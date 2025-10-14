Updated the Mad Drip to fix a problem with LODs



Updated cp_cowerhouse to fix regression from the previous update



Updated the Sandy Unusual effect Movement State Changed sand clouds to be a camera depth bias of 0 instead of 5, this will help with the dust clouds unintentionally occluding the player model in some cases

Idle State Changed idle sand clumps to lock rotation, so the sand falling isn't influenced by camera position

Changed camera depth bias for idle clouds to 5 instead of 10, so that it doesn't occlude player model at unintended angles



Updated the Sizzling Unusual effect Changed sequence random value from 4 to 3, in order to prevent steam sprites from spinning rapidly at random





