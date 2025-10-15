 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20397103 Edited 15 October 2025 – 09:06:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed the Launcher Intro (the Ufo animation was not shooting down the 3 doors properly)

  • Improved stability

  • Improved controller support (please note: PS4 controller does not work properly at this stage; the best option is to use Steaminput)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3614301
