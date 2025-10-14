Hello Heroes! Dive into the Halloween Patch and stay up to date with all the new additions and changes coming to Blade & Soul Heroes. Check the Full Details Below.

New & Expanded Content

New Limited Hero Baek Buyong New Heroes Hansu, Soha New Solo Boss Trial Jugwon New Content Raid Battle

​

Content & System Improvements​

Season Change: Dungeon Dash and Hall of Challenge

Quick Battle Showdown Available

Content and Level Expansion

​

Additional Updates​

Additional Changes

Bug Fixes

​

New Events & Promotions

🔗 Promotion Details

​

New & Expanded Content

​New Limited Hero: Baek Buyong​​

​

In the midst of a winter that freezes your breath, a new connection awaits.​

From the depths of endless snow, the icy Frost Maiden has come to make your acquaintance!​ In the midst of the snowfields of the Silverfrost Mountains, the Frost Keepers remain shrouded in secrecy.​



Listen to the tale of Baek Buyong, a trembling flower that bloomed in the bitter cold.

​

- Baek Buyong's "Keeper of the Ice Crystal" has been added to the Chronicles. ​

- Baek Buyong's Combo Effect [Ice Jade Fragment] has been added.

​

New Heroes: Hansu & Soha​

​

New Heroes Hansu and Soha have been added.

​

​

New Heroes Combo Effect:

Hansu's Combo Effect [Icy Path] has been added.

Soha's Combo Effect [Sharp Bullet] has been added.

​

New Solo Boss Trial​

​

New Solo Boss Trial added featuring Jungwon.

​

​

Boss Details:

Jugwon, the chilling hunter, fires Ice Bullets. Avoid melee because he delivers a heavy close range strike. When he moves to the center, he unleashes a punishing chain of attacks. Stay alert and dodge.

​

New Content: Raid Battle

​

Chaotic energy summons a powerful boss. Form a party with your in-game friends and challenge the Boss Dungeon.​

​Raid Details:

Raid Battle is a field-battle mode where you team up with fellow Clan Leaders to take down powerful bosses.

Recharges twice per day. ​

Kairam, the first boss of the Raid Battle, appears.

Raid Battle unlock at Ch. 18 The Attack on Sandstone refuge.

​

Content and Level Expansion

​

1) New Underground Dungeon added: Underground Naryu Ruins 4F

2) New Guild Raid Boss added: Stalker Jiangshi (Former Field Boss)

The boss Stalker Jiangshi periodically summons minion Jiangshi. If they remain alive, the Stalker Jiangshi becomes immune to damage, so quickly eliminate the Jiangshi. ​

3) Divine Idol page expansion

Equipment [Path of Challenges Ⅱ / Path of Development Ⅰ,Ⅱ / Path of Achievement Ⅰ,Ⅱ,Ⅲ] page has been added.​

4) The maximum enhance level for Clan Secret Art has been expanded from 5 to 8. ​

In the expanded enhance tiers, you’ll need Exquisite Secret Art, obtainable via Fuse or from the Raid Battle.

The growth effects obtainable in each Secret Art's level expansion tier are as follows

