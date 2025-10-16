We have updated the official version v1.0.4 and the demo version v0.2.8.
We have implemented the following adjustments and bug fixes:
◆Main changes
- Fixed an issue where deleted notes were not removed immediately,
or where button inputs would stop responding, preventing progression.
- Slightly adjusted tutorial text in Chapter 1.
- Added one additional line in Chapters 1 and 2 that provides a subtle hint toward identifying the Yokai.
- Improved performance to eliminate stuttering when displaying dialogue during script playback.
- Fixed flickering effects that could occur during Yokai appearances.
- Other minor bug fixes.
Since version 1.0.3, we have also added a simple in-game hint display upon Game Over.
If you still find it difficult to clear the game, please feel free to consult us anytime on the Official Discord!
We hope to continue growing "Yokai Landlord: Monster Mystery!" with care and passion. Thank you for your continued support.
Changed files in this update