Hello Heroes! Dive into the Halloween Patch and stay up to date with all the new additions and changes coming to Blade & Soul Heroes. Check the Full Details Below.
New & Expanded Content
New Limited Hero
Baek Buyong
New Heroes
Hansu, Soha
New Solo Boss Trial
Jugwon
New Content
Raid Battle
Content & System Improvements
Season Change: Dungeon Dash and Hall of Challenge
Quick Battle Showdown Available
Content and Level Expansion
Additional Updates
Additional Changes
Bug Fixes
New Events & Promotions
🔗 Events Details
New & Expanded Content
New Limited Hero: Baek Buyong
In the midst of a winter that freezes your breath, a new connection awaits.
From the depths of endless snow, the icy Frost Maiden has come to make your acquaintance! In the midst of the snowfields of the Silverfrost Mountains, the Frost Keepers remain shrouded in secrecy.
Listen to the tale of Baek Buyong, a trembling flower that bloomed in the bitter cold.
🔗 Baek Buyong Limited Recruitment Information
- Baek Buyong's "Keeper of the Ice Crystal" has been added to the Chronicles.
- Baek Buyong's Combo Effect [Ice Jade Fragment] has been added.
New Heroes: Hansu & Soha
New Heroes Hansu and Soha have been added.
New Heroes Combo Effect:
Hansu's Combo Effect [Icy Path] has been added.
Soha's Combo Effect [Sharp Bullet] has been added.
New Solo Boss Trial
New Solo Boss Trial added featuring Jungwon.
Boss Details:
Jugwon, the chilling hunter, fires Ice Bullets. Avoid melee because he delivers a heavy close range strike. When he moves to the center, he unleashes a punishing chain of attacks. Stay alert and dodge.
New Content: Raid Battle
Chaotic energy summons a powerful boss. Form a party with your in-game friends and challenge the Boss Dungeon.
Raid Details:
Raid Battle is a field-battle mode where you team up with fellow Clan Leaders to take down powerful bosses.
Recharges twice per day.
Kairam, the first boss of the Raid Battle, appears.
Raid Battle unlock at Ch. 18 The Attack on Sandstone refuge.
Content and Level Expansion
1) New Underground Dungeon added: Underground Naryu Ruins 4F
2) New Guild Raid Boss added: Stalker Jiangshi (Former Field Boss)
The boss Stalker Jiangshi periodically summons minion Jiangshi. If they remain alive, the Stalker Jiangshi becomes immune to damage, so quickly eliminate the Jiangshi.
3) Divine Idol page expansion
Equipment [Path of Challenges Ⅱ / Path of Development Ⅰ,Ⅱ / Path of Achievement Ⅰ,Ⅱ,Ⅲ] page has been added.
4) The maximum enhance level for Clan Secret Art has been expanded from 5 to 8.
In the expanded enhance tiers, you’ll need Exquisite Secret Art, obtainable via Fuse or from the Raid Battle.
The growth effects obtainable in each Secret Art's level expansion tier are as follows
Secret Art Name
Level
Growth Effect
Awakened Life Force
Lv 6
For 10 sec, increases AoE Skill Damage 5% (New effect)
Lv 7
For 10 sec, increases Attack Power (13% > 15%)
For 10 sec, increases AoE Skill Damage (5% > 7%)
Lv 8
For 10 sec, increases Attack Power (15% > 17%)
For 10 sec, increases AoE Skill Damage (7% > 9%)
Rift
Lv 6
For 10 sec, reduces Skill damage received 5% (New effect)
Lv 7
For 10 sec, Defense Decrease (16% > 18%)
For 10 sec, reduces Skill damage received (5% > 6%)
Lv 8
Increases Ignore Defense Damage
For 10 sec, reduces Skill damage received (6% > 7%)
Nimble Hands
Lv 6
Cooldown reduced (90s > 75s)
For 10 sec, increases additional damage on Basic Attacks.
Lv 7
For 10 sec, increases additional damage on Basic Attacks.
For 10 sec, increases Power Strike Rate (13% > 15%)
Lv 8
For 10 sec, increases additional damage on Basic Attacks.
