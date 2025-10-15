People eventually get used to all the strange and incomprehensible things in the Zone. Even the crawling toys that emit a nasty screech have stopped being novel, though they still induce fear, especially when encountered alone. What awaits us next? Will the Zone reveal more secrets from the stalkers' eerie campfire tales? We'll find out soon enough, but for now, let's familiarize ourselves with the new shipments from the Mainland.
In this patch, you can expect:
Barter update featuring a new shotgun branch;
Display of equipped weapons on the character;
New season motif;
Balance adjustments for hip-fire spread, stopping power, reactions, and new adjustments to weapons and armour;
Other changes, including sound updates, tracer rework, and the long-awaited side rails for the AK-15!
Barter updates
The shotgun branch has been completely redesigned: its final, master version is now the Franchi SPAS-15 shotgun.
New weapon
Details
Winchester 1887
Mossberg 500
Franchi SPAS-15
Shotguns previously available in barter have been updated with new characteristics.
Weapon
Changes
Shorty 590
Damage: 116 → 109
Mossberg 590A1
Rank: Newbie → Stalker
M1014
Rank: Stalker → Veteran
Franchi SPAS-12
Rank: Stalker → Veteran
Due to the weapons rearrangement in the barter tree, the following item replacements have been made for players:
Mossberg 590A1 → Mossberg 500;
Franchi SPAS-12 → Mossberg 590A1.
The display of barter branches of modules has been adjusted, grips have been moved to a separate category.
New season motif
A new season motif, Doghunter, has appeared in the shop for the SPAS-15 shotgun branch.
Balance adjustments
Hip-fire spread adjustments
In order to increase the importance of aimed shooting, the following changes to spread have been introduced:
Machine Guns: 3° → 3.25°
Assault rifles: 2.7° → 3°
Shotguns and SMGs: 2.4° → 2.75°
Pistols: 2° → 2.25°
The spread multiplier and hip fire spread multiplier for all weapons except flamethrowers is now 1.5.
Stopping power changes
All ammunition with stopping power 30
Stopping power: 30 → 35
All ammunition with stopping power 40
Stopping power: 40 → 45
The stopping power of 5.45, 5.56 and 7.62 mm calibre rounds proved too weak to have a noticeable effect, especially when compared to 9 mm and 12 mm ammunition. In this regard, these ammunition types have been slightly reinforced.
Burn changes
The penalty for healing effectiveness from burn has been increased from -50% to -75%.
Now all incendiary ammunition inflicts Burning on first hit, but the average amount of burning per unit of time has not changed, as the burning input per unit of damage has been reduced.
All incendiary ammunition
Burning: 35% → 100%
Bleeding: -45% → -100%
Due to their poor performance and the prevalence of burn reactions, incendiary ammunition was ineffective and unpopular.
Burn penalties have been increased, and reaction power has been reduced.
Reaction changes
Reactions to damage types were simultaneously useless due to their situational nature and overly powerful due to their potential to temporarily increase vitality under certain circumstances. All reactions to damage types on artefacts have been weakened and now provide less significant bonuses. In return, the affected artefacts received other full-fledged characteristics or enhancements to their existing ones.
Duration of effect: 15 sec. → 20 sec.
Hoop, Colophony and Gills were also additionally enhanced.
