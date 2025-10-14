 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 14 October 2025 Build 20394510 Edited 15 October 2025 – 00:52:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Heroes! Dive into the Halloween Patch and stay up to date with all the new additions and changes coming to Blade & Soul Heroes. Check the Full Details Below.

New & Expanded Content

New Limited Hero

Baek Buyong 

New Heroes

Hansu, Soha

New Solo Boss Trial

Jugwon

New Content

Raid Battle

Content & System Improvements

  • Season Change: Dungeon Dash and Hall of Challenge 

  • Quick Battle Showdown Available

  • Content and Level Expansion

Additional Updates

  • Additional Changes

  • Bug Fixes

New Events & Promotions

🔗 Events Details

🔗 Promotion Details

New & Expanded Content

​New Limited Hero: Baek Buyong​​

In the midst of a winter that freezes your breath, a new connection awaits.​

From the depths of endless snow, the icy Frost Maiden has come to make your acquaintance!​ In the midst of the snowfields of the Silverfrost Mountains, the Frost Keepers remain shrouded in secrecy.​


Listen to the tale of Baek Buyong, a trembling flower that bloomed in the bitter cold. 

🔗 ​Baek Buyong Limited Recruitment Information

- Baek Buyong's "Keeper of the Ice Crystal" has been added to the Chronicles. ​

- Baek Buyong's Combo Effect [Ice Jade Fragment] has been added.  

New Heroes: Hansu & Soha​

New Heroes Hansu and Soha have been added. 

New Heroes Combo Effect:

  • Hansu's Combo Effect [Icy Path] has been added.

  • Soha's Combo Effect [Sharp Bullet] has been added.

New Solo Boss Trial​

New Solo Boss Trial added featuring Jungwon.

Boss Details:

  • Jugwon, the chilling hunter, fires Ice Bullets. Avoid melee because he delivers a heavy close range strike. When he moves to the center, he unleashes a punishing chain of attacks. Stay alert and dodge.

New Content: Raid Battle

Chaotic energy summons a powerful boss. Form a party with your in-game friends and challenge the Boss Dungeon.​

​Raid Details:

  • Raid Battle is a field-battle mode where you team up with fellow Clan Leaders to take down powerful bosses. 

  • Recharges twice per day. ​ 

  • Kairam, the first boss of the Raid Battle, appears. 

  • Raid Battle unlock at Ch. 18 The Attack on Sandstone refuge.

Content and Level Expansion

1) New Underground Dungeon added: Underground Naryu Ruins 4F

2) New Guild Raid Boss added: Stalker Jiangshi (Former Field Boss) 

  • The boss Stalker Jiangshi periodically summons minion Jiangshi. If they remain alive, the Stalker Jiangshi becomes immune to damage, so quickly eliminate the Jiangshi.  ​

3) Divine Idol page expansion

  • Equipment [Path of Challenges Ⅱ / Path of Development Ⅰ,Ⅱ / Path of Achievement Ⅰ,Ⅱ,Ⅲ] page has been added.​ 

4) The maximum enhance level for Clan Secret Art has been expanded from 5 to 8. ​

  • In the expanded enhance tiers, you’ll need Exquisite Secret Art, obtainable via Fuse or from the Raid Battle. 

  • The growth effects obtainable in each Secret Art's level expansion tier are as follows

Secret Art Name

Level

Growth Effect

Awakened Life Force

Lv 6

For 10 sec, increases AoE Skill Damage 5% (New effect)

Lv 7

For 10 sec, increases Attack Power (13% > 15%)

For 10 sec, increases AoE Skill Damage (5% > 7%)

Lv 8

For 10 sec, increases Attack Power (15% > 17%)

For 10 sec, increases AoE Skill Damage (7% > 9%)

Rift

Lv 6

For 10 sec, reduces Skill damage received 5% (New effect)

Lv 7

For 10 sec, Defense Decrease (16% > 18%)

For 10 sec, reduces Skill damage received (5% > 6%)

Lv 8

Increases Ignore Defense Damage

For 10 sec, reduces Skill damage received (6% > 7%)

Nimble Hands

Lv 6

Cooldown reduced (90s > 75s)

For 10 sec, increases additional damage on Basic Attacks.