For 10 sec, increases Power Strike Rate (15% > 17%)
Cosmic Enhancement
Lv 6
Cooldown reduced (110s > 95s)
For 10 sec, reduces DoT received 10% (New effect)
Lv 7
For 10 sec, increases Elemental Chance Received (11% > 13%)
For 10 sec, increases DoT Received (10% > 12%)
Lv 8
For 10 sec, increases Elemental Chance Received (13% > 15%)
For 10 sec, increases DoT Received (12% > 14%)
Resolve
Lv 6
Cooldown reduced (110s > 95s)
For 10 sec, [Damage Share] (New Effect)
Damage Share: Distributes Damage Received over 5 sec. (Activates up to 5 times)
Lv 7
For 10 sec, increases All Effect Resistance (18% > 20%)
For 10 sec, increases Block Rate (13% > 15%)
Lv 8
For 10 sec, increases All Effect Resistance (20% > 22%)
For 10 sec, increases Block Rate (15% > 17%)
Recovery
Lv 6
Cooldown reduced (100s > 85s)
HP Recovery (New Effect)
Lv 7
For 10 sec, increases HP recovered each second
Increase HP Recovery
Lv 8
For 10 sec, increases Healing Received (13% > 15%)
Increase HP Recovery
Illusion Sprint
Lv 6
Cooldown reduced (80s > 65s)
30% chance to remove all Debuffs (New Effect)
Lv 7
For 5 sec, increases Movement Speed (18% > 20%)
For 5 sec, reduces AoE damage received (23% > 25%)
Lv 8
For 5 sec, reduces AoE damage received (25% > 27%)
Chance to remove all Debuffs increased (30% > 38%)
Resonant Wave
Lv 6
Cooldown reduced (110s > 95s)
Recovers 1 Joint Attack Gauge slot (New Effect)
Lv 7
For 10 sec, increases [Resonance Effects] Skill damage (18% > 20%)
Lv 8
For 10 sec, increases [Resonance Effects] Skill damage (20% > 22%)
5) Added new Profound equipment series.
As the first Supreme Equipment, it features 3 Runes and can be refined up to +10.
Profound Equipment Series
Equip Level
Lv. 30
Crafting Materials
Gold
125,000
Profound Design Series
3 piece (Weapon, Outfit, Shoes Design)
Base Stats
Rune Stats
Rune Stats
Rune Stats
Weapon
245 Attack Power
Profound Sword
Critical Rate (5.3% ~ 10.6%)
Skill Damage Increase (5.3% ~ 10.6%)
Profound Axe
Critical Damage (8% ~ 15.9%)
All Type Damage (4.4% ~ 8.9%)
Profound Gauntlets
Defense Piercing (3.5% ~ 7.1%)
All Type Damage (4.4% ~ 8.9%)
Outfit
245 Defense
Profound Outfit
Critical Damage Reduction (8% ~ 15.9%)
All Type Damage (4.4% ~ 8.9%)
Profound Uniform
Critical Resistance Rate (5.3% ~ 10.6%)
Attack Power (4.4%-8.9%)
Profound Attire
Block Rate (5.3%-10.6%)
Skill Damage Increase (5.3% ~ 10.6%)
Shoes
8300 HP
Profound Shoes
Defense Piercing (3.5% ~ 7.1%)
Critical Damage (8% ~ 15.9%)
Profound Loafers
Critical Rate (5.3% ~ 10.6%)
Defense Piercing (3.5% ~ 7.1%)
Profound Boots
Critical Damage (8% ~ 15.9%)
Critical Rate (5.3% ~ 10.6%)
6) Guild Request Level 4 is now open.
Content & System Improvements
Season Change: Dungeon Dash and Hall of Challenge
The Season Buff for the Dungeon Dash has been updated.
Increases Water Damage and All Type Damage of Season-Limited Heroes.
Quick Battle Showdown Available
Added the Showdown 'Quick Battle' feature to streamline matches and make PvP run smoother and more convenient.
Showdown Find Match refresh reset changed from 11 per week to 8 per day.
Balance Update
Hero Tactics Skill
Increased the number of buffs removed by Heroes' Tactic Skills.
Increased the number of Buffs removed by Ju Horang's Tactic Skill 1 from 2 to 5.
Increased the number of Buffs removed by Gunma's Tactic Skill 1 from 2 to 5.
Increased the number of Buffs removed by Juwol's Tactic Skill 2 from 2 to 4.
Increased the number of Buffs removed by Salkhi the Swift’s Tactic Skill 2 from 2 to 5.
