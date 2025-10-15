Previously, Xbox controllers were only partially supported for the game, however, we've since

updated the game to make it so that now Xbox controllers are fully supported for it, along with

Playstation controllers as well! We've only tested Bluetooth supported controllers, but it's highly

likely that wired ones will work as well!

Note: While using a controller, you still have to use the mouse on your PC to click on certain things within some quests (such as the Jester's Quest on the first in-game day), or while using the Map of Nor item.

"What about Switch pro controllers?" These have not been tested, so the controls aren't stated in-game or in the manual yet, however it's theorized that they also have full controller support just like Xbox and Playstation controllers do considering the layout is similar. When we get enough feedback that these controllers do in-fact work with the game, we'll add the controls into the manual and have them be stated in the game itself.

Anyway, here's the full patch notes for the update:

-Xbox and Playstation controllers now have full funcionality with Crimson Snow Deluxe (Switch pro controller funcionality is untested but highly likely that they also work).

-When playing the game specifically on a controller, Phantom Scott will give you instructions on its controls during the tutorial combat with Ace of Nor and during parts where instructions are needed, such

as using his sword or using his glowing eyes.

-Made it so that on on your final day within the kingdoms, you don't have to kill Icedrift's Queen Mocanaya and Koyo in Normal/ill/Pernicious routes in order to progress to the next day.

-Shortly after these patch notes are launched, the Crimson Snow Deluxe Instruction manual will be updated to have Xbox and Playstation controls shown there like how it already has Steam Deck controls on it.

Hast fortunate travels! We hope thou enjoy!