Lv 7

For 10 sec, increases additional damage on Basic Attacks.

For 10 sec, increases Power Strike Rate (13% > 15%)

Lv 8

For 10 sec, increases additional damage on Basic Attacks.

For 10 sec, increases Power Strike Rate (15% > 17%)

Cosmic Enhancement

Lv 6

Cooldown reduced (110s > 95s)

For 10 sec, reduces DoT received 10% (New effect)

Lv 7

For 10 sec, increases Elemental Chance Received (11% > 13%)

For 10 sec, increases DoT Received (10% > 12%)

Lv 8

For 10 sec, increases Elemental Chance Received (13% > 15%)

For 10 sec, increases DoT Received (12% > 14%)

Resolve

Lv 6

Cooldown reduced (110s > 95s)

For 10 sec, [Damage Share] (New Effect)

Damage Share: Distributes Damage Received over 5 sec. (Activates up to 5 times)

Lv 7

For 10 sec, increases All Effect Resistance (18% > 20%)

For 10 sec, increases Block Rate (13% > 15%)

Lv 8

For 10 sec, increases All Effect Resistance (20% > 22%)

For 10 sec, increases Block Rate (15% > 17%)

Recovery

Lv 6

Cooldown reduced (100s > 85s)

HP Recovery (New Effect)

Lv 7

For 10 sec, increases HP recovered each second

Increase HP Recovery

Lv 8

For 10 sec, increases Healing Received (13% > 15%)

Increase HP Recovery

Illusion Sprint

Lv 6

Cooldown reduced (80s > 65s)

30% chance to remove all Debuffs (New Effect)

Lv 7

For 5 sec, increases Movement Speed (18% > 20%)

For 5 sec, reduces AoE damage received (23% > 25%)

Lv 8

For 5 sec, reduces AoE damage received (25% > 27%)

Chance to remove all Debuffs increased (30% > 38%)

Resonant Wave

Lv 6

Cooldown reduced (110s > 95s)

Recovers 1 Joint Attack Gauge slot (New Effect)

Lv 7

For 10 sec, increases [Resonance Effects] Skill damage (18% > 20%)

Lv 8

For 10 sec, increases [Resonance Effects] Skill damage (20% > 22%)

5) Added new Profound equipment series.

  • As the first Supreme Equipment, it features 3 Runes and can be refined up to +10.

Profound Equipment Series

Equip Level

Lv. 30

Crafting Materials

Gold

125,000

Profound Design Series

3 piece (Weapon, Outfit, Shoes Design)

Base Stats

Rune Stats

Rune Stats

Rune Stats

Weapon

245 Attack Power

Profound Sword

Critical Rate (5.3% ~ 10.6%) 
Attack Power (4.4%-8.9%)

Skill Damage Increase (5.3% ~ 10.6%)

Profound Axe

Critical Damage (8% ~ 15.9%) 
Skill Damage Increase (3% ~ 10.6%)

All Type Damage (4.4% ~ 8.9%)

Profound Gauntlets

Defense Piercing (3.5% ~ 7.1%) 
Attack Power (4.4%-8.9%)

All Type Damage (4.4% ~ 8.9%)

Outfit

245 Defense

Profound Outfit

Critical Damage Reduction (8% ~ 15.9%) 
Critical Resistance Rate (5.3% ~ 10.6%)

All Type Damage (4.4% ~ 8.9%)

Profound Uniform

Critical Resistance Rate (5.3% ~ 10.6%) 
Block Rate (5.3%-10.6%)

Attack Power (4.4%-8.9%)