Frost
Added Reaction to laceration: 0.9%
Additional properties:
Leaded Glass
Added Regeneration: 1.5%
Additional properties:
Embryo
Reaction to chemical burns: 2.4% → 0.7%
Additional properties:
Lard
Added Reaction to chemical burns: 1.1%
Additional properties:
Sponge
Added Explosion protection: 9.6
Additional properties:
Spectral Crystal
Added Reaction to electricity: 0.9%
Additional properties:
Lollipop
Added Laceration protection: 6.1
Additional properties:
Acid Crystal
Added Reaction to chemical burns: 0.9%
Additional properties:
Wolf Tears
Reaction to burns: 1.6% → 0.5%
Additional properties:
Red Crystal
Added Reaction to burns: 0.6%
Additional properties:
Swamp Rot
Reaction to chemical burns: 2.7% → 0.9%
Additional properties:
Battery
Reaction to electricity: 2.9% → 1.3%
Additional properties:
White Rose
Reaction to electricity: 1.9% → 0.9%
Additional properties:
Disintegrator
Reaction to electricity: 2.2% → 1%
Additional properties:
Kettlebell
Added Reaction to burns: 0.8%
Additional properties:
Ilyich Lamp
Added Reaction to electricity: 1.2%
Additional properties:
Hedgehog
Added Reaction to laceration: 1%
Additional properties:
Lemna
Added Reaction to chemical burns: 1.2%
Additional properties:
Inkwell
Reaction to laceration: 2.7 → 1.2%
Additional properties:
Fahrenheit
Reaction to laceration: 2.2% → 1%
Additional properties:
Chicken God
Reaction to electricity: 4.7% → 1%
Additional properties:
Steel Hedgehog
Reaction to laceration: 3% → 1.3%
Additional properties:
Dumbbell
Reaction to laceration: 4.3% → 1.3%
Additional properties:
Scrubber
Reaction to laceration: 2.9% → 0.9%
Additional properties:
Gum
Reaction to chemical burns: 3.5% → 1.1%
Additional properties:
Radiator
Reaction to burns: 2.4% → 0.8%
Additional properties:
Transformer
Added Reaction to electricity: 1.1%
Sun
Reaction to burns: 2.5% → 1.1%
Additional properties:
Mirror
Reaction to electricity: 3.7% → 1.6%
Additional properties:
Whirlwind
Reaction to burns: 2.5% → 1.1%
Additional properties:
Heel
Reaction to laceration: 4% → Explosion protection: 13.4
Additional properties:
Inside Out Rose
Added Reaction to burns: 1.5%
Additional properties:
Hoop
Stamina: 14.6% → Bullet resistance: 9.1
Additional properties:
Colophony
Stamina regeneration: 2.9% → 1.3%
Additional properties:
Gills
Added Bleeding Protection: 3.7%
SEP Round changes
Round
Laceration damage
Bleeding
9 mm SEP
20% → 16%
15% → 20%
10 mm SEP
20% → 16%
15% → 20%
5.45 mm SEP
20% → 17%
15% → 20%
5.56 mm SEP
20% → 17%
15% → 20%
7.62 mm SEP
22.5% → 19%
15% → 20%
9×39 mm SEP
23% → 20%
15% → 20%
SEP rounds were excessively effective against scientist and combo armour. With the new stats, they are now roughly equal to SBP rounds against combo armour, stronger against scientist armour, and weaker against combat armour.
Armour adjustments
Reworked the stats of faction scientist suits — their previous versions were inferior to Saturn in most situations, offering almost no meaningful advantages.
Super-heavy suits have been slightly buffed to allow fairer competition with more mobile armour types.
SBA TANK
Stability: 35% → 45%
Apostle Super-Heavy Armored Suit
Stability: 40% → 50%
Reiter Super-Heavy Armored Suit
Stability: 40% → 50%
Chieftain Super-Heavy Armored Suit
Stability: 40% → 50%
Granite Super-Heavy Armored Suit
Stability: 40% → 50%
Bear Exoskeleton
Stability: 40% → 50%
Peresvet Jumpsuit
Bullet resistance: 191 → 209
Orion Jumpsuit
Bullet resistance: 176 → 192
Arc Jumpsuit
Bullet resistance: 181 → 203
Navigator Jumpsuit
Bullet resistance: 181 → 198
Container adjustments
Sheaf Container
Effectiveness: 100% → 97%
Weapon changes
PP-2000 Anchor
Rank: Stalker → Newbie
Varyag's Gift
Rank: Veteran → Stalker
Reworked the value of obtaining Varyag’s Gift and PP-2000 Anchor. Their previous stats no longer matched the stage of progression where this weapon becomes available.
