 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Fellowship Hogwarts Legacy Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 October 2025 Build 20396767 Edited 17 October 2025 – 19:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Squaddies,

Today's hotfix includes an adjustment to the Muzzle Smoke VFX attached to weapons. We have reduced the reflections that were appearing on the smoke, making it seem much more opaque than we initially intended. This iteration, depending on your feedback, will continue to receive adjustments.

We are also aware that these smoke VFX affect some other aspects of Squad, including the thrown smoke grenades and terrain smoke. We are working on those issues as well, but we do not have a timeframe for resolutions just yet.

Vehicle handling and physics are also very high up on our priority list. This system is quite complex and takes time to rework and make adjustments that feel valuable and authentic. We are working on a series of patches that will adjust vehicles in a phased approach as soon as possible. We will have more community updates on this soon!

Thanks for your patience.

Offworld out!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Squad Base Depot 393381
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link