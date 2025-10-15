 Skip to content
15 October 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

People eventually get used to all the strange and incomprehensible things in the Zone.  Even the crawling toys that emit a nasty screech have stopped being novel, though they still induce fear, especially when encountered alone. What awaits us next? Will the Zone reveal more secrets from the stalkers' eerie campfire tales? We'll find out soon enough, but for now, let's familiarize ourselves with the new shipments from the Mainland.

In this patch, you can expect:

  • Barter update featuring a new shotgun branch;

  • Display of equipped weapons on the character;

  • New season motif;

  • Balance adjustments for hip-fire spread, stopping power, reactions, and new adjustments to weapons and armour;

  • Other changes, including sound updates, tracer rework, and the long-awaited side rails for the AK-15!

Barter updates

The shotgun branch has been completely redesigned: its final, master version is now the Franchi SPAS-15 shotgun.

New weapon

Details

Winchester 1887

Mossberg 500

Franchi SPAS-15

Shotguns previously available in barter have been updated with new characteristics.

Weapon

Changes

Shorty 590

Damage: 116 → 109

  • Minimum damage: 40.6 → 38.3

  • Recoil: 5° → 8°

  • Horizontal recoil: 1° → 2°

  • Damage multiplier to mutants: 1.85 → 2

Mossberg 590A1

Rank: Newbie → Stalker

  • Damage: 129 → 158

  • Minimum damage: 45.2 → 55.5

  • Minimum damage distance: 55 → 56

  • Recoil: 7° → 8°

M1014

Rank: Stalker → Veteran

  • Damage: 145 → 167.5

  • Minimum damage: 43.5 → 73.5

  • Maximum damage distance: 8 → 7

  • Recoil: 4.8° → 7°

  • Damage multiplier to mutants: 1.75 → 1.85

Franchi SPAS-12

Rank: Stalker → Veteran

  • Damage: 140 → 199

  • Minimum damage: 42 → 87.5

  • Minimum damage distance: 52 → 55

  • Recoil: 4.5° → 8°

  • Horizontal recoil: 1° → 1.5°

Due to the weapons rearrangement in the barter tree, the following item replacements have been made for players:

  • Mossberg 590A1 → Mossberg 500;

  • Franchi SPAS-12 → Mossberg 590A1.

The display of barter branches of modules has been adjusted, grips have been moved to a separate category.

New season motif

A new season motif, Doghunter, has appeared in the shop for the SPAS-15 shotgun branch.

Balance adjustments

Hip-fire spread adjustments

In order to increase the importance of aimed shooting, the following changes to spread have been introduced:

  • Machine Guns: 3° → 3.25°

  • Assault rifles: 2.7° → 3°

  • Shotguns and SMGs: 2.4° → 2.75°

  • Pistols: 2° → 2.25°

The spread multiplier and hip fire spread multiplier for all weapons except flamethrowers is now 1.5.

Stopping power changes

All ammunition with stopping power 30

Stopping power: 30 → 35

All ammunition with stopping power 40

Stopping power: 40 → 45

The stopping power of 5.45, 5.56 and 7.62 mm calibre rounds proved too weak to have a noticeable effect, especially when compared to 9 mm and 12 mm ammunition. In this regard, these ammunition types have been slightly reinforced.

Burn changes 

The penalty for healing effectiveness from burn has been increased from -50% to -75%.
Now all incendiary ammunition inflicts Burning on first hit, but the average amount of burning per unit of time has not changed, as the burning input per unit of damage has been reduced.

All incendiary ammunition

Burning: 35% → 100%

Bleeding: -45% → -100%

Due to their poor performance and the prevalence of burn reactions, incendiary ammunition was ineffective and unpopular.
Burn penalties have been increased, and reaction power has been reduced. 

Reaction changes

Reactions to damage types were simultaneously useless due to their situational nature and overly powerful due to their potential to temporarily increase vitality under certain circumstances. All reactions to damage types on artefacts have been weakened and now provide less significant bonuses. In return, the affected artefacts received other full-fledged characteristics or enhancements to their existing ones.

Duration of effect: 15 sec. → 20 sec. 

Hoop, Colophony and Gills were also additionally enhanced.

