Major 14 October 2025 Build 20393820 Edited 15 October 2025 – 00:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

★ Battle System Update

Change to Side-View Battle System: Experience a more dynamic and engaging battle style.
Bug Fixes and Improvements: Fixed issues such as experience points still being consumed even after reaching the maximum level.

Changed files in this update

