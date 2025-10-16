 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20396128
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings

Thank you very much for your patience.

We sincerely apologize for the concern caused by the temporary suspension of development.


We are pleased to announce that SHINONOME has been retitled as

“SHINONOME : Rainy Night Manor”,

and has been renewed and officially restarted!

WODAN will continue to provide updates and bug fixes,

and SHINONOME : Rainy Night Manor will keep evolving. Please look forward to it.

【Updates】

  • Changed the mode selection icons for HARAE, MISOGI, and GYOU from paper talismans to candles.

  • Added Ukiyo-e style illustrations to the HARAE, MISOGI, and GYOU modes.

  • Added Ukiyo-e style illustrations to each “village” within the HARAE mode.

  • Added Ukiyo-e style illustrations to the item menu screen.

  • Updated the in-game font.

  • Added a limited-time event “Journey.”

    　※Event available until October 21, 2025, 12:00 UTC.

    　※A low-difficulty random stage for beginners (event “Burari Kawagoe GAMEDIGG MINI”).

    　※Features exclusive food items: “Kawagoe Imo” and “Kawagoe Udon.”

【Bug Fixes】

  • Fixed minor issues.

  • Other bugs will be addressed progressively in future updates.

    ※Please stay tuned for the official announcement regarding
    “SHINONOME ABYSS : The Maiden Exorcist.”

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1977911
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1977912
  • Loading history…