Frost

Added Reaction to laceration: 0.9%

Additional properties:

  • Reaction to laceration: 2% → Stamina: 9.7%

Leaded Glass

Added Regeneration: 1.5%

  • Reaction to burns: 1.6% → 0.5%

Additional properties:

  • Reaction to burns: 0.6% → Regeneration: 0.5%

Embryo

Reaction to chemical burns: 2.4% → 0.7%

  • Added Bleeding: -0.7

Additional properties:

  • Reaction to laceration: 1.4% → Bleeding: -0.3

  • Reaction to chemical burns: 0.8% → Speed: 0.7%

Lard

Added Reaction to chemical burns: 1.1%

Additional properties:

  • Reaction to chemical burns: 2.5% → Stamina: 9.7%

Sponge

Added Explosion protection: 9.6

  • Reaction to laceration: 2.9% → 0.9%

Additional properties:

  • Reaction to laceration: 1% → Explosion protection: 3.2

Spectral Crystal

Added Reaction to electricity: 0.9%

Additional properties:

  • Reaction to electricity: 2% → Resistance to electricity: 7.3

Lollipop

Added Laceration protection: 6.1

  • Reaction to laceration: 1.4% → 0.6%

Additional properties:

  • Reaction to laceration: 0.5% → Laceration protection: 2.1

Acid Crystal

Added Reaction to chemical burns: 0.9%

Additional properties:

  • Reaction to chemical burns: 2% → Protection to chemical burns: 7.3%

Wolf Tears

Reaction to burns: 1.6% → 0.5%

  • Added Stamina: 9.3%

Additional properties:

  • Reaction to burns: 0.6% → Stamina: 3.1%

Red Crystal

Added Reaction to burns: 0.6%

Additional properties:

  • Reaction to burns: 1.4% → Resistance to fire: 7.3%

Swamp Rot

Reaction to chemical burns: 2.7% → 0.9%

  • Added Stamina regeneration: 2.4%

Additional properties:

  • Reaction to chemical burns: 0.9% → Stamina regeneration: 0.8%

Battery

Reaction to electricity: 2.9% → 1.3%

  • Added Stamina: 11.4%

Additional properties:

  • Reaction to electricity: 1% → Resistance to electricity: 10.7

  • Stamina: 11.4% → 3.8%

White Rose

Reaction to electricity: 1.9% → 0.9%

  • Added Stamina: 7.6%

Additional properties:

  • Reaction to electricity: 0.7% → Stamina: 2.6%

Disintegrator

Reaction to electricity: 2.2% → 1%

  • Added Stamina regeneration: 1.9%

Additional properties:

  • Reaction to electricity: 0.8% → Resistance to electricity: 8.1

  • Stamina regeneration: 1.9% → 0.7%

Kettlebell

Added Reaction to burns: 0.8%

Additional properties:

  • Reaction to burns: 1.8% → Resistance to fire: 9.7

Ilyich Lamp

Added Reaction to electricity: 1.2%

Additional properties:

  • Reaction to electricity: 2.6% → Resistance to electricity: 9.7

Hedgehog

Added Reaction to laceration: 1%

Additional properties:

  • Reaction to laceration: 2.2% → Laceration protection: 9.7

Lemna

Added Reaction to chemical burns: 1.2%

Additional properties:

  • Reaction to chemical burns: 2.6% → Chemical burn protection: 9.7

Inkwell

Reaction to laceration: 2.7 → 1.2%

  • Added Laceration protection: 12.2

Additional properties:

  • Reaction to laceration: 0.9% → Laceration protection: 4.1

Fahrenheit

Reaction to laceration: 2.2% → 1%

  • Added Stamina: 10.4%

Additional properties:

  • Stamina: 10.4% → 3.5%

  • Reaction to laceration: 0.8% → Regeneration: 1.6%

Chicken God

Reaction to electricity: 4.7% → 1%

  • Reaction to burns: 4.7% → 1%

  • Reaction to chemical burns: 4.7% → 1%

  • Added Reaction to laceration: 1%

  • Added Vitality: 1.7%

Additional properties:

  • Reaction to laceration: 2.7% → Vitality: 0.6%

Steel Hedgehog

Reaction to laceration: 3% → 1.3%

  • Added Stamina: 14.6%

Additional properties:

  • Reaction to laceration: 1% → Laceration protection: 13.7

  • Stamina: 14.6% → 4.9%

Dumbbell

Reaction to laceration: 4.3% → 1.3%

  • Added Laceration protection: 19.5

Additional properties:

  • Reaction to laceration: 1.5% → Laceration protection: 6.5

Scrubber

Reaction to laceration: 2.9% → 0.9%

  • Added Stamina regeneration: 3.1%

Additional properties:

  • Reaction to laceration: 1% → Stamina regeneration: 1.1%

Gum

Reaction to chemical burns: 3.5% → 1.1%

  • Added Bleeding: -1.1

Additional properties:

  • Reaction to chemical burns: 1.2% → Bleeding: -0.4

Radiator

Reaction to burns: 2.4% → 0.8%

  • Added Burning: -0.3

Additional properties:

  • Reaction to burns: 0.8% → Burning: -0.1

Transformer

Added Reaction to electricity: 1.1%

Sun

Reaction to burns: 2.5% → 1.1%

  • Bleeding Protection: 3.7% → 8.5%

Additional properties:

  • Reaction to burns: 0.9% → Bleeding Protection: 2.9%

Mirror

Reaction to electricity: 3.7% → 1.6%

  • Added Resistance to electricity: 13.7

Additional properties:

  • Reaction to electricity: 1.3% → Resistance to electricity: 4.6

Whirlwind

Reaction to burns: 2.5% → 1.1%

  • Added Resistance to electricity: 13.7

Additional properties:

  • Resistance to electricity: 13.7 → 4.6

  • Reaction to burns: 0.9% → Burning: -0.3

Heel

Reaction to laceration: 4% → Explosion protection: 13.4

  • Added Reaction to burns: 1.5%

Additional properties:

  • Reaction to laceration: 1.4% → Explosion protection: 4.5

  • Reaction to burns: 3.3% → Laceration protection: 18.2

Inside Out Rose

Added Reaction to burns: 1.5%

Additional properties:

  • Reaction to burns: 3.3% → Stamina regeneration: 4.3%

Hoop

Stamina: 14.6% → Bullet resistance: 9.1

Additional properties:

  • Bullet resistance: 9.1 → 3.1

  • Stamina: 4.9% → 14.6%

Colophony

Stamina regeneration: 2.9% → 1.3% 

  • Added Carry weight: 8.7

Additional properties:

  • Carry weight: 8.7 → 2.9

  • Stamina regeneration: 1% → Vitality: 1.2%

Gills

Added Bleeding Protection: 3.7%

SEP Round changes 

Round

Laceration damage

Bleeding

9 mm SEP

20% → 16%

15% → 20%

10 mm SEP

20% → 16%

15% → 20%

5.45 mm SEP

20% → 17%

15% → 20%

5.56 mm SEP

20% → 17%

15% → 20%

7.62 mm SEP

22.5% → 19%

15% → 20%

9×39 mm SEP

23% → 20%

15% → 20%

SEP rounds were excessively effective against scientist and combo armour. With the new stats, they are now roughly equal to SBP rounds against combo armour, stronger against scientist armour, and weaker against combat armour.

Armour adjustments 

Reworked the stats of faction scientist suits — their previous versions were inferior to Saturn in most situations, offering almost no meaningful advantages.

Super-heavy suits have been slightly buffed to allow fairer competition with more mobile armour types.