Increased the number of Buffs removed by Nero's Tactic Skill 2 from 2 to 3.
Increased the number of Buffs removed by Ku Yang's Tactical Passive from 1 to 2.
Increased the number of Buffs removed by Sansu's Tactical Passive from 1 to 2.
Boss Trial (Solo)
Reduced challenge difficulty for Baribari and Junghwa in Boss Trial (solo).
Adjusted Poison Zone parry count for 'Baribari' in Boss Trial (solo) as follows.
Adjusted parry count for Junghwa's challenge "Searing Cross Flame" in Boss Trial (solo) as follows.
Challenge
Common
Hard
Challenge
Poison Zone Parry
5 > 4
8 > 6
12 > 8
Searing Cross Flame Parry
3 > 2
6 > 3
10 > 3
Boss Trial (Party)
Adjusted Boss Trial (Party) battle time and reduced Naksun’s battle difficulty.
Changed battle time for all Boss Trials (Party) from 3 minutes 30 second to 4 minutes.
Boss Trial (party) Naksun unlock moved from Chapter 19 “Follow the Charm” to Chapter 19 “The Ceasefire Agreement” for faster access..
Adjusted block requirements for Naksun's “Cold Wave” in Boss Trial (Party) as follows.
Naksun Battle
Common
Hard
Phase 1 "Cold Wave" block counts
6 > 4
6 > 4
Phase 2 "Cold Wave" block counts
8 > 6
8 > 6
Epic Quest
Reduced Boss battle difficulty in Epic Quests.
Reduced Field Battle difficulty for Epic Quest Bamboo Coast Chapter 3 “Gwon”
Reduced field battle difficulty for Epic Quest Everdusk Chapter 5 “Soun”
Reduced field battle difficulty for Epic Quest Everdusk Chapter 6 “Nekuro”
Reduced field battle difficulty for Epic Quest Pondskip Vale Chapter 9 “Buriburi”
Reduced field battle difficulty for Epic Quest Songshu Isle Chapter 12 “Black Beast”
Reduced field battle difficulty for Epic Quest The Scorching Sands Chapter 19 “Taywong”
Reduced field battle difficulty for Epic Quest The Scorching Sands Chapter 20 “Guho”
Showdown
Improved Showdown buffs for more aggressive combat and adjusted Soul Time activation timing.
Removed Defense and HP from Showdown buff effects and added PvP Damage.
Changed Soul Time trigger in Showdown from turns 45/50/55 to 40/45/50.
Additional Updates
Changes
Share Equipment slots expand from 20 to 30 Heroes.
The reset interval for Showdown "Find Match" refresh has been changed from weekly to daily.
Share Equipment slots expand from 20 to 30.
The reset interval for Showdown "Find Match" refresh has been changed from weekly to daily.
To speed up Epic Quest progression, some previously unskippable dialogues can now be skipped.
Added guidance on "Auto-Use Skills" to the PC Skill tutorial.
Clarified Clan Name creation guidance.
Adjusted Training Altar max level 40 to 10, correcting content that opened unintentionally beyond design.
Underground Dungeon max stored base time increased 3min to 9min.
Bug Fixes
The following bugs have been fixed. We are working to ensure a smooth and stable experience.
Fixed a client error in Epic Quest Chapter 20 during Tactical Battle with Guho when the hero Dura was in the party and was hit after using “Crushing Blow.”
Fixed an issue in Epic Quest Chapter 4 (Bak Gaha, Burn Incense) where the Incense could not be interacted with.
Fixed an issue where some monster Skill names and icons failed to display during combat.
Fixed an issue where certain slot icons failed to display when Engraving in the Clan Attributes UI.
Fixed an issue where Clan Star Points granted at Clan Fame 20/25/31/36 were 2 points short per level. A total of 8 points has been added and applied retroactively to players who already reached those levels.
Fixed an issue where the Hero Recruitment Mileage expiration notice displayed incorrectly.
Fixed an issue where an error popup could appear intermittently during Guild Raid.
Fixed an issue in Mind Training 6-4 (Tactical Battle) where the objective “Hit by Electrocute 12 times or less” was counted as 13.
Fixed an issue in Tactical Battle where Yura's passive triggered Silence and additional damage when attacking while not in Stealth.
Fixed a line wrap issue at certain resolutions where the English Cumulative Points Used label broke in the Clan Attributes UI.