Secret Art Name Level Growth Effect Awakened Life Force Lv 6 For 10 sec, increases AoE Skill Damage 5% (New effect) Lv 7 For 10 sec, increases Attack Power (13% > 15%) For 10 sec, increases AoE Skill Damage (5% > 7%) Lv 8 For 10 sec, increases Attack Power (15% > 17%) For 10 sec, increases AoE Skill Damage (7% > 9%) Rift Lv 6 For 10 sec, reduces Skill damage received 5% (New effect) Lv 7 For 10 sec, Defense Decrease (16% > 18%) For 10 sec, reduces Skill damage received (5% > 6%) Lv 8 Increases Ignore Defense Damage For 10 sec, reduces Skill damage received (6% > 7%) Nimble Hands Lv 6 Cooldown reduced (90s > 75s) For 10 sec, increases additional damage on Basic Attacks. Lv 7 For 10 sec, increases additional damage on Basic Attacks. For 10 sec, increases Power Strike Rate (13% > 15%) Lv 8 For 10 sec, increases additional damage on Basic Attacks. For 10 sec, increases Power Strike Rate (15% > 17%) Cosmic Enhancement Lv 6 Cooldown reduced (110s > 95s) For 10 sec, reduces DoT received 10% (New effect) Lv 7 For 10 sec, increases Elemental Chance Received (11% > 13%) For 10 sec, increases DoT Received (10% > 12%) Lv 8 For 10 sec, increases Elemental Chance Received (13% > 15%) For 10 sec, increases DoT Received (12% > 14%) Resolve Lv 6 Cooldown reduced (110s > 95s) For 10 sec, [Damage Share] (New Effect) Damage Share: Distributes Damage Received over 5 sec. (Activates up to 5 times) Lv 7 For 10 sec, increases All Effect Resistance (18% > 20%) For 10 sec, increases Block Rate (13% > 15%) Lv 8 For 10 sec, increases All Effect Resistance (20% > 22%) For 10 sec, increases Block Rate (15% > 17%) Recovery Lv 6 Cooldown reduced (100s > 85s) HP Recovery (New Effect) Lv 7 For 10 sec, increases HP recovered each second Increase HP Recovery Lv 8 For 10 sec, increases Healing Received (13% > 15%) Increase HP Recovery Illusion Sprint Lv 6 Cooldown reduced (80s > 65s) 30% chance to remove all Debuffs (New Effect) Lv 7 For 5 sec, increases Movement Speed (18% > 20%) For 5 sec, reduces AoE damage received (23% > 25%) Lv 8 For 5 sec, reduces AoE damage received (25% > 27%) Chance to remove all Debuffs increased (30% > 38%) Resonant Wave Lv 6 Cooldown reduced (110s > 95s) Recovers 1 Joint Attack Gauge slot (New Effect) Lv 7 For 10 sec, increases [Resonance Effects] Skill damage (18% > 20%) Lv 8 For 10 sec, increases [Resonance Effects] Skill damage (20% > 22%)

5) Added new Profound equipment series.

As the first Supreme Equipment, it features 3 Runes and can be refined up to +10.

Profound Equipment Series Equip Level Lv. 30 Crafting Materials Gold 125,000 Profound Design Series 3 piece (Weapon, Outfit, Shoes Design) Base Stats Rune Stats Rune Stats Rune Stats Weapon 245 Attack Power Profound Sword Critical Rate (5.3% ~ 10.6%)

Attack Power (4.4%-8.9%) Skill Damage Increase (5.3% ~ 10.6%) Profound Axe Critical Damage (8% ~ 15.9%)

Skill Damage Increase (3% ~ 10.6%) All Type Damage (4.4% ~ 8.9%) Profound Gauntlets Defense Piercing (3.5% ~ 7.1%)

Attack Power (4.4%-8.9%) All Type Damage (4.4% ~ 8.9%) Outfit 245 Defense Profound Outfit Critical Damage Reduction (8% ~ 15.9%)

Critical Resistance Rate (5.3% ~ 10.6%) All Type Damage (4.4% ~ 8.9%) Profound Uniform Critical Resistance Rate (5.3% ~ 10.6%)

Block Rate (5.3%-10.6%) Attack Power (4.4%-8.9%) Profound Attire Block Rate (5.3%-10.6%)

Critical Damage Reduction (8% ~ 15.9%) Skill Damage Increase (5.3% ~ 10.6%) Shoes 8300 HP Profound Shoes Defense Piercing (3.5% ~ 7.1%)

Block Rate (5.3%-10.6%) Critical Damage (8% ~ 15.9%) Profound Loafers Critical Rate (5.3% ~ 10.6%)

Critical Damage Reduction (8% ~ 15.9%) Defense Piercing (3.5% ~ 7.1%) Profound Boots Critical Damage (8% ~ 15.9%)

Critical Resistance Rate (5.3% ~ 10.6%) Critical Rate (5.3% ~ 10.6%)

6) Guild Request Level 4 is now open.

​

​Content & System Improvements

​

​Season Change: Dungeon Dash and Hall of Challenge​​​​

The Season Buff for the Dungeon Dash has been updated. ​​​​

Increases Water Damage and All Type Damage of Season-Limited Heroes.

​

Quick Battle Showdown Available

Added the Showdown 'Quick Battle' feature to streamline matches and make PvP run smoother and more convenient.

Showdown Find Match refresh reset changed from 11 per week to 8 per day.

Balance Update

Hero Tactics Skill

Increased the number of buffs removed by Heroes' Tactic Skills.

Increased the number of Buffs removed by Ju Horang's Tactic Skill 1 from 2 to 5.

