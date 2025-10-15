An on screen D-PAD to allow touch only playthrough of the game was already included but someone (oops) forgot to include a setting to enable it??? You can enable the on screen D-PAD now by clicking settings on the main menu when you start the game.

Fixed a bug that would cause the "loading game in the background" label to display even after loading completed when going back to the main menu after starting the game.

Added a message that you can press Konbini on the main menu to reincarnate / continue playing if you run out of health and get sent back to the main menu. There was some feedback that it seems like you always have to start a new game.