Hey there, we've been working hard on patching all the bugs we've received through reports. Thanks to everyone who's taken the time to make these reports as we're itching closer to a smoother experience for full release, we really appreciate it! This update brings only two additions, though they are highly requested so it's about time. Keep letting us know your suggestions and we'll keep adding them. We'll have another update in 2-3 days, see ya.

v1.1.4 Change Log

Additions

Added Boombox with 3 in-house tracks. (Content won't be available in the demo)

You can now configure a theater room's Setup & Start time through the Movie Projector.

Fixes