SBA TANK

Stability: 35% → 45%

Apostle Super-Heavy Armored Suit

Stability: 40% → 50%

  • Bullet resistance: 300 → 310

Reiter Super-Heavy Armored Suit

Stability: 40% → 50%

  • Bullet resistance: 300 → 310

Chieftain Super-Heavy Armored Suit

Stability: 40% → 50%

  • Bullet resistance: 300 → 310

Granite Super-Heavy Armored Suit

Stability: 40% → 50%

  • Bullet resistance: 300 → 310

Bear Exoskeleton

Stability: 40% → 50%

Peresvet Jumpsuit

Bullet resistance: 191 → 209

  • Laceration protection: 104 → 144

  • Resistance to electricity: 500 → 900

  • Resistance to fire: 500 → 900

  • Resistance to chemicals: 500 → 900

  • Psy-emission protection: 385 → 400

  • Movement speed: -3% → -5%

Orion Jumpsuit

Bullet resistance: 176 → 192

  • Laceration protection: 104 → 144

  • Resistance to electricity: 500 → 900

  • Resistance to fire: 500 → 900

  • Resistance to chemicals: 500 → 900

  • Psy-emission protection: 385 → 400

  • Movement speed: 0% → -2%

Arc Jumpsuit

Bullet resistance: 181 → 203

  • Laceration protection: 104 → 164

  • Resistance to electricity: 500 → 900

  • Resistance to fire: 500 → 900

  • Resistance to chemicals: 500 → 900

  • Psy-emission protection: 385 → 400

  • Movement speed: -2% → -4%

Navigator Jumpsuit

Bullet resistance: 181 → 198

  • Explosion protection: 109 → 120

  • Laceration protection: 104 → 144

  • Resistance to electricity: 500 → 900

  • Resistance to fire: 500 → 900

  • Resistance to chemicals: 500 → 900

  • Psy-emission protection: 385 → 400

  • Movement speed: -1% → -3%


Container adjustments 

Sheaf Container

Effectiveness: 100% → 97%

Weapon changes 

PP-2000 Anchor

Rank: Stalker → Newbie 

  • Damage: 27 → 21.8

  • Minimum damage: 17.3 → 14

Varyag's Gift

Rank: Veteran → Stalker

  • Damage: 35.8 → 30

  • Minimum damage: 30.4 → 25.5

  • Maximum distance: 135 → 125

Reworked the value of obtaining Varyag’s Gift and PP-2000 Anchor. Their previous stats no longer matched the stage of progression where this weapon becomes available.
All players who already owned these weapons have received new, fully upgraded barter versions with the same improvement level and preserved upgrade chance.

Before

After

PP-2000 Anchor

PP-2000 Anchor (with new stats)

  • PP-2000

Varyag’s Gift

Varyag’s Gift (with new stats)

  • L85A1

Shotguns 

The following changes have been made to all shotguns except the KS-23 and Cobray Terminator

  • Limb damage increased to x1; 

  • Head damage reduced to x1;

  • Increased damage multiplier to mutants to compensate for reduced maximum damage per headshot.

Now, players with other types of weapons and good headshot accuracy will have a better chance against shotguns at close range.