Fixed an issue where the additional Dark Chi line in Guardian “Gaol” Tactical Battle skill descriptions displayed incorrectly.
Fixed abnormal line wrapping for stacked-effect guide in the Status Effect info window during Tactical Battle.
Fixed an issue where Sansu's Tactical Passive buff removal and Burn application did not trigger when using Tactic Skill 2.
Fixed an issue where Clan EXP was not awarded correctly in Boss Trials (solo and party).
We will retroactively credit all missing Clan EXP to your clan with no loss as soon as possible.
New Events
The Grand Candy Heist: 13 Thieves
Event Duration: October 14 – November 4
How to join the event: Event Lobby > The Grand Candy Heist: 13 Thieves
Event Guide
Defeat the Halloween Monsters in Everdusk!
Defeat the Halloween Monsters and complete missions to receive "Halloween Candy."
"Halloween Candy" can be exchanged for various rewards in the Exchange Shop.
Event Rewards
Item Name
Item Quantity
Amount Required for Purchase
Purchase Limit
Candy Hoarder Nero Set
1
120
1 per Clan
Sweetheart Inlang's Weapon Skin
1
80
1 per Clan
[Base] Raid Battle Key
1
20
1 per week
Boss Trial (Solo) Nameplate
1
10
2 per week
[Base] Boss Trial (Party) Nameplate
1
10
2 per week
Request Scroll
1
10
2 per week
[Base] Bounty Warrant
3
5
3 per week
[Base] Showdown Ticket
3
5
3 per week
Fruit of Potential Chest I
1
1
Unlimited
Notes
Event content and schedule are subject to change.
Halloween Wheel of Fate Festival
Event Duration: October 14 – November 4
How to join the event: Event Lobby > Halloween Wheel of Fate Festival!
Event Guide
Defeat the Halloween Monsters in the Underground Dungeon!
Defeat the Halloween Monsters and complete missions for a chance to receive Halloween Tickets.
Use your Halloween Tickets to spin the Wheel of Fate in Moonshadow Village and receive rewards based on total tickets used.
Event Rewards
Wheel of Fate Rewards
Item Name
Quantity
[Choice] Refined Clan Secret Art Chest
1
[Choice] Exquisite Equipment Divine Idol Chest
3
Exquisite Equipment Divine Idol Chest
3
[Choice] Refined Equipment Divine Idol Chest
5
Refined Secret Art Chest
1
Refined Ring Rune Powder
8
Refined Necklace Rune Powder
8
Refined Earring Rune Powder
8
Halloween Ticket Use Rewards
Reward
Item Name
Quantity
15-spin reward
Halloween's Gift
1
30-spin reward
Halloween's Blessing
1
Halloween's Gift - included items
Item Name
Quantity
Azure Force Master Hansu Set
1
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
8
Halloween's Blessing - included items
Item Name
Quantity
Pumpkin Buster Title
1
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
8
Notes
When claiming rewards, you have a set chance to receive each item.
Select the Wheel of Fate and use the Probability button to see detailed probabilities.
Event content and schedule are subject to change.
Monster Busters: Halloween
Event Duration: October 14 – November 4
How to join the event: Event Lobby > Monster Busters: Halloween
Event Guide
Defeat the Halloween Monsters in the Underground Dungeon!
Defeat the Halloween Monsters and complete missions to receive rewards.
Event Rewards
Item Name
Quantity
Reinforce Stone Chest
4
Common-Refined Earthen Meteorite Chest I
4
[Choice] Fruit of Potential I
4
Notes
When claiming rewards, you have a set chance to receive each item.
For detailed probabilities, go to the 'Event Lobby > Monster Busters: Halloween' tab and select the Probability button.
Event content and schedule are subject to change.
