15 October 2025 Build 20394088 Edited 15 October 2025 – 04:52:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bugfix
- Fixed missing reference in Airedale taskboard

Feature
- Implemented a moderator panel
- Added MacOS support

Misc
- Updated the Unity Editor

Performance
- None

Polish
- Made the loading screen text the new font
- Made the hover tooltip UI use the new font

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2354571
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2354572
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2354573
  • Loading history…
