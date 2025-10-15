 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20394396 Edited 15 October 2025 – 01:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

I'm just making a quick update to let you know I've uploaded a shiny new build of Maid for My Master!

This build fixes a handful of typos which were pointed out by the kind people in the Steam community hub, and by a few people in my Discord server.

As always, if you find any more typos or errors in the game, please feel free to let me know. I'll try to fix them when I can find the time!

- ebi

