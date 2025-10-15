Update 07 (15.10.2025)
New
• Added training at the beginning of the game (when starting a "new game").
Gameplay
• Fixed the issue of magnetization to the track.
Interface
• Fixed the display of music volume in the game.
Sounds
• Fixed the sound signal when displaying a hint.
Optimization and bugfixes
• Minor bugs have been fixed.
• Improved stability.
Thank you for your support and participation in the development of the game!
Tikam
Update 07 — Tutorial Introduction & Key Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update