Game balance changes based on feedback:
Increased new game / starting Koins from 100,000 to 125,000.
Increased profits from all vending machine sales.
Increased bonus rewards for hot items and high demand items sold by vending machines.
Fixed missing accessibility feature:
An on screen D-PAD to allow touch only playthrough of the game was already included but someone (oops) forgot to include a setting to enable it??? You can enable the on screen D-PAD now by clicking settings on the main menu when you start the game.
More small changes:
Fixed a bug that would cause the "loading game in the background" label to display even after loading completed when going back to the main menu after starting the game.
Added a message that you can press Konbini on the main menu to reincarnate / continue playing if you run out of health and get sent back to the main menu. There was some feedback that it seems like you always have to start a new game.
Fixed some profit labeling issues on the vending machine sales breakdown display
Thank you everyone for playing and for your feedback so far!
Changed files in this update