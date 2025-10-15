🛠️ Patch Notes - v0.1.1

Hey DVD fans!

We’ve been listening to your feedback and polishing every corner of the store.

This update brings smoother gameplay, better balance, and a bunch of important fixes.

🌍 Localization

Fixed several issues with the Italian and German translations.

⚙️ Gameplay & Balance

Slightly slowed down the overall game speed .

Reduced the trash drop rate .

Adjusted the positive/negative balance in daily events.

Decoration item prices have been lowered.

Added a door between the storage and the shop.

👷‍♂️ Employees

Major fixes and improvements to the Cashier system .

You can now hire cashiers only up to the number of available checkouts .

Fixed cashiers getting stuck on the same checkout .

Fixed screen and cursor lock issues when taking over the checkout or while a cashier is active.

Added Numpad Enter support to complete POS transactions.

💿 Collectors & Collection Showcase

Fixed various issues related to the collector and collection showcase .

Fixed a freeze that could occur during collector interactions.

🔍 Inspector

Fixed multiple bugs related to the Inspector system.

🧰 Other Fixes & Improvements

Fixed repeating tasks issue.

The Set Price panel now correctly applies the price when pressing “OK.”

Fixed an issue with moving the DVD Writer table .

Fixed a stuck bug when jumping on plants.

Fixed freezing issues when interacting with Traveler or Trader .

Fixed cursor lock after exiting the Traveler package menu with ESC.

Fixed text misalignment on the News Stand when multiple updates appear.

Adjusted scroll sensitivity for some UI panels.

🎉 Thank you for your support!

Your feedback helps us make the game better with every update.

Stay tuned for more improvements — and happy selling! 💿