VEHICLE EXPERIENCE
Added a brand new Windshield VFX System
Realistic rain behavior & coverage to significantly decrease visibility that adapts based on precipitation rate
Dynamic streaking and directional flow based upon environmental conditions (wind direction, driving angle & speed, etc)
Added a brand new 360-degree immersive audio system directly tied to current environment
Includes heavy rain, wind gusts, and dust impacting the vehicle's surface for elevated immersion in the strongest storms.
SCENARIOS
Added several new scenarios to the active rotation
Improved anvil lighting on all scenarios
FIXES
Fixed an issue where the “Direct Hits from Tornado” statistic did not register after direct tornado impacts
Fixed text chat being uncloseable using "ESC" when used alongside the radio
Fixed the motion sickness feature toggling on any enter/exit in a server
Fix attempt for white geometry covering the world scene in sporadic cases
