• Added support for additional content.
• Adjusted the filter function so that when an option is already selected, only relevant options will be displayed for other categories.
• Improved the encyclopedia's material tracking feature to take into account gathering rank and time of day, tracking only "obtainable targets."
• Enabled bulk selection by holding the confirm button and moving the cursor when delivering investment items.
• Adjusted precision guard to withstand KO from multiple-hit enemy attacks when HP is above 1.
• Made it possible to skip day/night transition animations by pressing the confirm button or similar.
• Updated the calculation formula for traits that reduce AP consumption to align with the formula for AP consumption increase.
• Fixed an issue where after viewing the event "After the Festival" in chapter 9, the game would stop when the recipe acquisition animation played.
• Fixed a bug in Skyglow Path where wire action indicators appeared when wire actions couldn't be performed.
• Fixed an issue where dummy text would appear after acquiring all fairy blessings in dimensional paths.
• Other minor adjustments and bug fixes.
Update Details Ver.1.2.0（Steam®）
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update