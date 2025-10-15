 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 October 2025 Build 20397142 Edited 15 October 2025 – 06:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
• Unity version updated to include Unity's security patch
• "About the Soundtrack" section updated so it can optionally be scrolled via controller and keyboard

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1717941
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1717942
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1717943
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link