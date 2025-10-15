Challenge Update

Put your skills to the test! This update encourages players to compete on the global ranking to prove who is the fastest and most skilled. Track your progress and improve your times as you climb the rankings.

Global Leaderboard: Compete with players worldwide and see who is at the top.

Detailed Statistics: Track your performance, best times, and how many times you've died in each world.

New Cosmetics!

Stand out from the crowd! We added a new line of cosmetics so players can customize their style.

Silver Crown and Necklace

Gold Crown and Necklace

Gameplay

Enjoy a friendlier start! We have adjusted the difficulty of World 1 (City) so that new players have a smoother experience, ideal for learning the mechanics without frustration.

World 1 difficulty reduced, keeping the challenge but avoiding frustration.

Quality of Life

We improved the visual and informational experience to make everything more intuitive and easy to understand, helping you focus on the action rather than guessing what each icon means.