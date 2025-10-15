 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20394156 Edited 15 October 2025 – 01:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update 07 (15.10.2025)

New
• Added training at the beginning of the game (when starting a "new game").

Gameplay
• Fixed the issue of magnetization to the track.

Interface
• Fixed the display of music volume in the game.

Sounds
• Fixed the sound signal when displaying a hint.

Optimization and bugfixes
• Minor bugs have been fixed.
• Improved stability.

Thank you for your support and participation in the development of the game!

Tikam

Changed files in this update

Depot 3806271