Increased the number of Buffs removed by Gunma's Tactic Skill 1 from 2 to 5.

Increased the number of Buffs removed by Juwol's Tactic Skill 2 from 2 to 4.

Increased the number of Buffs removed by Salkhi the Swift’s Tactic Skill 2 from 2 to 5.

Increased the number of Buffs removed by Nero's Tactic Skill 2 from 2 to 3.

Increased the number of Buffs removed by Ku Yang's Tactical Passive from 1 to 2.

Increased the number of Buffs removed by Sansu's Tactical Passive from 1 to 2.

Boss Trial (Solo)

Reduced challenge difficulty for Baribari and Junghwa in Boss Trial (solo).

Adjusted Poison Zone parry count for 'Baribari' in Boss Trial (solo) as follows.

Adjusted parry count for Junghwa's challenge "Searing Cross Flame" in Boss Trial (solo) as follows.

Challenge Common Hard Challenge Poison Zone Parry 5 > 4 8 > 6 12 > 8 Searing Cross Flame Parry 3 > 2 6 > 3 10 > 3

​

Boss Trial (Party)

Adjusted Boss Trial (Party) battle time and reduced Naksun’s battle difficulty.

Changed battle time for all Boss Trials (Party) from 3 minutes 30 second to 4 minutes.

Boss Trial (party) Naksun unlock moved from Chapter 19 “Follow the Charm” to Chapter 19 “The Ceasefire Agreement” for faster access..

Adjusted block requirements for Naksun's “Cold Wave” in Boss Trial (Party) as follows.

Naksun Battle Common Hard Phase 1 "Cold Wave" block counts 6 > 4 6 > 4 Phase 2 "Cold Wave" block counts 8 > 6 8 > 6

​

Epic Quest

Reduced Boss battle difficulty in Epic Quests.

Reduced Field Battle difficulty for Epic Quest Bamboo Coast Chapter 3 “Gwon”

Reduced field battle difficulty for Epic Quest Everdusk Chapter 5 “Soun”

Reduced field battle difficulty for Epic Quest Everdusk Chapter 6 “Nekuro”

Reduced field battle difficulty for Epic Quest Pondskip Vale Chapter 9 “Buriburi”

Reduced field battle difficulty for Epic Quest Songshu Isle Chapter 12 “Black Beast”

Reduced field battle difficulty for Epic Quest The Scorching Sands Chapter 19 “Taywong”

Reduced field battle difficulty for Epic Quest The Scorching Sands Chapter 20 “Guho”

​

Showdown

Improved Showdown buffs for more aggressive combat and adjusted Soul Time activation timing.

Removed Defense and HP from Showdown buff effects and added PvP Damage.

Changed Soul Time trigger in Showdown from turns 45/50/55 to 40/45/50.

​

Additional Updates

Changes​

Share Equipment slots expand from 20 to 30 Heroes.

The reset interval for Showdown "Find Match" refresh has been changed from weekly to daily.

Share Equipment slots expand from 20 to 30.

The reset interval for Showdown "Find Match" refresh has been changed from weekly to daily.

To speed up Epic Quest progression, some previously unskippable dialogues can now be skipped.

Added guidance on "Auto-Use Skills" to the PC Skill tutorial.

Clarified Clan Name creation guidance.

Adjusted Training Altar max level 40 to 10, correcting content that opened unintentionally beyond design.

Underground Dungeon max stored base time increased 3min to 9min.

​

Bug Fixes

The following bugs have been fixed. We are working to ensure a smooth and stable experience.

Fixed a client error in Epic Quest Chapter 20 during Tactical Battle with Guho when the hero Dura was in the party and was hit after using “Crushing Blow.”

Fixed an issue in Epic Quest Chapter 4 (Bak Gaha, Burn Incense) where the Incense could not be interacted with.

Fixed an issue where some monster Skill names and icons failed to display during combat.

Fixed an issue where certain slot icons failed to display when Engraving in the Clan Attributes UI.

Fixed an issue where Clan Star Points granted at Clan Fame 20/25/31/36 were 2 points short per level. A total of 8 points has been added and applied retroactively to players who already reached those levels.

Fixed an issue where the Hero Recruitment Mileage expiration notice displayed incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where an error popup could appear intermittently during Guild Raid.

Fixed an issue in Mind Training 6-4 (Tactical Battle) where the objective “Hit by Electrocute 12 times or less” was counted as 13.

