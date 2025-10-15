Bugfix
- Fixed missing reference in Airedale taskboard
Feature
- Implemented a moderator panel
- Added MacOS support
Misc
- Updated the Unity Editor
Performance
- None
Polish
- Made the loading screen text the new font
- Made the hover tooltip UI use the new font
Early Access v31
