- Updated the Mad Drip to fix a problem with LODs
- Updated cp_cowerhouse to fix regression from the previous update
- Updated the Sandy Unusual effect
- Movement State
- Changed sand clouds to be a camera depth bias of 0 instead of 5, this will help with the dust clouds unintentionally occluding the player model in some cases
- Idle State
- Changed idle sand clumps to lock rotation, so the sand falling isn't influenced by camera position
- Changed camera depth bias for idle clouds to 5 instead of 10, so that it doesn't occlude player model at unintended angles
- Changed camera depth bias for idle clouds to 5 instead of 10, so that it doesn't occlude player model at unintended angles
- Updated the Sizzling Unusual effect
- Changed sequence random value from 4 to 3, in order to prevent steam sprites from spinning rapidly at random
Team Fortress 2 Update Released
Update notes via Steam Community
An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:
