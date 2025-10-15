 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20394768 Edited 15 October 2025 – 02:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Game balance changes based on feedback:

  • Increased new game / starting Koins from 100,000 to 125,000.

  • Increased profits from all vending machine sales.

  • Increased bonus rewards for hot items and high demand items sold by vending machines.

Fixed missing accessibility feature:

An on screen D-PAD to allow touch only playthrough of the game was already included but someone (oops) forgot to include a setting to enable it??? You can enable the on screen D-PAD now by clicking settings on the main menu when you start the game.

More small changes:

  • Fixed a bug that would cause the "loading game in the background" label to display even after loading completed when going back to the main menu after starting the game.

  • Added a message that you can press Konbini on the main menu to reincarnate / continue playing if you run out of health and get sent back to the main menu. There was some feedback that it seems like you always have to start a new game.

  • Fixed some profit labeling issues on the vending machine sales breakdown display




    Thank you everyone for playing and for your feedback so far!