Profound Attire

Block Rate (5.3%-10.6%) 
Critical Damage Reduction (8% ~ 15.9%)

Skill Damage Increase (5.3% ~ 10.6%)

Shoes

8300 HP

Profound Shoes

Defense Piercing (3.5% ~ 7.1%) 
Block Rate (5.3%-10.6%)

Critical Damage (8% ~ 15.9%)

Profound Loafers

Critical Rate (5.3% ~ 10.6%) 
Critical Damage Reduction (8% ~ 15.9%)

Defense Piercing (3.5% ~ 7.1%)

Profound Boots

Critical Damage (8% ~ 15.9%) 
Critical Resistance Rate (5.3% ~ 10.6%)

Critical Rate (5.3% ~ 10.6%)

6) Guild Request Level 4 is now open. 

​Content & System Improvements

​Season Change: Dungeon Dash and Hall of Challenge​​​

The Season Buff for the Dungeon Dash has been updated. ​​​

  • Increases Water Damage and All Type Damage of Season-Limited Heroes. 

Quick Battle Showdown Available

  • Added the Showdown 'Quick Battle' feature to streamline matches and make PvP run smoother and more convenient.

  • Showdown Find Match refresh reset changed from 11 per week to 8 per day.

Balance Update

Hero Tactics Skill

Increased the number of buffs removed by Heroes' Tactic Skills.

  • Increased the number of Buffs removed by Ju Horang's Tactic Skill 1 from 2 to 5.

  • Increased the number of Buffs removed by Gunma's Tactic Skill 1 from 2 to 5.

  • Increased the number of Buffs removed by Juwol's Tactic Skill 2 from 2 to 4.

  • Increased the number of Buffs removed by Salkhi the Swift’s Tactic Skill 2 from 2 to 5.

  • Increased the number of Buffs removed by Nero's Tactic Skill 2 from 2 to 3.

  • Increased the number of Buffs removed by Ku Yang's Tactical Passive from 1 to 2.

  • Increased the number of Buffs removed by Sansu's Tactical Passive from 1 to 2.

Boss Trial (Solo)

Reduced challenge difficulty for Baribari and Junghwa in Boss Trial (solo).

  • Adjusted Poison Zone parry count for 'Baribari' in Boss Trial (solo) as follows.

  • Adjusted parry count for Junghwa's challenge "Searing Cross Flame" in Boss Trial (solo) as follows.

Challenge

Common

Hard

Challenge

Poison Zone Parry

5 > 4

8 > 6

12 > 8

Searing Cross Flame Parry

3 > 2

6 > 3

10 > 3

Boss Trial (Party)

Adjusted Boss Trial (Party) battle time and reduced Naksun’s battle difficulty.

  • Changed battle time for all Boss Trials (Party) from 3 minutes 30 second to 4 minutes.

  • Boss Trial (party) Naksun unlock moved from Chapter 19 “Follow the Charm” to Chapter 19 “The Ceasefire Agreement” for faster access..

  • Adjusted block requirements for Naksun's “Cold Wave” in Boss Trial (Party) as follows.

Naksun Battle

Common

Hard

Phase 1 "Cold Wave" block counts

6 > 4

6 > 4

Phase 2 "Cold Wave" block counts

8 > 6

8 > 6

Epic Quest

Reduced Boss battle difficulty in Epic Quests.

  • Reduced Field Battle difficulty for Epic Quest Bamboo Coast Chapter 3 “Gwon”

  • Reduced field battle difficulty for Epic Quest Everdusk Chapter 5 “Soun”

  • Reduced field battle difficulty for Epic Quest Everdusk Chapter 6 “Nekuro”

  • Reduced field battle difficulty for Epic Quest Pondskip Vale Chapter 9 “Buriburi”

  • Reduced field battle difficulty for Epic Quest Songshu Isle Chapter 12 “Black Beast”

  • Reduced field battle difficulty for Epic Quest The Scorching Sands Chapter 19 “Taywong”

  • Reduced field battle difficulty for Epic Quest The Scorching Sands Chapter 20 “Guho”

Showdown

Improved Showdown buffs for more aggressive combat and adjusted Soul Time activation timing.

