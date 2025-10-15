Content:

Traits Rework: Several traits merged together to make each one more interesting, traits renamed and have new descriptions.

Gekki Update: All traits used in his dialog as an introduction to traits

A handful of new trait checks added to dialog



Improvements:

Improved axe AOE feature

Improved dead body physics

Improved looter’s journal

Added default save name to save textbox

Made quicksave backups appear in save/load menus

Improved quicksave/autosave backup label

Sped up block animations

Made flower ingredients collectable before beast quest allows it

Improved the look of journal entries a bit

Added extra dialog to the beast potion options, making your choice clearer

Made chest ogobi’s be pickpocketable

Made armor types have different icons and sort correctly

Added auto saves before various quest decisions

Made Hiamo not shoo you away



Balance:

Increased enemy movement speed slightly

Reduced loot from some chests, especially garbage items

Increased lifetime of summons

Made greateaxes+greatswords not have a “max combo” value

Rebalanced some minimum skill requirements

Added “Old Bow”



Level Design:

Made the chest above the dungeon entrance more visible

Made Chasa location more interesting and less bright

Cleaned up blue coral around Iago's house

Moved Hollow horn to a more visible spot

Added light to entrance of Bubble dew dungeon

Added in more Moon touched Jump puzzle platforms

Added lights to each the floating islands, Kimashi area, and bubble elevator

Added details to each of the floating islands, kimashi area

Added barrels and crates all around the mini islands and in the water around Bisawa

Moved a sun kissed chest to a less busy area



Fixes

Fixed Major Issue: Reloading save would not load completed quest dialog

Fixed getting stuck under the stairs at Iago's House

Fixed the Moon Touched Chest to show at night now

Fixed the Heavy board chest to not be able to be looted with out moving the board

Fixed holes in the map where you could fall and get stuck

Fixed the uneven terrain at tutorial dungeon entrance

Fixed dead bodies going underground when knockback is applied

Fixed screenshot triggering when entering save name

Fixed save menu not playing sfx on close / open

Fixed major skills not loading correctly

Fixed being parried causing weapon animations to break

Fixed raise dead spells triggering cooldown even when no raised dead are present

Fixed javak taunt animation not playing

Fixed several reactive greetings not occurring for yogek

Fixed several reactive greetings getting crushed by another quests greetings for chasa

Fixed chasa not mentioning her backstory

Fixed game ending triggering when getting to close to a demo border

Fixed certain journal entries showing an invalid title

Fixed Gekki being named Gekkei in game

Fixed negative effects on drinking potions scaling positively with higher alchemy skill

Fixed potions showing scaled values

Fixed favorites menu being usable while in cutscenes

