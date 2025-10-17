Hello Squaddies,

Today's hotfix includes an adjustment to the Muzzle Smoke VFX attached to weapons. We have reduced the reflections that were appearing on the smoke, making it seem much more opaque than we initially intended. This iteration, depending on your feedback, will continue to receive adjustments.



We are also aware that these smoke VFX affect some other aspects of Squad, including the thrown smoke grenades and terrain smoke. We are working on those issues as well, but we do not have a timeframe for resolutions just yet.



Vehicle handling and physics are also very high up on our priority list. This system is quite complex and takes time to rework and make adjustments that feel valuable and authentic. We are working on a series of patches that will adjust vehicles in a phased approach as soon as possible. We will have more community updates on this soon!



Thanks for your patience.



Offworld out!