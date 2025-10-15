 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20394902
Update notes via Steam Community

VEHICLE EXPERIENCE

  • Added a brand new Windshield VFX System

    • Realistic rain behavior & coverage to significantly decrease visibility that adapts based on precipitation rate

    • Dynamic streaking and directional flow based upon environmental conditions (wind direction, driving angle & speed, etc)

  • Added a brand new 360-degree immersive audio system directly tied to current environment

    • Includes heavy rain, wind gusts, and dust impacting the vehicle's surface for elevated immersion in the strongest storms.

SCENARIOS

  • Added several new scenarios to the active rotation

  • Improved anvil lighting on all scenarios

FIXES

  • Fixed an issue where the “Direct Hits from Tornado” statistic did not register after direct tornado impacts

  • Fixed text chat being uncloseable using "ESC" when used alongside the radio

  • Fixed the motion sickness feature toggling on any enter/exit in a server

  • Fix attempt for white geometry covering the world scene in sporadic cases