Fixed an issue in Tactical Battle where Yura's passive triggered Silence and additional damage when attacking while not in Stealth.

Fixed a line wrap issue at certain resolutions where the English Cumulative Points Used label broke in the Clan Attributes UI.

Fixed an issue where the additional Dark Chi line in Guardian “Gaol” Tactical Battle skill descriptions displayed incorrectly.

Fixed abnormal line wrapping for stacked-effect guide in the Status Effect info window during Tactical Battle.

Fixed an issue where Sansu's Tactical Passive buff removal and Burn application did not trigger when using Tactic Skill 2.

Fixed an issue where Clan EXP was not awarded correctly in Boss Trials (solo and party). We will retroactively credit all missing Clan EXP to your clan with no loss as soon as possible.



​

New Events

The Grand Candy Heist: 13 Thieves

Event Duration: October 14 – November 4

How to join the event: Event Lobby > The Grand Candy Heist: 13 Thieves

Event Guide

Defeat the Halloween Monsters in Everdusk!

Defeat the Halloween Monsters and complete missions to receive "Halloween Candy."

"Halloween Candy" can be exchanged for various rewards in the Exchange Shop.

Event Rewards

Item Name Item Quantity Amount Required for Purchase Purchase Limit Candy Hoarder Nero Set 1 120 1 per Clan Sweetheart Inlang's Weapon Skin 1 80 1 per Clan [Base] Raid Battle Key 1 20 1 per week Boss Trial (Solo) Nameplate 1 10 2 per week [Base] Boss Trial (Party) Nameplate 1 10 2 per week Request Scroll 1 10 2 per week [Base] Bounty Warrant 3 5 3 per week [Base] Showdown Ticket 3 5 3 per week Fruit of Potential Chest I 1 1 Unlimited

​

Notes

Event content and schedule are subject to change.

​

Halloween Wheel of Fate Festival

Event Duration: October 14 – November 4

How to join the event: Event Lobby > Halloween Wheel of Fate Festival!

Event Guide

Defeat the Halloween Monsters in the Underground Dungeon!

Defeat the Halloween Monsters and complete missions for a chance to receive Halloween Tickets.

Use your Halloween Tickets to spin the Wheel of Fate in Moonshadow Village and receive rewards based on total tickets used.

Event Rewards

Wheel of Fate Rewards

Item Name Quantity [Choice] Refined Clan Secret Art Chest 1 [Choice] Exquisite Equipment Divine Idol Chest 3 Exquisite Equipment Divine Idol Chest 3 [Choice] Refined Equipment Divine Idol Chest 5 Refined Secret Art Chest 1 Refined Ring Rune Powder 8 Refined Necklace Rune Powder 8 Refined Earring Rune Powder 8

​

Halloween Ticket Use Rewards

Reward Item Name Quantity 15-spin reward Halloween's Gift 1 30-spin reward Halloween's Blessing 1

​

Halloween's Gift - included items

Item Name Quantity Azure Force Master Hansu Set 1 Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 8

​

Halloween's Blessing - included items

Item Name Quantity Pumpkin Buster Title 1 Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 8

​

Notes

When claiming rewards, you have a set chance to receive each item.

Select the Wheel of Fate and use the Probability button to see detailed probabilities.

Event content and schedule are subject to change.

​

Monster Busters: Halloween

Event Duration: October 14 – November 4

How to join the event: Event Lobby > Monster Busters: Halloween

Event Guide

Defeat the Halloween Monsters in the Underground Dungeon!

Defeat the Halloween Monsters and complete missions to receive rewards.

Event Rewards

Item Name Quantity Reinforce Stone Chest 4 Common-Refined Earthen Meteorite Chest I 4 [Choice] Fruit of Potential I 4

​

Notes

When claiming rewards, you have a set chance to receive each item.

For detailed probabilities, go to the 'Event Lobby > Monster Busters: Halloween' tab and select the Probability button.

Event content and schedule are subject to change.

