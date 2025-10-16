We have updated the official version v1.0.4 and the demo version v0.2.8.

We have implemented the following adjustments and bug fixes:



◆Main changes

- Fixed an issue where deleted notes were not removed immediately,

or where button inputs would stop responding, preventing progression.

- Slightly adjusted tutorial text in Chapter 1.

- Added one additional line in Chapters 1 and 2 that provides a subtle hint toward identifying the Yokai.

- Improved performance to eliminate stuttering when displaying dialogue during script playback.

- Fixed flickering effects that could occur during Yokai appearances.

- Other minor bug fixes.

Since version 1.0.3, we have also added a simple in-game hint display upon Game Over.

If you still find it difficult to clear the game, please feel free to consult us anytime on the Official Discord!

https://discord.gg/AEhsP6FFJW

We hope to continue growing "Yokai Landlord: Monster Mystery!" with care and passion. Thank you for your continued support.