  • Removed Defense and HP from Showdown buff effects and added PvP Damage.

  • Changed Soul Time trigger in Showdown from turns 45/50/55 to 40/45/50.

Additional Updates

Changes

  • Share Equipment slots expand from 20 to 30 Heroes.

  • The reset interval for Showdown "Find Match" refresh has been changed from weekly to daily. 

  • Share Equipment slots expand from 20 to 30.

  • The reset interval for Showdown "Find Match" refresh has been changed from weekly to daily.

  • To speed up Epic Quest progression, some previously unskippable dialogues can now be skipped.

  • Added guidance on "Auto-Use Skills" to the PC Skill tutorial.

  • Clarified Clan Name creation guidance.

  • Adjusted Training Altar max level 40 to 10, correcting content that opened unintentionally beyond design.

  • Underground Dungeon max stored base time increased 3min to 9min.

Bug Fixes

The following bugs have been fixed. We are working to ensure a smooth and stable experience.

  • Fixed a client error in Epic Quest Chapter 20 during Tactical Battle with Guho when the hero Dura was in the party and was hit after using “Crushing Blow.”

  • Fixed an issue in Epic Quest Chapter 4 (Bak Gaha, Burn Incense) where the Incense could not be interacted with.

  • Fixed an issue where some monster Skill names and icons failed to display during combat.

  • Fixed an issue where certain slot icons failed to display when Engraving in the Clan Attributes UI.

  • Fixed an issue where Clan Star Points granted at Clan Fame 20/25/31/36 were 2 points short per level. A total of 8 points has been added and applied retroactively to players who already reached those levels.

  • Fixed an issue where the Hero Recruitment Mileage expiration notice displayed incorrectly.

  • Fixed an issue where an error popup could appear intermittently during Guild Raid.

  • Fixed an issue in Mind Training 6-4 (Tactical Battle) where the objective “Hit by Electrocute 12 times or less” was counted as 13.

  • Fixed an issue in Tactical Battle where Yura's passive triggered Silence and additional damage when attacking while not in Stealth.

  • Fixed a line wrap issue at certain resolutions where the English Cumulative Points Used label broke in the Clan Attributes UI.

  • Fixed an issue where the additional Dark Chi line in Guardian “Gaol” Tactical Battle skill descriptions displayed incorrectly.

  • Fixed abnormal line wrapping for stacked-effect guide in the Status Effect info window during Tactical Battle.

  • Fixed an issue where Sansu's Tactical Passive buff removal and Burn application did not trigger when using Tactic Skill 2.

  • Fixed an issue where Clan EXP was not awarded correctly in Boss Trials (solo and party).

    • We will retroactively credit all missing Clan EXP to your clan with no loss as soon as possible.

New Events

The Grand Candy Heist: 13 Thieves

Event Duration: October 14 – November 4
How to join the event: Event Lobby > The Grand Candy Heist: 13 Thieves

Event Guide

  • Defeat the Halloween Monsters in Everdusk!

  • Defeat the Halloween Monsters and complete missions to receive "Halloween Candy."

  • "Halloween Candy" can be exchanged for various rewards in the Exchange Shop.

Event Rewards

Item Name

Item Quantity

Amount Required for Purchase

Purchase Limit

Candy Hoarder Nero Set

1

120

1 per Clan

Sweetheart Inlang's Weapon Skin

1

80

1 per Clan

[Base] Raid Battle Key

1

20

1 per week

Boss Trial (Solo) Nameplate

1

10

2 per week

[Base] Boss Trial (Party) Nameplate

1

10

2 per week

Request Scroll

1

10

2 per week

[Base] Bounty Warrant

3

5

3 per week

[Base] Showdown Ticket

3

5

3 per week

Fruit of Potential Chest I

1

1

Unlimited

Notes

  • Event content and schedule are subject to change.

