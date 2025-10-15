 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20395222 Edited 15 October 2025 – 10:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠️ Patch Notes - v0.1.1

Hey DVD fans!
We’ve been listening to your feedback and polishing every corner of the store.
This update brings smoother gameplay, better balance, and a bunch of important fixes.

🌍 Localization

  • Fixed several issues with the Italian and German translations.

⚙️ Gameplay & Balance

  • Slightly slowed down the overall game speed.

  • Reduced the trash drop rate.

  • Adjusted the positive/negative balance in daily events.

  • Decoration item prices have been lowered.

  • Added a door between the storage and the shop.

👷‍♂️ Employees

  • Major fixes and improvements to the Cashier system.

  • You can now hire cashiers only up to the number of available checkouts.

  • Fixed cashiers getting stuck on the same checkout.

  • Fixed screen and cursor lock issues when taking over the checkout or while a cashier is active.

  • Added Numpad Enter support to complete POS transactions.

💿 Collectors & Collection Showcase

  • Fixed various issues related to the collector and collection showcase.

  • Fixed a freeze that could occur during collector interactions.

🔍 Inspector

  • Fixed multiple bugs related to the Inspector system.

🧰 Other Fixes & Improvements

  • Fixed repeating tasks issue.

  • The Set Price panel now correctly applies the price when pressing “OK.”

  • Fixed an issue with moving the DVD Writer table.

  • Fixed a stuck bug when jumping on plants.

  • Fixed freezing issues when interacting with Traveler or Trader.

  • Fixed cursor lock after exiting the Traveler package menu with ESC.

  • Fixed text misalignment on the News Stand when multiple updates appear.

  • Adjusted scroll sensitivity for some UI panels.

🎉 Thank you for your support!
Your feedback helps us make the game better with every update.
Stay tuned for more improvements — and happy selling! 💿

