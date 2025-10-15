Hello, Tacticians!

We are bringing balance changes to accelerate permanent progression and ease the difficulty–on top of fixing a bug!

Patch Schedule

PT: 12 AM, Oct 15, 2025

ET: 3 AM, Oct 15, 2025

CEST: 9 AM, Oct 15, 2025

KST: 4 PM, Oct 15, 2025

Here are some of the changes within version 1.0.11 that we’ve made to the game:

Changes/Improvements

As mentioned in our dev log, we are adjusting rewards as below, in order to improve the ratio of persistent progression to gameplay.

Increased the number of Rune Fragment drops Increased the number of Rune Fragment drops from boss fights, in order to reduce the time it takes to promote all characters/classes. Act 1 Boss Act 2 Boss Act 3 Boss Act 4 Boss 1 Act 4 Boss 2 Previous 1 2 3 1 1 Changed 4 4 4 2 2

Increased the amount of Partnership Points obtained after winning a battle Increased the rate of acquiring Partnership Points. We would like to help expedite reaching Partnership Level 3 sooner. Partnership Points Obtained per Battle Previous 10 Changed 20

Increased the number of Sacred Embers obtained after winning a battle Based on feedback that the Sacred Ember is slow to collect, we are making the following adjustments to Sacred Ember drops. We hope this provides a better player experience, in getting the team stronger through the Altar of Fire relative to the overall playtime. Changed the base Sacred Ember drop from witting normal battles: 2 → 4 Changed the number of Sacred Embers dropped from winning boss battles: 3/5/10 → 5/10/15

Increased the rewards obtained from treasure chests in battle Based on feedback that rewards from treasure chests are underwhelming compared to the time/effort they take, we increased the drops for some rewards from treasure chests. Gold Sacred Embers Previous 100-150 1-2 Changed 300-500 3-5

Improved Laurent’s spell attacks Based on feedback around Laurent's spell cast range, we increased the range of the following spells, in order to make Laurent and his spells more effective. Increased the range of Fireball, Hydro Bomb, and Glacial Gale Increased the Power value of Greater Fireball



Bug Fix

Fixed the issue where a concealed unit would be revealed, if it was healed while in concealment

We appreciate everyone that reported any bugs or issues that they came across during their gameplay. Please feel free to share your thoughts and suggestions with us on our Steam discussion boards or our Discord server .





- ODS Team

