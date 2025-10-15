This update introduces one of the most requested quality-of-life features yet, alongside several improvements and bug fixes aimed at refining the overall experience.

New Features

Fast Forward for Grid Battles

Tactical battles can now be accelerated with the new fast forward system. Activate fast forward during combat to significantly speed up turn animations and actions, allowing for a smoother, more efficient battle flow.

Adjustable Fast Forward Speed

A new option in the Gameplay Settings menu lets you choose how quickly battles advance while fast forward is active. You can select from 2x, 3x, or 4x speed, depending on your preferred pace. (Note: Fast forward is currently available only during grid-based battles.)

Visual and Audio Updates

Erindos Lighting Adjustment

Lighting in Erindos has been updated to better capture the city’s intended mood and atmosphere, enhancing the look and feel of the hub area.

Main Menu Refresh

The main menu has been updated with a refined logo and new background music to improve the presentation when launching the game.

Bug Fixes

Resolved a rare issue where the zoomed-in battle UI would not fade correctly if returning to the main menu during a battle.

General stability and performance improvements.

Thank you for continuing to support Curse of Dominion during its early development. Your feedback plays a vital role in shaping the future of the game. If you encounter any new issues or have suggestions for upcoming updates, please share them on the Steam Discussions page



https://steamcommunity.com/app/3575920/discussions/