with radius and duration.

Earthquake Magnitude 8.0 cost 4->6, now guarantees hits on all non-allied tiles in radius, and stuns with a scaling amount.

Mercurize Liquid Magnetism, cost 5->6 now has the wizard as the caster of magnetize, base duration of 1 scales with duration bonuses.

Silver Spear Copper Shaft cost 3->5, Astral Spear cost 4->3 and now adds the arcane tag.

Wyrm Eggs Radiant Eggs damage now scales with damage.

Wave of Dread Wave of Tyranny cost reduced to 3

Rain Storm Living Rain cost 2->4, now summons 2 elementals per turn, and this number scales with num_summons.

Holy Flame Divine Blaze upgrade adds the Arcane tag

Imp Swarm Chaos Buddies now summons 2 every 6 turns, and scales with num_summons.

Amalgamate Slime Slimy Mimic can now summon any monster at or below the threshold health value, rather than gating it. The mimic's spells now scale with how much health they have compared to the boss monster version of that monster.

Wall of Ice Hungry Wall, now grants +3 minion range, replaces the base attack with an Ice Lash pulling attack, and grants +1 duration whenever they use the spell.

Lightning Form gained the Translocation tag.

Lightning Spire resistance penetration will now work on lightning immune enemies. cost 5->6

Ring of Spiders amended to stun and poison enemies only.

Summon Wizard Jealousy now scales with num_targets base of 2, and cost 7 -> 6.

Slime Form new upgrade, Chromatic Oozemancer costs 9, adds 4 num_summons and the chaos tag, and makes you summon 4 random slimes each turn.

Cantrip Cascade Orb Cascade upgrade now adds the orb tag to the spell.

Bone Spear Infernal Spear renamed to Blazing Spear for clarity

Eye of Lightning Archon Eye now also damages enemies along the beam, like how archon lightning works. Now adds the Holy tag.

Lightning Storm Particle Cloud now deals its damage directly after the clouds normal lightning damage, rather than just at the end of the wizard's turn.

Lightning Storm Surestrike - cost 2->1

Death Bolt Soul Battery now grants the Wizard the stacking buff, regardless of who cast the spell.

Choir of Angels will now heal the player even if they're the only target in range of their spell.

Choir of Angels Dual Angels cost 4->5, In addition to previous effects, angels now gain the Dark tag, and only deal their song damage to enemy units.

Choir of Angels Mercy: In addition to previous effects, angels' healing is now equal to their minion damage, rather than being fixed to 1.

Shrapnel Blast: 2 new upgrades

Chain Blast: cost 5 : The shrapnel can penetrate or destroy walls. If it would destroy a wall besides the initial target, there is a 25% chance to cast Shrapnel Blast on that wall.

Remote Detonation: cost 2: Grants +10 range and you may now detonate allied Metallic and Construct units in addition to walls. Detonating a unit kills it, and increases the damage of the initial blast of fire by its max HP.

Void Beam: New Upgrade: Void Pulse: cost 4: Sends out a wide pulse which also affects tiles adjacent to the center beam. (similar to Pyrostatic Pulse targeting)

Ironize: Arcane Insulation: now adds the Arcane tag.

Removed Lightning Bolt Channeling Upgrade. Added Lightning Bolt Repeater Bolts upgrade. Repeater Bolts: cost 6 Lightning Bolt will be recast at the target location at the end of your turn for 2 turns.

Lightning Halo now stacks intensity (You can have multiple instances of the buff at the same time)

Lightning Halo max charges down 5->3

Lightning Halo duration up 9->15

Lightning Halo Radioactivity buffed from 50% as poison to full poison and inflicts 15 turns of poison on affected enemies.

Magnetize now properly Stuns multi-tile units. It also now stacks in Intensity by default, so a single unit can have multiple instances of it.

SKILLS:

Focused channeler now adds +100% max channel.

Chaos lord now also buffs cascade range.

Acid fumes now prefers permanent enemies but will acidify temporary units if there are no unacidified permanent enemies.

Grey goo no longer overrides the 1 boss mod / unit rule. Grey Goo cost down to 4

Horror gained the num_targets attribute

Arcane Accounting time limit removed, and language clarified

Sonic shielding damage 3 -> 1.

Serpents of chaos damage threshold 6 -> 9.

Natural Vigor should now apply after any other effects. Previously there were interactions with Legion Staffs and other modifiers which swallowed its effect rather than being additive with it.

EQUIPMENT:

Exotic Pet portal previews now display the creature's name. No more squinting to see if that's fiery red or fleshbound red

Deploying onto a wall tile with Drill Shoes now destroys the wall, instead of the wizard just existing where a wall is.

Blood Ruby damage from 30% to 100%, range from flat 1 to 100%, and increases HP cost of blood spells by 100%.

Stoneeater Amulet now eats all adjacent walls instead of one.

Explosive Spore Manual adjusted to not activate after level completion.

Added damage tracker in description of free-cast staves like Dynamo, Blazeloom, Gloomthorn etc.

NEW EQUIPMENT

Added Quickstep Shoes - Moving takes only half a turn

Added Eye of Tamtu - 33% to dragon minion hp, 33% to chaos damage, 33% to eye duration

Added Arcane Accelerator - Reduce allies’ current spell cooldowns in line of sight by 1 each turn.

Added Cultist's Staff - Each turn, pay 1 hp to deal dark damage equal to your missing hp to the nearest enemy.

Added The North Pole - When a Metallic unit is summoned, cast your Magnetize on it.

Added Chaos Robes - Whenever you cast a Chaos spell, deal 8 damage to 3 targets in line of sight. bolts randomly deal fire, lightning, or physical damage. 25% resist to phys/lightning/fire

Added The Gloomthorn - Cast Prison of Thorns on a random for every 50 damage you deal with dark spells.

Added Slime Capsule - Summon a Green Slime Cube for every 300 poison damage dealt to enemies.

Added Drain Boots - Cast your Drain Pulse for free every 8 steps

BOSS MODIFIERS:

Added Quickened Boss Modifier: gives the unit quickcast on their spells, and quick move (moving takes half a turn). Cuts the unit's spell cooldowns in half (rounding down)

Icy -> -50 Fire Resist

Metallic -> -50 Arcane Resist

Immortal -> -50 Poison Resist

Faetouched -> -50 Physical Resist

Flametouched -> -50 Ice Resist

Trollblooded -> -50 Poison Resist

Slimy -> -50 Dark Resist

Claytouched -> -50 Ice Resist

Fleshbound -> -100 Poison Resist

A small and hopefully reasonable win for the otherwise lacking Poison damage type. For builds that can handle any enemies, this change shouldn't have much impact, but hopefully this will make realm selection more interesting, now that some builds will be stronger against certain boss modifiers, rather than only ever being devastated by their high resistances.