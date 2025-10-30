 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20396857 Edited 30 October 2025 – 04:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
• Added support for additional content.
• Adjusted the filter function so that when an option is already selected, only relevant options will be displayed for other categories.
• Improved the encyclopedia's material tracking feature to take into account gathering rank and time of day, tracking only "obtainable targets."
• Enabled bulk selection by holding the confirm button and moving the cursor when delivering investment items.
• Adjusted precision guard to withstand KO from multiple-hit enemy attacks when HP is above 1.
• Made it possible to skip day/night transition animations by pressing the confirm button or similar.
• Updated the calculation formula for traits that reduce AP consumption to align with the formula for AP consumption increase.

• Fixed an issue where after viewing the event "After the Festival" in chapter 9, the game would stop when the recipe acquisition animation played.
• Fixed a bug in Skyglow Path where wire action indicators appeared when wire actions couldn't be performed.
• Fixed an issue where dummy text would appear after acquiring all fairy blessings in dimensional paths.
• Other minor adjustments and bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3259601
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link