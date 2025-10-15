Features:

* An early look at Tower Expeditions, the core of Akasha's gameplay. Head to the Launch Sector through level B1 to join

* Added live registration/expedition information in the main menu

* Hub ongoing construction and renovation



Balance:

* Tuning of enemy AI movement speed across the board

* Enemy AI can now lose aggro if you go out of line of sight

* Reduced the range at which most melee enemy AI would start attacking



Bug Fixes:

* Fixed a bug where "PROGRAM: SHOCKWAVE" was not dealing damage when cast on the ground

* Fixed a bug where interactions with the Akasha System would play an error sound effect

* Fixed a bug where interactions would sometimes fail when players are nearby

* Fixed an issue related to first person view

* Fixed various UI issues related to UI focus

* Fixed enemy AI pathing issues when players are near obstacles

* Fixed an issue where enemy AI kills were not granting experience



Polish:

* Improved lighting on lower graphics settings (still bad. Use High+ if you can)