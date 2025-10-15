Hello, Tacticians!
We are bringing balance changes to accelerate permanent progression and ease the difficulty–on top of fixing a bug!
Patch Schedule
PT: 12 AM, Oct 15, 2025
ET: 3 AM, Oct 15, 2025
CEST: 9 AM, Oct 15, 2025
KST: 4 PM, Oct 15, 2025
Here are some of the changes within version 1.0.11 that we’ve made to the game:
Changes/Improvements
As mentioned in our dev log, we are adjusting rewards as below, in order to improve the ratio of persistent progression to gameplay.
Increased the number of Rune Fragment drops
Increased the number of Rune Fragment drops from boss fights, in order to reduce the time it takes to promote all characters/classes.
Act 1 Boss
Act 2 Boss
Act 3 Boss
Act 4 Boss 1
Act 4 Boss 2
Previous
1
2
3
1
1
Changed
4
4
4
2
2
Increased the amount of Partnership Points obtained after winning a battle
Increased the rate of acquiring Partnership Points. We would like to help expedite reaching Partnership Level 3 sooner.
Partnership Points Obtained per Battle
Previous
10
Changed
20
Increased the number of Sacred Embers obtained after winning a battle
Based on feedback that the Sacred Ember is slow to collect, we are making the following adjustments to Sacred Ember drops. We hope this provides a better player experience, in getting the team stronger through the Altar of Fire relative to the overall playtime.
Changed the base Sacred Ember drop from witting normal battles: 2 → 4
Changed the number of Sacred Embers dropped from winning boss battles: 3/5/10 → 5/10/15
Increased the rewards obtained from treasure chests in battle
Based on feedback that rewards from treasure chests are underwhelming compared to the time/effort they take, we increased the drops for some rewards from treasure chests.
Gold
Sacred Embers
Previous
100-150
1-2
Changed
300-500
3-5
Improved Laurent’s spell attacks
Based on feedback around Laurent's spell cast range, we increased the range of the following spells, in order to make Laurent and his spells more effective.
Increased the range of Fireball, Hydro Bomb, and Glacial Gale
Increased the Power value of Greater Fireball
Bug Fix
Fixed the issue where a concealed unit would be revealed, if it was healed while in concealment
We appreciate everyone that reported any bugs or issues that they came across during their gameplay. Please feel free to share your thoughts and suggestions with us on our Steam discussion boards or our Discord server.
- ODS Team
Changed files in this update