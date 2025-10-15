People eventually get used to all the strange and incomprehensible things in the Zone. Even the crawling toys that emit a nasty screech have stopped being novel, though they still induce fear, especially when encountered alone. What awaits us next? Will the Zone reveal more secrets from the stalkers' eerie campfire tales? We'll find out soon enough, but for now, let's familiarize ourselves with the new shipments from the Mainland.

In this patch, you can expect:

Barter update featuring a new shotgun branch;

Display of equipped weapons on the character;

New season motif;

Balance adjustments for hip-fire spread, stopping power, reactions, and new adjustments to weapons and armour;

Other changes, including sound updates, tracer rework, and the long-awaited side rails for the AK-15!

Barter updates

The shotgun branch has been completely redesigned: its final, master version is now the Franchi SPAS-15 shotgun.

New weapon Details Winchester 1887 Mossberg 500 Franchi SPAS-15

Shotguns previously available in barter have been updated with new characteristics.

Weapon Changes Shorty 590 Damage: 116 → 109 Minimum damage: 40.6 → 38.3

Recoil: 5° → 8°

Horizontal recoil: 1° → 2°

Damage multiplier to mutants: 1.85 → 2 Mossberg 590A1 Rank: Newbie → Stalker Damage: 129 → 158

Minimum damage: 45.2 → 55.5

Minimum damage distance: 55 → 56

Recoil: 7° → 8° M1014 Rank: Stalker → Veteran Damage: 145 → 167.5

Minimum damage: 43.5 → 73.5

Maximum damage distance: 8 → 7

Recoil: 4.8° → 7°

Damage multiplier to mutants: 1.75 → 1.85 Franchi SPAS-12 Rank: Stalker → Veteran Damage: 140 → 199

Minimum damage: 42 → 87.5

Minimum damage distance: 52 → 55

Recoil: 4.5° → 8°

Horizontal recoil: 1° → 1.5°

Due to the weapons rearrangement in the barter tree, the following item replacements have been made for players:

Mossberg 590A1 → Mossberg 500;

Franchi SPAS-12 → Mossberg 590A1.

The display of barter branches of modules has been adjusted, grips have been moved to a separate category.

New season motif

A new season motif, Doghunter, has appeared in the shop for the SPAS-15 shotgun branch.

Balance adjustments

Hip-fire spread adjustments

In order to increase the importance of aimed shooting, the following changes to spread have been introduced:

Machine Guns: 3° → 3.25°

Assault rifles: 2.7° → 3°

Shotguns and SMGs: 2.4° → 2.75°

Pistols: 2° → 2.25°

The spread multiplier and hip fire spread multiplier for all weapons except flamethrowers is now 1.5.

Stopping power changes

All ammunition with stopping power 30 Stopping power: 30 → 35 All ammunition with stopping power 40 Stopping power: 40 → 45

The stopping power of 5.45, 5.56 and 7.62 mm calibre rounds proved too weak to have a noticeable effect, especially when compared to 9 mm and 12 mm ammunition. In this regard, these ammunition types have been slightly reinforced.

Burn changes

The penalty for healing effectiveness from burn has been increased from -50% to -75%.

Now all incendiary ammunition inflicts Burning on first hit, but the average amount of burning per unit of time has not changed, as the burning input per unit of damage has been reduced.

All incendiary ammunition Burning: 35% → 100% Bleeding: -45% → -100%

Due to their poor performance and the prevalence of burn reactions, incendiary ammunition was ineffective and unpopular.

Burn penalties have been increased, and reaction power has been reduced.

Reaction changes

Reactions to damage types were simultaneously useless due to their situational nature and overly powerful due to their potential to temporarily increase vitality under certain circumstances. All reactions to damage types on artefacts have been weakened and now provide less significant bonuses. In return, the affected artefacts received other full-fledged characteristics or enhancements to their existing ones.

Duration of effect: 15 sec. → 20 sec.

Hoop, Colophony and Gills were also additionally enhanced.

Frost Added Reaction to laceration: 0.9% Additional properties: Reaction to laceration: 2% → Stamina: 9.7% Leaded Glass Added Regeneration: 1.5% Reaction to burns: 1.6% → 0.5% Additional properties: Reaction to burns: 0.6% → Regeneration: 0.5% Embryo Reaction to chemical burns: 2.4% → 0.7% Added Bleeding: -0.7 Additional properties: Reaction to laceration: 1.4% → Bleeding: -0.3

Reaction to chemical burns: 0.8% → Speed: 0.7% Lard Added Reaction to chemical burns: 1.1% Additional properties: Reaction to chemical burns: 2.5% → Stamina: 9.7% Sponge Added Explosion protection: 9.6 Reaction to laceration: 2.9% → 0.9% Additional properties: Reaction to laceration: 1% → Explosion protection: 3.2 Spectral Crystal Added Reaction to electricity: 0.9% Additional properties: Reaction to electricity: 2% → Resistance to electricity: 7.3 Lollipop Added Laceration protection: 6.1 Reaction to laceration: 1.4% → 0.6% Additional properties: Reaction to laceration: 0.5% → Laceration protection: 2.1 Acid Crystal Added Reaction to chemical burns: 0.9% Additional properties: Reaction to chemical burns: 2% → Protection to chemical burns: 7.3% Wolf Tears Reaction to burns: 1.6% → 0.5% Added Stamina: 9.3% Additional properties: Reaction to burns: 0.6% → Stamina: 3.1% Red Crystal Added Reaction to burns: 0.6% