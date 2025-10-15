🛠️ Patch Notes - v0.1.1
Hey DVD fans!
We’ve been listening to your feedback and polishing every corner of the store.
This update brings smoother gameplay, better balance, and a bunch of important fixes.
🌍 Localization
Fixed several issues with the Italian and German translations.
⚙️ Gameplay & Balance
Slightly slowed down the overall game speed.
Reduced the trash drop rate.
Adjusted the positive/negative balance in daily events.
Decoration item prices have been lowered.
Added a door between the storage and the shop.
👷♂️ Employees
Major fixes and improvements to the Cashier system.
You can now hire cashiers only up to the number of available checkouts.
Fixed cashiers getting stuck on the same checkout.
Fixed screen and cursor lock issues when taking over the checkout or while a cashier is active.
Added Numpad Enter support to complete POS transactions.
💿 Collectors & Collection Showcase
Fixed various issues related to the collector and collection showcase.
Fixed a freeze that could occur during collector interactions.
🔍 Inspector
Fixed multiple bugs related to the Inspector system.
🧰 Other Fixes & Improvements
Fixed repeating tasks issue.
The Set Price panel now correctly applies the price when pressing “OK.”
Fixed an issue with moving the DVD Writer table.
Fixed a stuck bug when jumping on plants.
Fixed freezing issues when interacting with Traveler or Trader.
Fixed cursor lock after exiting the Traveler package menu with ESC.
Fixed text misalignment on the News Stand when multiple updates appear.
Adjusted scroll sensitivity for some UI panels.
🎉 Thank you for your support!
Your feedback helps us make the game better with every update.
Stay tuned for more improvements — and happy selling! 💿
Changed files in this update