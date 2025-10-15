 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20395258 Edited 15 October 2025 – 03:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey there, we've been working hard on patching all the bugs we've received through reports. Thanks to everyone who's taken the time to make these reports as we're itching closer to a smoother experience for full release, we really appreciate it! This update brings only two additions, though they are highly requested so it's about time. Keep letting us know your suggestions and we'll keep adding them. We'll have another update in 2-3 days, see ya.

v1.1.4 Change Log

Additions

  • Added Boombox with 3 in-house tracks. (Content won't be available in the demo)

  • You can now configure a theater room's Setup & Start time through the Movie Projector.

Fixes

  • Fixed security guard didn't always kick out bad customers.

  • Fixed Customer/Worker leave logic at end of day.

  • Fixed customers found not moving / stuck.

  • Fixed workers sometimes stuck in cash register loop.

  • Many many other fixes too small to include.