New Promotions
Halloween Attendance Pass
Sale Period: October 14 – November 2
Rewards Claim Period: October 14 – November 18
Where to purchase: Shop > Halloween Celebration
Item description
Category
Item Name
Purchase Limit
Price
Included Items
Quantity
Step-up Item
Halloween Attendance Pass
1 per account
$14.99
Divine Gems
1,000
Day 2
1 per account
Free
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
2
Day 3
1 per account
Free
Hero Recruit Plaque
1
Generous Gold Coin Pouch
2
Day 4
1 per account
Free
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
2
Day 5
1 per account
Free
Hero Recruit Plaque
2
Generous Gold Coin Pouch
1
Day 6
1 per account
Free
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
2
Generous Gold Coin Pouch
1
Day 7
1 per account
Free
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
2
Generous Gold Coin Pouch
1
Day 8
1 per account
Free
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
2
Day 9
1 per account
Free
Hero Recruit Plaque
1
Generous Gold Coin Pouch
1
Day 10
1 per account
Free
Hero Recruit Plaque
3
Day 11
1 per account
Free
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
2
Generous Gold Coin Pouch
1
Day 12
1 per account
Free
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
2
Generous Gold Coin Pouch
2
Day 13
1 per account
Free
Hero Recruit Plaque
3
Generous Gold Coin Pouch
1
Day 14
1 per account
Free
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
3
Generous Gold Coin Pouch
1
Day 15
1 per account
Free
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
3
Generous Gold Coin Pouch
1
Day 16
1 per account
Free
Soha Favor
100
Halloween Special Shop
Sale Period: October 14 – November 4
Where to purchase: Shop > Halloween Special Shop
Item description
Category
Item Name
Purchase Limit
Price
Included Items
Quantity
Common Item
Halloween Special Benefits
1 per account
Gold x10,000
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
1
Hero Recruit Plaque
1
Common Item
Rapid Growth Support
1 per account
$2.99
Divine Gems
400
Raid Battle Key
2
Step-up Item
Hero Special Chance I
1 per account
$5.99
Divine Gems
400
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
10
Hero Special Chance II
1 per account
$5.99
Divine Gems
400
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
15
Common Item
Limited Guardian Discount
1 per account
$5.99
Divine Gems
550
Refined Soul Gem
8
Recruit Plaque Support
Sale Period: October 14 – November 4
Where to purchase: Shop > Recruit Plaque Support Boost
Item description
Category
Item Name
Purchase Limit
Price
Included Items
Quantity
Step-up Item
[Free] Hero Recruit Plaque
1 per account
Free
Hero Recruit Plaque
1
Limited Recruit Support I
1 per account
9.99
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
10
Hero Recruit Plaque
1 per account
Free
Hero Recruit Plaque
5
Limited Recruit Support II
1 per account
19.99
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
15
Hero Recruit Plaque
5
Request Scroll
1 per account
Free
Request Scroll
5
Limited Recruit Support III
1 per account
29.99
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
15
Hero Recruit Plaque
20
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
1 per account
Free
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
5
Limited Recruit Support IV
1 per account
59.99
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
15
Hero Recruit Plaque
15
Ice Fruit
1 per account
Free
Ice Fruit
200
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque I
1 per account
Free
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
10
Limited Recruit Support V
1 per account
99.99
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
40
Hero Recruit Plaque
30
Limited Hero's Entry Ticket Selection Chest
1 per account
Free
Limited Hero's Entry Ticket Selection Chest
5
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque II
1 per account
Free
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
50
Must-Have Items
Sale Period: September 24 - Until Further Notice
Where to purchase: Shop > Must-Have Items
Item description
Category
Item Name
Purchase Limit
Price
Included Items
Quantity
Item
Clan Name Change Ticket
1 per month
Divine Gems x500
Clan Name Change Ticket
1
Limited-time Skin
Sale Period: October 14 – November 4
Where to Purchase: Shop > Appearance
Item description
Theme
Item Name
Purchase Limit
Price
Included Items
Quantity
Special
Sweet Witch
Baek Buyong Set
1 per account
$14.99
Sweet Witch Baek Buyong's Outfit
1
Sweet Witch Baek Buyong's Weapon Skin
1
Night Sentry
Soha Set
1 per account
$14.99
Night Sentry Soha's Outfit
1
Night Sentry Soha's Weapon Skin
1
Skin Showcase
Sweet Witch Baek Buyong
Baek Buyong came to check out the Halloween Festival for her love of candy.
She was promptly disappointed to learn there weren't any candies left in Moonshadow Village.
Night Sentry Soha
Soha arrived in Moonshadow Village to investigate the series of candy theft that occurred during the festival.
In order to blend in, she hastily picked a Halloween costume.
Notes:
Time-limited costumes may be sold again later through similar promotions.
We'll be back with more exciting updates in the future.
Thank you!
Changed files in this update