15 October 2025 Build 20396910 Edited 15 October 2025 – 06:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

ATLYSS Version 102025.a3 released.

Verify integrity of game cache if the update does not occur.

Game / General

  • Added a new parameter to settings file, remembering what your last played character is, selecting them when starting up the selection screen.

  • Added a new tutorial when picking up an item, stating that you can hold the interact key to auto pick up nearby items.

  • Adjusted UI formatting and did some slight development on game pad input control. Note: Native game pad input is still very incomplete.

  • Adjusted default video resolution settings for starting up the game without a settings file, to windowed 1600x900.

  • Fixed a de-serialization error when joining a lobby with high latency, which prevented connecting players from setting their level and stats.

  • Fixed issue where the character selection / creation menu camera would potentially spin infinitely with keyboard input while having a game pad plugged in.

  • Fixed the rotation and positioning of the Kubold's wrists and arms while reset into the idle animation from previously holding a weapon.

  • Fixed the recall portal appearing after recalling from a Dungeon. Recall portals should only appear for field zone maps.

  • Resource nodes for professions can now be interacted with the interaction input alongside with using the tool consumable.

  • Fixed stacking issue when shift clicking items into storage.

  • Fixed support hitboxes such as buffs and heals affecting enemy / non party players in PVP.

  • Adjusted projectile hitbox prediction, where projectiles should not collide with other players unless if they are flagged for pvp. They do not party check yet.

  • Fixed being able to cling and getting slightly stuck onto the ends of the support beams in the Sanctum Lake.

  • Updated all the Orca Civilians' dialog in Sanctum.

Mob Balance

  • Added a longer / separate telegraph visual for the Warboar's spin attack.

  • Fixed scaling interpolation issue with mobs when they are parried and the player level is very low compared to them.

  • Slightly increased max health of all standard mobs in the Hard Crescent Grove dungeon (lv-20/lv-25).

  • Aqua Muchrooms are more likely to cast Crya instead of Aquos.

Skill Balance

  • Spread shot cool down increased from 1.2sec to 3sec.

  • Fluxbolt cool down decreased from 3.5sec to 2sec.

  • Spire cool down decreased from 20sec to 8sec.

  • Alacrity cool down decreased from 20sec to 13sec.

  • Bomb trap damage scale increased.

Changed files in this update

