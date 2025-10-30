• Added support for additional content.

• Adjusted the filter function so that when an option is already selected, only relevant options will be displayed for other categories.

• Improved the encyclopedia's material tracking feature to take into account gathering rank and time of day, tracking only "obtainable targets."

• Enabled bulk selection by holding the confirm button and moving the cursor when delivering investment items.

• Adjusted precision guard to withstand KO from multiple-hit enemy attacks when HP is above 1.

• Made it possible to skip day/night transition animations by pressing the confirm button or similar.

• Updated the calculation formula for traits that reduce AP consumption to align with the formula for AP consumption increase.



• Fixed an issue where after viewing the event "After the Festival" in chapter 9, the game would stop when the recipe acquisition animation played.

• Fixed a bug in Skyglow Path where wire action indicators appeared when wire actions couldn't be performed.

• Fixed an issue where dummy text would appear after acquiring all fairy blessings in dimensional paths.

• Other minor adjustments and bug fixes.