Active Events/Sales/Promotions
|Samhain: The Library of Lost Tales Event
|Nightshade Lace Loot-o'-Lantern
|Erinn Adventure Pass: Season 3
|All-Hallows Harvest Sale
Malign Hellgate Event
|Livestream Star Box
|Over the Rainbow Event
Pan's Check-in Event Season 8
|Glenn Bearna Dungeon Support
Fantasy Life Changes
Dressing Room Expansion
Amulet Changes
|Unique Stat Bonus
|Range
|Protection
|1 ~ 5
|Magic Protection
|1 ~ 5
|Balance
|1 ~ 5
|Critical
|1 ~ 10
|Close Combat Talent Weapon Min Damage
|1 ~ 20
|Close Combat Talent Weapon Max Damage
|1 ~ 20
|Archery Talent Weapon Min Damage
|1 ~ 20
|Archery Talent Weapon Max Damage
|1 ~ 20
|Marionette Minimum Damage
|1 ~ 20
- The stack limit for the following items has been increased to 100:
- Onyx
- Fine Onyx
- Additional Stat Stone (Primary)
- Additional Stat Stone (Unique)
- Two new items have been added to the game:
- Amulet Reset Stone (Primary)
- Amulet Reset Stone (Unique)
- These new items will allow you to reset the stats that you’ve rolled on the Amulet Totem.
- These items can be crafted through Handicrafting.
- The description for Amulet Totems has been updated to better describe how they function.
Wedding Improvements
- The cutscenes of the wedding have been improved.
- Weapons will no longer appear during cutscenes.
- The camera will now account for the Bride(s) and/or Groom(s) with different heights in cutscenes.
- Facial Emotions are no longer forced when the Bride and/or Groom enter.
- New Pollen and Firecracker Effects have been added for when the newlywed couple begin their exit.
- Wedding Hall NPC attendees have been given a makeover to look their best for the happy couple!
- NPC attendees will now be mixed gender instead of all female.
- Two special NPCs will make an appearance as guests in Emain Macha during an Elf/Giant wedding.
Content Reset Unification
- Weekly Limits of Dungeons will now reset together on Thursdays at 7:00 AM (Server Time).
- This will affect the following dungeons/content:
- Apostle Raids
- Tech Duinn
- Crom Bás
- Glenn Bearna
- Chronicle Missions
Inventory Expansion Coupon Consolidation
- Players who have excess Inventory Expansion PLUS Coupons can exchange them for Inventory Expansion coupons through Eavan in Dunbarton.
- A tool tip has been added to the Basic Inventory tab to help identify how many expansion coupons have been used.
Provisional Storage Bag RemovalAs the Tuatha De Dannan continued improving the compactfulness of bags for Milletians over the years, we felt it was time to retire these particular items.
Additional Changes
- Several towns in Uladh have been decorated for the Samhain season.
- Additionally, the rain in Erinn will be just a bit… sweeter during this time of year.
- You can now delete items from the Islander Storage in your Moonlight Island.
- Taking this approach will NOT decrease Islander Satisfaction.
- The Spirit Weapon tutorial has been updated:
- Berched will now provide you with the required 10x Spirit Liqueurs instead of requesting the player to gather them.
- Minor text improvements have been made to the tutorial.
- You can now have your pet summoned when purchasing items from the Auction House.
- A New “Totem” category been added to the Auction House with the following sub-categories:
- Totems
- Pet Totems
- Amulets
- Damage Skins
- The "Tech Duinn Mission Pass - [Name] (Elite)" will no longer reduce your available weekly Tech Duinn rewards by 1 when used.
- If you wish to trade any remaining stocks of these in for usable Tech Duinn Mission Additional Entry Pass(es), please contact Player Support.
Commerce Alban Heruin Season 2
Bug FixesA lot of our fixes are listed above and below, and there are fewer smaller ones this month - though a few small quest typo and space adjustments here and there. We are listening to and appreciating your reports as always. ♥
- Several smaller bugs related to the wedding cutscenes and text have been fixed.
- The Pet and Player icons in the Round-the-World Race mini-game have been properly localized.
- The Bartering Trading reset time listed in the Commerce Help text has been corrected to the proper reset time - Saturdays at 7:00 AM (Server Time).
- We are currently planning to update this to Thursdays at 7:00 AM (Server Time) in a future update.
- Fixed an issue where the Special Ethereal Chiffon Wings stats were not properly affected by the Harmonic Saint’s Arcana Link Level 10 effect.
- When constructing buildings on your Homestead or Moonlight Island, an issue was causing items needed for construction to be taken from incorrect places, and has been fixed.
- Corrected an issue where items equipped by you or Moonlight Islanders could be collected and consumed by quests asking for those items under certain conditions.
- Fixed an issue where you would become unable to move if, while restoring a Murias Relic, your bank password was entered incorrectly three times via direct bank transaction.
Bugs fixed during the September 25th Maintenance
- The in-game reporting function has been fixed and will no longer give an "e-2" error.
- We've renamed the following hotkey setting to be clearer:
- Messenger Window → Friends List
Bugs fixed during the September 18th Maintenance
- Guild Rankings and Recommendations now appear correctly on Channels 11-16.
- We've cleaned up the few Pet Medals on the Auction House that were still untranslated.
- Spiders had filled in the entire back of the Cobweb Wings giving them a solid color. We've dusted those off so they'll display correctly just in time for Samhain season.
- We've renamed the following settings to be clearer:
- Open/Close Interface → Show/Hide User Interface (UI)
- Open/Close Character Name → Show/Hide Character Name
- The Tiger Cub Whistle was refusing to accept its true colors earlier, but is now called the Yellow Tiger Cub Whistle.
- Lightning and Thunder Dragons pets? Too confusing. We've condensed the naming to all be just "Thunder" Dragons.
- We've cleaned up the naming convention of Stat Stones that were obtainable through past Samhain events to be clear.
- Additional Stat Stone (Regular) → Additional Stat Stone (Primary)
- Additional Stat Stone (Secondary) → Additional Stat Stone (Unique)
- Mandrakes are important for potion making! HP, MP and Stamina 300 Potion RE now correctly lists Mandrakes as one of its vital ingredients.
Known Bugs
- There are currently issues causing the Blacklist to not work as expected for some players.
- Under periodic conditions, Milletians will be temporarily unable to duel other Milletians.
