Major 15 October 2025 Build 20395061 Edited 15 October 2025 – 12:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We are happy to announce the upcoming release of Space War Economy Idle!

In approximately 12 hours the 1.0 build will be available for purchase, and has extensive changes since the demo to include but not limited to:

  • 2x the number of redeploy upgrades to cater to your style of game play, with options for both idle and active play styles!

  • 300 full levels of increasingly lethal combat, requiring more and more optimized fleet builds using the new...

  • Reaugmentation system, allowing you to reroll and customize your ships (at a cost)

  • In addition to that, the story dialogue system has been added, unlocked every 25 battle levels

  • New mining sites have been added, after progressing past certain boss battles

  • ...and more!

The upcoming weeks will be focused on bug fixing, quality of life, and balancing!

We hope to see you around!

