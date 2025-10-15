Seasonal Commerce Alban Heruin Season 2 will begin at 7:00 AM PST on November 6th, 2025 and run until March 5th, 2026 7:00 AM PST .

[Claim Previous Seasonal Ranking Rewards] and [View Previous Seasonal Ranking] buttons will be deactivated during the reset time, and re-activated when you open commerce UI after the previous season's ranking is compiled. Alban Heruin Season 2 will conclude on March 6th, 2026 7:00 AM PST.

Viewing the season rankings and claiming previous season’s rewards will be disabled for 30 minutes after the season is changed to ensure that the ranking compilation can be completed before rankings and rewards are distributed.

. Purchase limits within Trade Merchant’s shops and Sayiv’s shop will be reset.

The Alban Heruin Season 2 Challenger Box will be available, containing the following items:

Alban Heruin Season 2 Challenger Box;

**NEW** Alban Heruin Season 2 Challenger 2nd Title

Movement Speed +3% 20x Precise Reforging Tools (Expires after 30 Days)