Halloween Wheel of Fate Festival

Event Duration: October 14 – November 4
How to join the event: Event Lobby > Halloween Wheel of Fate Festival!

Event Guide

  • Defeat the Halloween Monsters in the Underground Dungeon!

  • Defeat the Halloween Monsters and complete missions for a chance to receive Halloween Tickets.

  • Use your Halloween Tickets to spin the Wheel of Fate in Moonshadow Village and receive rewards based on total tickets used.

Event Rewards

Wheel of Fate Rewards

Item Name

Quantity

[Choice] Refined Clan Secret Art Chest

1

[Choice] Exquisite Equipment Divine Idol Chest

3

Exquisite Equipment Divine Idol Chest

3

[Choice] Refined Equipment Divine Idol Chest

5

Refined Secret Art Chest

1

Refined Ring Rune Powder

8

Refined Necklace Rune Powder

8

Refined Earring Rune Powder

8

Halloween Ticket Use Rewards

Reward

Item Name

Quantity

15-spin reward

Halloween's Gift

1

30-spin reward

Halloween's Blessing

1

Halloween's Gift - included items

Item Name

Quantity

Azure Force Master Hansu Set

1

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque

8

Halloween's Blessing - included items

Item Name

Quantity

Pumpkin Buster Title

1

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque

8

Notes

  • When claiming rewards, you have a set chance to receive each item.

  • Select the Wheel of Fate and use the Probability button to see detailed probabilities.

  • Event content and schedule are subject to change.

Monster Busters: Halloween

Event Duration: October 14 – November 4
How to join the event: Event Lobby > Monster Busters: Halloween

Event Guide

  • Defeat the Halloween Monsters in the Underground Dungeon!

  • Defeat the Halloween Monsters and complete missions to receive rewards.

Event Rewards

Item Name

Quantity

Reinforce Stone Chest

4

Common-Refined Earthen Meteorite Chest I

4

[Choice] Fruit of Potential I

4

Notes

  • When claiming rewards, you have a set chance to receive each item.

  • For detailed probabilities, go to the 'Event Lobby > Monster Busters: Halloween' tab and select the Probability button.

  • Event content and schedule are subject to change.

New Promotions

Halloween Attendance Pass

Sale Period: October 14 – November 2
Rewards Claim Period: October 14 – November 18
Where to purchase: Shop > Halloween Celebration

Item description 

Category 

Item Name 

Purchase Limit 

Price 

Included Items 

Quantity 

Step-up Item 

Halloween Attendance Pass 

1 per account 

$14.99 

Divine Gems 

1,000 

Day 2 

1 per account 

Free 

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 

Day 3 

1 per account 

Free 

Hero Recruit Plaque 

Generous Gold Coin Pouch 

Day 4 

1 per account 

Free 

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 

Day 5 

1 per account 

Free 

Hero Recruit Plaque 

Generous Gold Coin Pouch 

Day 6 

1 per account 

Free 

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 

Generous Gold Coin Pouch 

Day 7 

1 per account 

Free 

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 

Generous Gold Coin Pouch 

Day 8 

1 per account 

Free 

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 

Day 9 

1 per account 

Free 

Hero Recruit Plaque 

Generous Gold Coin Pouch 

Day 10 

1 per account 

Free 

Hero Recruit Plaque 

Day 11 

1 per account 

Free 

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 

Generous Gold Coin Pouch 

Day 12 

1 per account 

Free 

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 

Generous Gold Coin Pouch 

Day 13 

1 per account 

Free 

Hero Recruit Plaque 

Generous Gold Coin Pouch 

Day 14 

1 per account 

Free 

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 

Generous Gold Coin Pouch 

Day 15 

1 per account 

Free 

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 

Generous Gold Coin Pouch 

Day 16 

1 per account 

Free 

Soha Favor 

100 

Halloween Special Shop

Sale Period: October 14 – November 4
Where to purchase: Shop > Halloween Special Shop