​

New Promotions

Halloween Attendance Pass

Sale Period: October 14 – November 2

Rewards Claim Period: October 14 – November 18

Where to purchase: Shop > Halloween Celebration

Item description

Category Item Name Purchase Limit Price Included Items Quantity Step-up Item Halloween Attendance Pass 1 per account $14.99 Divine Gems 1,000 Day 2 1 per account Free Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 2 Day 3 1 per account Free Hero Recruit Plaque 1 Generous Gold Coin Pouch 2 Day 4 1 per account Free Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 2 Day 5 1 per account Free Hero Recruit Plaque 2 Generous Gold Coin Pouch 1 Day 6 1 per account Free Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 2 Generous Gold Coin Pouch 1 Day 7 1 per account Free Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 2 Generous Gold Coin Pouch 1 Day 8 1 per account Free Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 2 Day 9 1 per account Free Hero Recruit Plaque 1 Generous Gold Coin Pouch 1 Day 10 1 per account Free Hero Recruit Plaque 3 Day 11 1 per account Free Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 2 Generous Gold Coin Pouch 1 Day 12 1 per account Free Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 2 Generous Gold Coin Pouch 2 Day 13 1 per account Free Hero Recruit Plaque 3 Generous Gold Coin Pouch 1 Day 14 1 per account Free Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 3 Generous Gold Coin Pouch 1 Day 15 1 per account Free Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 3 Generous Gold Coin Pouch 1 Day 16 1 per account Free Soha Favor 100

​

Halloween Special Shop

Sale Period: October 14 – November 4

Where to purchase: Shop > Halloween Special Shop

Item description

Category Item Name Purchase Limit Price Included Items Quantity Common Item Halloween Special Benefits ​ 1 per account ​ Gold x10,000 ​ Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 1 Hero Recruit Plaque 1 Common Item Rapid Growth Support ​ 1 per account ​ $2.99 ​ Divine Gems 400 Raid Battle Key 2 Step-up Item Hero Special Chance I ​ 1 per account ​ $5.99 ​ Divine Gems 400 Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 10 Hero Special Chance II ​ 1 per account ​ $5.99 ​ Divine Gems 400 Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 15 Common Item Limited Guardian Discount ​ 1 per account ​ $5.99 ​ Divine Gems 550 Refined Soul Gem 8

​

Recruit Plaque Support

Sale Period: October 14 – November 4

Where to purchase: Shop > Recruit Plaque Support Boost

Item description

Category Item Name Purchase Limit Price Included Items Quantity Step-up Item [Free] Hero Recruit Plaque 1 per account Free Hero Recruit Plaque 1 Limited Recruit Support I 1 per account 9.99 Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 10 Hero Recruit Plaque 1 per account Free Hero Recruit Plaque 5 Limited Recruit Support II 1 per account 19.99 Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 15 Hero Recruit Plaque 5 Request Scroll 1 per account Free Request Scroll 5 Limited Recruit Support III 1 per account 29.99 Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 15 Hero Recruit Plaque 20 Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 1 per account Free Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 5 Limited Recruit Support IV 1 per account 59.99 Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 15 Hero Recruit Plaque 15 Ice Fruit 1 per account Free Ice Fruit 200 Limited Hero Recruit Plaque I 1 per account Free Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 10 Limited Recruit Support V 1 per account 99.99 Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 40 Hero Recruit Plaque 30 Limited Hero's Entry Ticket Selection Chest 1 per account Free Limited Hero's Entry Ticket Selection Chest 5 Limited Hero Recruit Plaque II 1 per account Free Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 50

​

Must-Have Items

Sale Period: September 24 - Until Further Notice

Where to purchase: Shop > Must-Have Items

Item description

Category Item Name Purchase Limit Price Included Items Quantity Item Clan Name Change Ticket 1 per month Divine Gems x500 Clan Name Change Ticket 1

Limited-time Skin

Sale Period: October 14 – November 4

Where to Purchase: Shop > Appearance

​

Item description​

Theme Item Name Purchase Limit Price Included Items Quantity Special Sweet Witch Baek Buyong Set 1 per account $14.99 Sweet Witch Baek Buyong's Outfit 1 Sweet Witch Baek Buyong's Weapon Skin 1 Night Sentry Soha Set 1 per account $14.99 Night Sentry Soha's Outfit 1 Night Sentry Soha's Weapon Skin 1

​

Skin Showcase

Sweet Witch Baek Buyong Baek Buyong came to check out the Halloween Festival for her love of candy. She was promptly disappointed to learn there weren't any candies left in Moonshadow Village.

​

Night Sentry Soha Soha arrived in Moonshadow Village to investigate the series of candy theft that occurred during the festival. In order to blend in, she hastily picked a Halloween costume.

​

Notes:

Time-limited costumes may be sold again later through similar promotions.​

We'll be back with more exciting updates in the future.​​

​

Thank you!​​