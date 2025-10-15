Content:
Traits Rework: Several traits merged together to make each one more interesting, traits renamed and have new descriptions.
Gekki Update: All traits used in his dialog as an introduction to traits
A handful of new trait checks added to dialog
Improvements:
Improved axe AOE feature
Improved dead body physics
Improved looter’s journal
Added default save name to save textbox
Made quicksave backups appear in save/load menus
Improved quicksave/autosave backup label
Sped up block animations
Made flower ingredients collectable before beast quest allows it
Improved the look of journal entries a bit
Added extra dialog to the beast potion options, making your choice clearer
Made chest ogobi’s be pickpocketable
Made armor types have different icons and sort correctly
Added auto saves before various quest decisions
Made Hiamo not shoo you away
Balance:
Increased enemy movement speed slightly
Reduced loot from some chests, especially garbage items
Increased lifetime of summons
Made greateaxes+greatswords not have a “max combo” value
Rebalanced some minimum skill requirements
Added “Old Bow”
Level Design:
Made the chest above the dungeon entrance more visible
Made Chasa location more interesting and less bright
Cleaned up blue coral around Iago's house
Moved Hollow horn to a more visible spot
Added light to entrance of Bubble dew dungeon
Added in more Moon touched Jump puzzle platforms
Added lights to each the floating islands, Kimashi area, and bubble elevator
Added details to each of the floating islands, kimashi area
Added barrels and crates all around the mini islands and in the water around Bisawa
Moved a sun kissed chest to a less busy area
Fixes
Fixed Major Issue: Reloading save would not load completed quest dialog
Fixed getting stuck under the stairs at Iago's House
Fixed the Moon Touched Chest to show at night now
Fixed the Heavy board chest to not be able to be looted with out moving the board
Fixed holes in the map where you could fall and get stuck
Fixed the uneven terrain at tutorial dungeon entrance
Fixed dead bodies going underground when knockback is applied
Fixed screenshot triggering when entering save name
Fixed save menu not playing sfx on close / open
Fixed major skills not loading correctly
Fixed being parried causing weapon animations to break
Fixed raise dead spells triggering cooldown even when no raised dead are present
Fixed javak taunt animation not playing
Fixed several reactive greetings not occurring for yogek
Fixed several reactive greetings getting crushed by another quests greetings for chasa
Fixed chasa not mentioning her backstory
Fixed game ending triggering when getting to close to a demo border
Fixed certain journal entries showing an invalid title
Fixed Gekki being named Gekkei in game
Fixed negative effects on drinking potions scaling positively with higher alchemy skill
Fixed potions showing scaled values
Fixed favorites menu being usable while in cutscenes
Hotfix 0.9.23
