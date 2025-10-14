 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20393932 Edited 14 October 2025 – 23:59:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Remade the Fishing Algorithm (The one that decides what fish you catch)

Fishing should feel more Reasonable and Intuitive (Massive bait != little pipsqueaks) along with a bunch of other changes..

Added Stethacanthus

  • Found mostly in the Canyons map, but there have also been sightings in the Jungle's Ocean.

Bat “Fly-By” (New Variant, not in Canyons)

  • Spawns on one edge of the map and flies toward the cabin.

  • If it has line of sight (LOS) on a player for 10s, it begins orbiting that player.

  • If the player breaks LOS for 10s after orbiting starts, the bat disengages and flies away.

  • While diving, if the bat loses LOS, it aborts and flies away.

  • If the player struggles free from its grip, the bat retreats.

New Version of GONE Fishing Website ( gonefishing.gg ) and added links in game. 

gonefishing.gg

Special thanks to @Shibka in discord for his hard work on the website.

Refactored the death screen when dying to certain entities

Changes to Main Menu, Lobby, and The Lake for Halloween! (More Coming)

Balance

  • Nerfed Monster Bait

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed rock paths on the peaceful version of the canyons map

  • Fixed a spot on the lake map where players could get stuck

  • Fixed a bug that prevented the bug net perk from working

  • Fixed bugs where the Sturgeon, Mola Mola, and shortfin mako would not drop in the proper orientation

  • Fixed Issue where Lochness Monster value was 27,858.39 every catch.

  • Fixed Issue where Fishing rod would stay in hand for a second before disappearing when swapping off.