All players who already owned these weapons have received new, fully upgraded barter versions with the same improvement level and preserved upgrade chance.
Before
After
PP-2000 Anchor
PP-2000 Anchor (with new stats)
Varyag’s Gift
Varyag’s Gift (with new stats)
Shotguns
The following changes have been made to all shotguns except the KS-23 and Cobray Terminator:
Limb damage increased to x1;
Head damage reduced to x1;
Increased damage multiplier to mutants to compensate for reduced maximum damage per headshot.
Now, players with other types of weapons and good headshot accuracy will have a better chance against shotguns at close range.
KS-12 Komrad
Damage: 150 → 155
AA-12
Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1
Pancor Jackhammer
Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1
Derya MK-12 AS-103S
Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1
Chiappa Triple Crown
Removed 2% speed penalty
MTs-255
Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1
RMB-93
Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1
SIX12
Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1
Protecta
Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1
OTs-62
Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1
Grizzly 8.5
Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1
M1014 Breacher
Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1
Reaper
Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1
Saiga-12K
Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1
МР-153
Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1
Ripper
Damage to mutant: 1.65 → 2.05
M1014
Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1
Cryolator
Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1
Franchi SPAS-12
Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1
МР-133
Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1
TOZ-34
Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1
BM-16
Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1
BM-16 Sawed-Off
Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1
Franchi SPAS-15
Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1
Mossberg 590A1
Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1
Mossberg 500
Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1
Shorty 590
Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1
Winchester 1911
Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1
Machine Guns
6P62 Little Boy
Minimum damage: 55 → 60
PKP Pecheneg
Damage: 49 → 49.5
Worn PKP
Damage: 43 → 43.5
MG 3
Damage: 30.5 → 31
RPL-20
Damage: 48 → 48.5
Rifles
LR-300
Damage: 38.3 → 38.5
Legacy SCAR-L
Damage: 51.8 → 52.5
ASM Serval
Damage: 43 → 42.5
FN F2000 Tactical
Minimum damage: 30.5 → 31.5
FN F2000
Damage: 34.1 → 34.2
HK G36C
Minimum damage: 30 → 31
QBZ-191 Thunderbird
Minimum damage: 31.8 → 33
Arsenal AUG A3
Minimum damage: 34.2 → 35
Steyr AUG A3
Minimum damage: 30 → 31
IWI Tavor X95
Minimum damage: 27.8 → 28.5
Arsenal X95
Minimum damage: 29 → 30
HK XM8S
Minimum damage: 34.2 → 35
HK XM8
Damage: 42 → 42.2
Arsenal XM8
Minimum damage: 34.2 → 35
Arsenal Rune
Minimum damage: 36.8 → 38.4
Rune
Damage: 43.2 → 43.5
TKB-0146M
Minimum damage: 33 → 34
Arsenal FN SCAR-H
Minimum damage: 39.5 → 40.5
FN SCAR-H
Minimum damage: 38 → 39
Arsenal HK417
Minimum damage: 41.5 → 42.5
HK417
Minimum damage: 40 → 41
Arsenal FN FAL
Minimum damage: 36 → 36.5
FN FAL
Minimum damage: 34.5 → 35
Old FN FAL
Minimum damage: 31.8 → 32.3
Arsenal АК-308
Minimum damage: 34.5 → 35.5
АК-308
Minimum damage: 33 → 34
Sniper Rifles
Wave
Damage: 93 → 81.3
Arsenal Wave
Damage: 97 → 85
Pistols
Heavy pistols reworked: their accuracy and overall effectiveness at range have been increased, at the cost of a significant drop in comfort.
Veteran-rank pistols and below received a minor buff.
Extended Barrel D-Eagle
Extended Barrel D-Eagle has been split into two separate attachments: Extended Barrel D-Eagle VII (Veteran rank and current stats) and Extended Barrel D-Eagle XIX (Master rank and improved stats)
Extended Barrel D-Eagle VII fits Desert Eagle Mark VII and Twitch Eagle, while Extended Barrel D-Eagle XIX fits Desert Eagle Mark XIX and Big Bill.