KS-12 Komrad

Damage: 150 → 155

  • Minimum damage: 60 → 70

  • Maximum damage distance: 4 → 5

  • Minimum damage distance: 40 → 44

  • Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1

  • Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

  • Damage to mutant: 1.6 → 2.1

AA-12

Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1

  • Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

  • Damage to mutant: 1.5 → 1.9

Pancor Jackhammer

Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1

  • Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

  • Damage to mutant: 1.45 → 1.85

  • Minimum damage distance: 20 → 18

Derya MK-12 AS-103S

Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1

  • Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

  • Damage to mutant: 1.65 → 2.1

Chiappa Triple Crown

Removed 2% speed penalty

  • Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1

  • Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

  • Damage to mutant: 2.25 → 2.8

MTs-255

Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1

  • Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

  • Damage to mutant: 1.9 → 2.4

RMB-93

Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1

  • Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

  • Damage to mutant: 1.85 → 2.3

SIX12

Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1

  • Limb damage: 0.75 → 1

  • Damage to mutant: 1.6 → 2

Protecta

Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1

  • Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

  • Damage to mutant: 1.85 → 2.3

OTs-62

Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1

  • Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

  • Damage to mutant: 2 → 2.5

Grizzly 8.5

Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1

  • Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

  • Damage to mutant: 1.75 → 2.2

M1014 Breacher

Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1

  • Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

  • Damage to mutant: 2 → 2.5

Reaper

Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1

  • Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

  • Damage to mutant: 2 → 2.5

Saiga-12K

Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1

  • Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

  • Damage to mutant: 1.5 → 1.9

МР-153

Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1

  • Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

  • Damage to mutant: 1.75 → 2.2

Ripper

Damage to mutant: 1.65 → 2.05

M1014

Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1

  • Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

  • Damage to mutant: 1.85 → 2.3

Cryolator

Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1

  • Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

  • Damage to mutant: 2 → 2.5

Franchi SPAS-12

Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1

  • Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

  • Damage to mutant: 1.75 → 2.2

МР-133

Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1

  • Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

  • Damage to mutant: 2 → 2.5

TOZ-34

Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1

  • Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

  • Damage to mutant: 2.25 → 2.8

BM-16

Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1

  • Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

  • Damage to mutant: 2 → 2.5

BM-16 Sawed-Off

Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1

  • Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

  • Damage to mutant: 2 → 2.5

Franchi SPAS-15

Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1

  • Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

  • Damage to mutant: 1.75 → 2.2

Mossberg 590A1

Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1

  • Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

  • Damage to mutant: 1.85 → 2.3

Mossberg 500

Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1

  • Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

  • Damage to mutant: 1.85 → 2.3

Shorty 590

Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1

  • Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

  • Damage to mutant: 2 → 2.5

Winchester 1911

Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1

  • Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

  • Damage to mutant: 1.85 → 2.3

Machine Guns 

6P62 Little Boy

Minimum damage: 55 → 60

  • Spread: 0.44° → 0.39°

  • Horizontal recoil goes exclusively to the right

PKP Pecheneg

Damage: 49 → 49.5

  • Spread: 0.45° → 0.4°

Worn PKP

Damage: 43 → 43.5

  • Spread: 0.45° → 0.4°

MG 3

Damage: 30.5 → 31

  • Minimum damage: 22 → 23

  • Magazine capacity: 80 → 100

  • Overheat limit: 120 → 150

RPL-20

Damage: 48 → 48.5

Rifles

LR-300

Damage: 38.3 → 38.5

  • Minimum damage: 22.8 → 23

Legacy SCAR-L

Damage: 51.8 → 52.5

ASM Serval

Damage: 43 → 42.5

  • Recoil: 0.48° → 0.56°

  • Horizontal recoil: 0.1° → 0.11°

FN F2000 Tactical

Minimum damage: 30.5 → 31.5

FN F2000

Damage: 34.1 → 34.2

  • Minimum damage: 26.5 → 27.5

HK G36C

Minimum damage: 30 → 31

QBZ-191 Thunderbird

Minimum damage: 31.8 → 33

Arsenal AUG A3

Minimum damage: 34.2 → 35

Steyr AUG A3

Minimum damage: 30 → 31

IWI Tavor X95

Minimum damage: 27.8 → 28.5

Arsenal X95

Minimum damage: 29 → 30

HK XM8S

Minimum damage: 34.2 → 35

HK XM8

Damage: 42 → 42.2

  • Minimum damage: 32.7 → 34.2

Arsenal XM8

Minimum damage: 34.2 → 35

Arsenal Rune

Minimum damage: 36.8 → 38.4

Rune

Damage: 43.2 → 43.5

  • Minimum damage: 33.7 → 35.2 

TKB-0146M

Minimum damage: 33 → 34

Arsenal FN SCAR-H

Minimum damage: 39.5 → 40.5

FN SCAR-H

Minimum damage: 38 → 39

Arsenal HK417

Minimum damage: 41.5 → 42.5

HK417

Minimum damage: 40 → 41

Arsenal FN FAL

Minimum damage: 36 → 36.5

FN FAL

Minimum damage: 34.5 → 35

Old FN FAL

Minimum damage: 31.8 → 32.3

Arsenal АК-308

Minimum damage: 34.5 → 35.5

АК-308

Minimum damage: 33 → 34

Sniper Rifles 

Wave

Damage: 93 → 81.3

  • Minimum damage: 89 → 67.2

  • Maximum damage distance: 30 → 20

  • Minimum damage distance: 80 → 60

  • Rate of fire: 240 → 350

  • Recoil: 1.1° → 0.9°

  • Horizontal recoil: 0.24° → 0.12°

  • Added 2% Recoil increase from the third shot

  • Ergonomics: 100% → 110%

  • Improved base stabilisation

  • Burst rate of fire: 800 → 600

  • Burst delay: 0.3 sec → 0.2 sec

  • Rounds fired per burst: 2 → 3

Arsenal Wave

Damage: 97 → 85

  • Minimum damage: 92.5 → 70

  • Maximum damage distance: 30 → 20

  • Minimum damage distance: 80 → 60

  • Rate of fire: 240 → 350

  • Recoil: 1.1° → 0.9°

  • Horizontal recoil: 0.24° → 0.12°

  • Added 2% Recoil increase from the third shot

  • Ergonomics: 100% → 110%

  • Improved base stabilisation

  • Burst rate of fire: 800 → 600

  • Burst delay: 0.3 sec → 0.2 sec

  • Rounds fired per burst: 2 → 3

Pistols

  • Heavy pistols reworked: their accuracy and overall effectiveness at range have been increased, at the cost of a significant drop in comfort.

  • Veteran-rank pistols and below received a minor buff.

