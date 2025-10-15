Hey!

We’ve just pushed a hotfix to the last patch to address several critical issues with the Frost Challenge ❄️

Fixes & Improvements:

Fixed visual bugs where dynamic fog was appearing instantly and then disappeared, and the snow effect on trees and grass was out of sync.

Fixed spatial audio for blizzard, you will now correctly hear muffled wind sounds when inside a building.

Fixed an issue where cold wasn’t changing or causing damage in some cases, breaking the core of the Challenge.

Fixed snow wolves disappearing unexpectedly.

Made more plants disappear during the Frost.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur during travel.

Fixed an issue where arrows hitting ships would stop them from sailing.

Fixed Glory Points not updating in the tab without restarting the session.

Snow will now properly extinguish campfires that aren’t covered.

Added clearer notifications and countdowns to signal the arrival of the Frost Challenge and how long you have left to endure it.

Sorry if these issues affected your first experience with the Frost Challenge!

If the cold feels too punishing and you’re freezing faster than expected, let us know. Though remember, the goal is to endure it.

Note: Challenges currently occur once every 30–50 minutes.

Skål!

Blackrose Arts