Both versions, when installed, also increase the number of compatible sights that can be mounted on the weapon.
All owners of the Extended Barrel D-Eagle have automatically received the Master rank Extended Barrel D-Eagle XIX.
You can obtain both attachments in the Muzzles and Silencers tab in the barter menu.
Desert Eagle Mark XIX
Damage: 121.9 → 125
Big Bill
Damage: 121.9 → 125
Twitch Eagle
Damage: 78.5 → 80
Removed the ability to install any muzzle device other than the Extended Barrel D-Eagle VII
Desert Eagle Mark VII
Damage: 106.6 → 109
RSh-12
Damage: 156 → 160
R-92
Damage: 63 → 56
PM and Rust Makarov
Damage: 27.8 → 30.4
PB
Damage: 29 → 31.8
TT
Damage: 41 → 43
Eternal Novice's PM
Damage: 46.2 → 49
Mauser C96
Damage: 39.5 → 42
PMM
Damage: 42.6 → 45.2
Bee
Minimum damage: 29.4 → 31
Dream
Minimum damage: 40.4 → 43
Fort-12
Damage: 46.8 → 49
Walther P99
Damage: 44.4 → 47
Browning Hi-Power
Damage: 49.5 → 51.1
APS
Damage: 29.8 → 32.5
Glock 18C Twitch
Damage: 32 → 33
Highest Power
Damage: 65 → 67
Beretta 92FS
Damage: 56.3 → 58
SW1911
Minimum damage distance: 20 → 30
SR-1 Gyurza
Damage: 59.8 → 64
Glock 18C
Damage: 31.1 → 31.4
Tec-DC9
Damage: 54 → 60
Smesson
Minimum damage distance: 24 → 31
SR-1-10
Damage: 74.5 → 75
Glock 17
Damage: 64.7 → 65.5
Beretta 93R
Damage: 46.5 → 49
Worn Colt Python
Minimum damage: 88 → 85.3
МР-412
Minimum damage: 82.5 → 85
Cobra two-tone
Damage: 124 → 133
Colt Python
Minimum damage: 105.1 → 101.7
Submachine guns
Scorpion EVO III
Increased the number of available grip attachments
Consumables
Anomalous Champagne
Fixed incorrect rank display: Stalker → Veteran
Soviet Champagne
Stamina: 39.3% → Carry weight: 26.3
Ice Cream Cone
Stamina: 29.3% → 11.7%
Ice Cream
Stamina: 34.7% → 13.9%
Chocolate Ice Cream
Stamina: 37.3% → 14.9%
Condensed Milk
Added Speed: 0.7%
Other changes
Added displaying of equipped weapon on character.
Adjusted light reflections on weapons.
Added side rails to the AK-15.
Updated bullet tracer visuals, they now display the actual shot trajectory without simulating bullet flight.
Fixed an issue where an eruption could result in a reduced number of artefact spawns.
Updated the model and animations for the Desert Eagle Mark VII and Twitch Eagle.
Updated the models for the KZS-1, KZS-2 and their “U” variants.
Updated the models of ergonomic magazines obtained through barter tree.
Updated first and third-person firing sounds for the SVCh, XM8, A-545, Scorpion EVO III, Kriss Vector, AK-308, FN SCAR-H, Legacy SCAR-L, QBZ-191, and QBU-191.
Updated the models for the SUSAT and DOTSAT sights.
Premium time will now be frozen during maintenance.
Updated the model for the Browning Hi‑Power pistol.
Fixed extended aiming time on the AK-308 after exiting sprint mode.
Added stamina regeneration climbing ladders.
Changed the loadouts of certain entities in the North (faction patrols, zombies).
Updated the character creation menu.
Fixed multiple translation inconsistency bugs across all languages.
Corrected several minor localization bugs in all languages.
Changed files in this update