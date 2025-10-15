Features:
* An early look at Tower Expeditions, the core of Akasha's gameplay. Head to the Launch Sector through level B1 to join
* Added live registration/expedition information in the main menu
* Hub ongoing construction and renovation
Balance:
* Tuning of enemy AI movement speed across the board
* Enemy AI can now lose aggro if you go out of line of sight
* Reduced the range at which most melee enemy AI would start attacking
Bug Fixes:
* Fixed a bug where "PROGRAM: SHOCKWAVE" was not dealing damage when cast on the ground
* Fixed a bug where interactions with the Akasha System would play an error sound effect
* Fixed a bug where interactions would sometimes fail when players are nearby
* Fixed an issue related to first person view
* Fixed various UI issues related to UI focus
* Fixed enemy AI pathing issues when players are near obstacles
* Fixed an issue where enemy AI kills were not granting experience
Polish:
* Improved lighting on lower graphics settings (still bad. Use High+ if you can)
