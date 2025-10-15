1.1 Quest System

1. Added conversion between tunnel entrances and bunkers to construction tasks

2. Modified trigger probability mechanism for active and passive quests

3. Added prompt when resources are insufficient for the active side quest of delivering resources to guerrillas

4. Completed quests are collapsed by default

5. If there are new side quests, the quest interface will be displayed by default when returning to the strategy phase

6. Adjustment of side quest refresh probability: Easy +5%, Medium +10%, Hard +15%. Reduced base probability (originally halved)

1.2 Combat Mechanics

1. When a hero attacks enemies with a heavy machine gun, the hero will face the targeted enemy

2. Modified to allow double-clicking to run into machine guns

3. Modified to allow direct cross-floor access to machine guns

4. Added statistics for the number of escaped enemies

1.3 UI Interface

1. Added total changes in population, food, and reputation to the strategy phase settlement interface

2. Added version number display at the bottom right corner of the home page

3. Trap setup interface shows maximum available uses

4. Optimized combat phase settlement display: Killed N enemies for XX reputation; Repelled N enemies for XX reputation

1.4 Map and Buildings

1. Tunnel digging interface: Added corner markers on underground building icons to show construction quantities

II. Deleted Content

2.1 Map and Buildings

1. Removed water wells on main roads

III. Bug Fixes

3.1 Combat Mechanics

1. Fixed: When throwing grenades while running, the grenade launch point deviates from the hero's position

2. Fixed: Enemy machine guns continue attacking after our soldiers die on heavy machine guns

3. Fixed: Unable to throw grenades underground

4. Fixed: Multiple soldiers can enter a bunker

5. Fixed: Our soldiers in bunkers do not automatically return fire (auto-return fire function must be enabled)

6. Fixed: Unable to double-click to run towards targets, can only walk

7. Fixed: Enemies killed by ground spikes and mines not counted in combat settlement

3.2 Map and Buildings

1. Fixed: Unable to place traps on main road at bottom right of map

2. Fixed: Missing numbers for unopened tunnel entrances

3. Fixed: Unable to click on underground shelters created during strategy phase in minimap interface

4. Fixed: Unable to enter gate near North 11 tunnel entrance

3.3 Heroes and Units

1. Fixed: Enemy vision can penetrate in some areas but do not attack when not actually discovered

2. Fixed: Incorrect health display on hero avatar in bottom left corner

3. Fixed: Heroes in bunkers from previous battle remain in bunkers after redeployment on minimap

4. Fixed: Three hero avatars in strategy phase differ from those in combat phase

5. Fixed: Missing textures causing white hands on characters

6. Fixed: Unable to zoom screen while in focused fire mode

3.4 System Functions

1. Medical Room: Fixed issue where heroes who died in combat remain in medical room during strategy phase

2. Fast Forward: Fixed occasional ineffectiveness of fast forward after completing tunnel editing and setup

3. Hotkeys: Fixed interface abnormalities caused by Esc, I, M keys during combat phase

4. Warehouse: Fixed inability to adjust equipment quantity when input is insufficient or zero

5. Settlement: Fixed text errors in settlement interface

6. Adjustment: Complete loss of food is no longer a direct failure condition

7. Fixed: Incorrect display of enemies killed in settlement interface

8. Fixed: Multiple equipment carry popups appearing in warehouse interface

9. Fixed: Save file loading not responding

10. Adjustment: Temporarily disabled tech tree interface

IV. Feature Adjustments

4.1 Combat Mechanics

1. Combat entry logic modified: No combat for first 14 days, mandatory entry on day 15, subsequent daily checks with probability = base difficulty × reputation level

2. Modified logic for enemy detection contactless reduction during personal phase

3. Modified enemy individual morale deduction interval; no deduction for first 10 seconds of combat

4. Modified running sound frequency to 0.01s

5. Modified enemy total morale formula: Enemy total morale = reputation level × difficulty coefficient (Easy=1, Medium=2, Hard=3) + 3000

6. Easy/Medium/Hard difficulty: First wave spawn time changed to 10s; Easy mode: Subsequent wave spawn frequency changed to 30s

7. Adjusted maximum number of enemies in combat to unlimited

8. Modified combat victory condition: Total morale = 0 and all enemies have fled

9. Fixed: Enemies cannot be attracted by new sounds while moving towards sound sources

10. Fixed: Enemy vision does not immediately disappear after being killed by grenade

4.2 Map and Buildings

1. Mine model size increased

2. Tripwire mines modified to red light effect

4.3 UI Interface

1. Adjusted bunker button size to 70% of previous size (other similar buttons adjusted)

2. Adjusted bunker health bar size to match button width

3. Adjusted bunker button click detection range (previously clickable around button edges, possibly causing abnormal exits)

4. Adjusted bunker health bar to auto-hide after 5 seconds

5. Left spawn point allows camera to pan further left for better visibility of enemy spawns

4.4 System Functions

1. When magazine is full, reload prompt changed to: "Magazine is full, no need to reload"

2. Modified enemy attack logic: When enemies are attacking shelters:

(1) If hero enters vision, abandon shelter attack and target hero

(2) If hero attacks this enemy, abandon shelter attack and chase hero

(3) If abnormal sound is heard, abandon shelter attack and track sound source

3. Modified: Game victory achieved if strategy phase continues beyond September 3, 1945

4. Fixed: Unable to quick-save after final victory/defeat

5. Fixed: Unable to enter game via save files after final victory/defeat

6. Modified: When focus fire mode is enabled, grenades are canceled if not yet thrown

7. Modified: Already thrown grenades cannot be canceled

8. Modified: Thrown grenade damage circle disappears

9. Fixed: Ability to use hotkey F to fast-forward during pre-battle deployment phase