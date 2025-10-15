Hey Aces! Thank you so much for an incredible first week of Battle Suit Aces! We truly hope you are enjoying this space opera-meets-card battler. We pushed a quick little bug fix patch last night. Here are the changes!



Prevented "Redraw" button from appearing in cases where drafting a card is required as part of a narrative beat. Fixed softlock if "Redraw" was pressed in these situations.

STEAM DECK VERIFIED 🎉

Per Steam Deck best practices, made graphics settings not sync between Steam clients. Players will now be able to select differing graphics settings per client if they wish.

Fixed bug causing "continue last played save" logic to fail in some regions. Black screen should no longer appear in these cases.

Fixed double outro dialogue in Comets' "Burnout Star" starball mission when winning by eliminating all cards instead of targeting the goal.