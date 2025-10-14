Ableton Link updated
We've updated our Ableton Link library and it works much better now. We especially managed to make it work reliably with older Link implementations such as that in Virtual DJ. So there should be a lot fewer issues now, where either side does not not detect the other.
Also a rare issue with Audio Sync starting while being connected through Ableton Link, and it affecting the BPM of the DJ set, should be fixed now.
The Ableton Link protocol made this one tricky to fix as there's no master / slave option in Ableton Link, so changes made by Audio Sync could not simply be blocked by setting AI VJ up as a slave. Instead we've made sure Audio Sync should never start once Ableton Link is connected. Even if Ableton Link briefly fails.
While we were at this, we've overhauled the whole Sync system within AI VJ, as with all the options added over time, it had become convoluted. It's streamlined now.
Shortened file-names in DLCs and Workshop content
On some Windows 10 systems that hadn't been updated for a while, certain visuals didn't play. This turned out to be due to the path-names of DLC and Workshop content being longer than the 255 (260 max) characters those systems allow. This was tricky to detect as the path length (that's inc preceding directories) varied with where people had installed steam, and AI VJ.
Now we've drastically shortened the file names of all visuals, both in DLCs and in the Workshop. So they should now work again for those who couldn't play some.
Also we've made sure that your saves should still work.
Versioned save files
All save files, when loaded, automatically will replace the longer file names for the shorter ones. So they should still work. In order to not have to check all files every time an already updated save file is loaded, save files now have their own versions, recorded inside the file.
Having versioned save files will make it a lot easier for us to update them, when things in AI VJ are updated. It's no guarantee there'll never be incompatible changes again until version 1.0 comes out (as AI-VJ is still in Early Access), but it should give us more to work with, and make breaking changes less likely.
And all the while versioning also speeds up the loading of already updated files.
Bugs Fixed
Several more small improvements were made.
Bugs fixed:
- Workshop banks were numbered wrong on disk. Fixed now
- Workshop decks would when updating use the original deck from the workshop. Fixed
- DLC that's in bundles will now no longer auto-download after purchase, as some decks are quite big (+20gb). You can download the ones you need for each show from inside AI VJ
- There was an issue with tapping sync since 3.0. Fixed now
- The default samples deck is now automatically replaced with the new one, if unmodified & not moved
If you reported (other) bugs, we're keeping a list and working through them! Please keep reports coming! We won't know if you don't tell us (best place to do so is in our Discord).
