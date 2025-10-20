This update also fixes a save file softlock that could occur when using Automation Options. This bug has been in the game for a long time and I've looked into fixing it in the past but not been able to figure out what was going on. Since I recently had an excuse to crack the game back open in order to fix the above security vulnerability, I decided to take the opportunity to give this another look, and this time I was able to figure it out. The issue was sneaky! Dog eggs could sometimes get save/loaded outside the bounds of a pen itself, and when Automation Options tried to hatch one of these eggs on load, there was a chance depending on the speed of your computer that the egg would fall out of bounds before the loading completed and delete itself before the dog finished hatching. If this occurred, the game's UI would stay locked and the game would be impossible to interact with. I'm pleased to report that this update fixes that issue. If you have a previously broken save file (assuming this was the cause), it should fix itself the next time you try to open it after downloading this update. Just make sure the game displays the updated version number (v1.05d.01).