Item description 

Category 

Item Name 

Purchase Limit 

Price 

Included Items 

Quantity 

Common Item 

Halloween Special Benefits 

　​

1 per account 

　​

Gold x10,000 

　​

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 

Hero Recruit Plaque 

Common Item 

Rapid Growth Support 

　​

1 per account 

　​

$2.99  

　​

Divine Gems 

400 

Raid Battle Key 

Step-up Item 

Hero Special Chance I 

　​

1 per account 

　​

$5.99  

　​

Divine Gems 

400 

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 

10 

Hero Special Chance II 

　​

1 per account 

　​

$5.99  

　​

Divine Gems 

400 

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 

15 

Common Item 

Limited Guardian Discount 

　​

1 per account 

　​

$5.99  

　​

Divine Gems 

550 

Refined Soul Gem 

Recruit Plaque Support

Sale Period: October 14 – November 4 
Where to purchase: Shop > Recruit Plaque Support Boost

Item description 

Category 

Item Name 

Purchase Limit 

Price 

Included Items 

Quantity 

Step-up Item 

[Free] Hero Recruit Plaque 

1 per account 

Free 

Hero Recruit Plaque 

Limited Recruit Support I 

1 per account 

9.99  

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 

10 

Hero Recruit Plaque 

1 per account 

Free 

Hero Recruit Plaque 

Limited Recruit Support II 

1 per account 

19.99  

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 

15 

Hero Recruit Plaque 

Request Scroll 

1 per account 

Free 

Request Scroll 

Limited Recruit Support III 

1 per account 

29.99  

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 

15 

Hero Recruit Plaque 

20 

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 

1 per account 

Free 

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 

Limited Recruit Support IV 

1 per account 

59.99  

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 

15 

Hero Recruit Plaque 

15 

Ice Fruit 

1 per account 

Free 

Ice Fruit 

200 

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque I 

1 per account 

Free 

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 

10 

Limited Recruit Support V 

1 per account 

99.99  

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 

40 

Hero Recruit Plaque 

30 

Limited Hero's Entry Ticket Selection Chest 

1 per account 

Free 

Limited Hero's Entry Ticket Selection Chest 

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque II 

1 per account 

Free 

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 

50 

Must-Have Items

Sale Period: September 24 - Until Further Notice  
Where to purchase: Shop > Must-Have Items 

Item description

Category 

Item Name 

Purchase Limit 

Price 

Included Items 

Quantity 

Item 

Clan Name Change Ticket 

1 per month 

Divine Gems x500 

Clan Name Change Ticket 

Limited-time Skin

Sale Period: October 14 – November 4 

Where to Purchase: Shop > Appearance

Item description​

Theme

Item Name

Purchase Limit

Price

Included Items

Quantity

Special

Sweet Witch

Baek Buyong Set

1 per account

$14.99

Sweet Witch Baek Buyong's Outfit

1

Sweet Witch Baek Buyong's Weapon Skin

1

Night Sentry

Soha Set

1 per account

$14.99

Night Sentry Soha's Outfit

1

Night Sentry Soha's Weapon Skin

1

Skin Showcase

Sweet Witch Baek Buyong

Baek Buyong came to check out the Halloween Festival for her love of candy.

She was promptly disappointed to learn there weren't any candies left in Moonshadow Village.

Night Sentry Soha

Soha arrived in Moonshadow Village to investigate the series of candy theft that occurred during the festival.

In order to blend in, she hastily picked a Halloween costume.

Notes: 

  • Time-limited costumes may be sold again later through similar promotions.​

We'll be back with more exciting updates in the future.​​

Thank you!​​

Changed files in this update

Depot 3616891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link