Extended Barrel D-Eagle

Extended Barrel D-Eagle has been split into two separate attachments: Extended Barrel D-Eagle VII (Veteran rank and current stats) and Extended Barrel D-Eagle XIX (Master rank and improved stats)

Extended Barrel D-Eagle VII fits Desert Eagle Mark VII and Twitch Eagle, while Extended Barrel D-Eagle XIX fits Desert Eagle Mark XIX and Big Bill.

Both versions, when installed, also increase the number of compatible sights that can be mounted on the weapon.

All owners of the Extended Barrel D-Eagle have automatically received the Master rank Extended Barrel D-Eagle XIX.

You can obtain both attachments in the Muzzles and Silencers tab in the barter menu.

Desert Eagle Mark XIX

Damage: 121.9 → 125

  • Minimum damage: 72.1 → 72.5

  • Maximum distance: 70 → 80

  • Minimum damage distance: 25 → 40

  • Spread: 0.6° → 0.44°

  • Recoil: 1.12° → 3.25°

  • The horizontal recoil now goes exclusively to the left

  • Magazine capacity: 9 → 8

  • Removed the ability to install any muzzle device other than the Extended Barrel D-Eagle XIX

  • Expanded the list of compatible foregrips (for example, it can now mount RK-series foregrips)

  • Added the ability to install large LDs

Big Bill

Damage: 121.9 → 125

  • Minimum damage: 72.1 → 72.5

  • Maximum distance: 80 → 85

  • Minimum damage distance: 28 → 41

  • Spread: 0.6° → 0.44°

  • Recoil: 1.44° → 3.75°

  • The horizontal recoil now goes exclusively to the left

  • Magazine capacity: 8 → 7

  • Removed the ability to install any muzzle device other than the Extended Barrel D-Eagle XIX

  • Expanded the list of compatible foregrips (for example, it can now mount RK-series foregrips)

  • Added the ability to install large LDs

Twitch Eagle

Damage: 78.5 → 80

  • Minimum damage: 46.5 → 46.8

  • Maximum distance: 70 → 80

  • Minimum damage distance: 25 → 38

  • Spread: 0.6° → 0.44°

  • Recoil: 1.12° → 3.25°

  • The horizontal recoil now goes exclusively to the left

  • Magazine capacity: 9 → 8

Removed the ability to install any muzzle device other than the Extended Barrel D-Eagle VII

Desert Eagle Mark VII

Damage: 106.6 → 109

  • Minimum damage: 63.2 → 63.5

  • Minimum damage distance: 25 → 38

  • Maximum distance: 70 → 80

  • Spread: 0.6° → 0.44°

  • Recoil: 1.12° → 3.25°

  • The horizontal recoil now goes exclusively to the left

  • Magazine capacity: 9 → 8

  • Removed the ability to install any muzzle device other than the Extended Barrel D-Eagle VII

RSh-12

Damage: 156 → 160

  • Minimum damage: 107 → 103.5

  • Maximum damage distance: 5 → 4

  • Minimum damage distance: 18 → 46

  • Spread: 0.6° → 0.42°

  • Recoil: 1.44° → 5°

  • Horizontal recoil: 0.5°  → 1°

  • Added 10% recoil increase after the first shot

  • Reload speed: 2.4 sec → 2.5 sec

R-92

Damage: 63 → 56

  • Minimum damage: 43.2 → 35.2

  • Minimum damage distance: 18 → 34

  • Rate of fire: 150 → 200

PM and Rust Makarov

Damage: 27.8 → 30.4

  • Minimum damage: 19 → 19.5

PB

Damage: 29 → 31.8

  • Minimum damage: 19.9 → 20.4

  • Recoil: 0.8° → 0.63°

  • Removed the ability to install any muzzle device other than PB silencer

TT

Damage: 41 → 43

  • Minimum damage: 28.1 → 29

Eternal Novice's PM

Damage: 46.2 → 49

  • Minimum damage: 28.3 → 30

Mauser C96

Damage: 39.5 → 42

PMM

Damage: 42.6 → 45.2

  • Minimum damage: 25.6 → 29

Bee

Minimum damage: 29.4 → 31

Dream 

Minimum damage: 40.4 → 43

Fort-12

Damage: 46.8 → 49

  • Minimum damage: 32.1 → 33

Walther P99

Damage: 44.4 → 47

  • Minimum damage: 27.2 → 30

Browning Hi-Power

Damage: 49.5 → 51.1

APS

Damage: 29.8 → 32.5

  • Minimum damage: 17.5 → 18

Glock 18C Twitch

Damage: 32 → 33

  • Minimum damage: 20.2 → 25

  • Minimum damage distance: 30 → 34

Highest Power

Damage: 65 → 67

Beretta 92FS

Damage: 56.3 → 58

  • Minimum damage: 36.6 → 38

SW1911

Minimum damage distance: 20 → 30

SR-1 Gyurza

Damage: 59.8 → 64

  • Minimum damage: 40.2 → 40.5

Glock 18C

Damage: 31.1 → 31.4

  • Minimum damage: 19.8 → 19

  • Rate of fire: 800 → 900

Tec-DC9

Damage: 54 → 60

  • Minimum damage: 38.5 → 39

Smesson

Minimum damage distance: 24 → 31

SR-1-10

Damage: 74.5 → 75

Glock 17

Damage: 64.7 → 65.5

  • Minimum damage: 37.7 → 40.5

Beretta 93R

Damage: 46.5 → 49

  • Minimum damage: 30.6 → 35

Worn Colt Python

Minimum damage: 88 → 85.3

  • Distance: 70 → 80

  • Minimum damage distance: 18 → 40

  • Spread: 0.6° → 0.5°

  • Recoil: 1.44° → 3.44°

МР-412

Minimum damage: 82.5 → 85

  • Distance: 70 → 80

  • Minimum damage distance: 16 → 36

  • Spread: 0.6° → 0.52° 

  • Recoil: 1.2° → 3.7°

Cobra two-tone

Damage: 124 → 133

  • Minimum damage: 93 → 85

  • Distance: 65 → 75

  • Minimum damage: 17 → 34

  • Spread: 0.72° → 0.62°

  • Recoil: 1.6° → 3.6°

Colt Python

Minimum damage: 105.1 → 101.7

  • Distance: 70 → 80

  • Minimum damage distance: 18 → 40

  • Spread: 0.6° → 0.5°

  • Recoil: 1.44° → 3.44°

Submachine guns

Scorpion EVO III

Increased the number of available grip attachments

Consumables

Anomalous Champagne

Fixed incorrect rank display: Stalker → Veteran

  • Effect priority: 6 → 7

  • Speed: 4.5% → 3.8%

  • Stamina: 36.8% → 43.3%

Soviet Champagne

Stamina: 39.3% → Carry weight: 26.3

Ice Cream Cone

Stamina: 29.3% → 11.7%

  • Stamina regeneration: 3% → 3.5%

  • Added speed: 1.4%

Ice Cream

Stamina: 34.7% → 13.9%

  • Stamina renegeration: 3.5% → 4.2%

  • Added speed: 1.7%

Chocolate Ice Cream

Stamina: 37.3% → 14.9%

  • Stamina regeneration: 3.8% → 4.5%

  • Added Speed: 1.8%

Condensed Milk

Added Speed: 0.7%

Other changes

  • Added displaying of equipped weapon on character.

  • Adjusted light reflections on weapons.

  • Added side rails to the AK-15.

  • Updated bullet tracer visuals, they now display the actual shot trajectory without simulating bullet flight.

  • Fixed an issue where an eruption could result in a reduced number of artefact spawns.

  • Updated the model and animations for the Desert Eagle Mark VII and Twitch Eagle.

  • Updated the models for the KZS-1, KZS-2 and their “U” variants.

  • Updated the models of ergonomic magazines obtained through barter tree.

  • Updated first and third-person firing sounds for the SVCh, XM8, A-545, Scorpion EVO III, Kriss Vector, AK-308, FN SCAR-H, Legacy SCAR-L, QBZ-191, and QBU-191.

  • Updated the models for the SUSAT and DOTSAT sights.

  • Premium time will now be frozen during maintenance.

  • Updated the model for the Browning Hi‑Power pistol.

  • Fixed extended aiming time on the AK-308 after exiting sprint mode.

  • Added stamina regeneration climbing ladders.

  • Changed the loadouts of certain entities in the North (faction patrols, zombies).

  • Updated the character creation menu.

  • Fixed multiple translation inconsistency bugs across all languages.

  • Corrected several minor localization bugs in all languages.

Changed files in this update

