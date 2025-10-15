Added a new parameter to settings file, remembering what your last played character is, selecting them when starting up the selection screen.

Added a new tutorial when picking up an item, stating that you can hold the interact key to auto pick up nearby items.

Adjusted UI formatting and did some slight development on game pad input control. Note: Native game pad input is still very incomplete.

Adjusted default video resolution settings for starting up the game without a settings file, to windowed 1600x900.

Fixed a de-serialization error when joining a lobby with high latency, which prevented connecting players from setting their level and stats.

Fixed issue where the character selection / creation menu camera would potentially spin infinitely with keyboard input while having a game pad plugged in.

Fixed the rotation and positioning of the Kubold's wrists and arms while reset into the idle animation from previously holding a weapon.

Fixed the recall portal appearing after recalling from a Dungeon. Recall portals should only appear for field zone maps.

Resource nodes for professions can now be interacted with the interaction input alongside with using the tool consumable.

Fixed stacking issue when shift clicking items into storage.

Fixed support hitboxes such as buffs and heals affecting enemy / non party players in PVP.

Adjusted projectile hitbox prediction, where projectiles should not collide with other players unless if they are flagged for pvp. They do not party check yet.

Fixed being able to cling and getting slightly stuck onto the ends of the support beams in the Sanctum Lake.