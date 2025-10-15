• Unity version updated to include Unity's security patch
• "About the Soundtrack" section updated so it can optionally be scrolled via controller and keyboard
Small Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1717941
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 1717942
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 1717943
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update