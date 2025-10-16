Greetings

Thank you very much for your patience.

We sincerely apologize for the concern caused by the temporary suspension of development.



We are pleased to announce that SHINONOME has been retitled as

“SHINONOME : Rainy Night Manor”,

and has been renewed and officially restarted!



WODAN will continue to provide updates and bug fixes,

and SHINONOME : Rainy Night Manor will keep evolving. Please look forward to it.



【Updates】

Changed the mode selection icons for HARAE , MISOGI , and GYOU from paper talismans to candles.

Added Ukiyo-e style illustrations to the HARAE , MISOGI , and GYOU modes.

Added Ukiyo-e style illustrations to each “village” within the HARAE mode.

Added Ukiyo-e style illustrations to the item menu screen.

Updated the in-game font.

Added a limited-time event “Journey.” ※Event available until October 21, 2025, 12:00 UTC. ※A low-difficulty random stage for beginners (event “Burari Kawagoe GAMEDIGG MINI”). ※Features exclusive food items: “Kawagoe Imo” and “Kawagoe Udon.”



【Bug Fixes】