 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20393503 Edited 14 October 2025 – 23:19:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

  • Updated the Mad Drip to fix a problem with LODs
  • Updated cp_cowerhouse to fix regression from the previous update
  • Updated the Sandy Unusual effect
    • Movement State
      • Changed sand clouds to be a camera depth bias of 0 instead of 5, this will help with the dust clouds unintentionally occluding the player model in some cases

    • Idle State
      • Changed idle sand clumps to lock rotation, so the sand falling isn't influenced by camera position
      • Changed camera depth bias for idle clouds to 5 instead of 10, so that it doesn't occlude player model at unintended angles

  • Updated the Sizzling Unusual effect
    • Changed sequence random value from 4 to 3, in order to prevent steam sprites from spinning rapidly at random

Changed files in this update

TF2 Client server shared Depot 441
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link