Update 07 (15.10.2025)



New

• Added training at the beginning of the game (when starting a "new game").



Gameplay

• Fixed the issue of magnetization to the track.



Interface

• Fixed the display of music volume in the game.



Sounds

• Fixed the sound signal when displaying a hint.



Optimization and bugfixes

• Minor bugs have been fixed.

• Improved stability.



Thank you for your support and participation in the development of the game!



Tikam