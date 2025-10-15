 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 October 2025 Build 20395035 Edited 15 October 2025 – 03:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Features:
* An early look at Tower Expeditions, the core of Akasha's gameplay. Head to the Launch Sector through level B1 to join
* Added live registration/expedition information in the main menu
* Hub ongoing construction and renovation

Balance:
* Tuning of enemy AI movement speed across the board
* Enemy AI can now lose aggro if you go out of line of sight
* Reduced the range at which most melee enemy AI would start attacking

Bug Fixes:
* Fixed a bug where "PROGRAM: SHOCKWAVE" was not dealing damage when cast on the ground
* Fixed a bug where interactions with the Akasha System would play an error sound effect
* Fixed a bug where interactions would sometimes fail when players are nearby
* Fixed an issue related to first person view
* Fixed various UI issues related to UI focus
* Fixed enemy AI pathing issues when players are near obstacles
* Fixed an issue where enemy AI kills were not granting experience

Polish:
* Improved lighting on lower graphics settings (still bad. Use High+ if you can)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2560811
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link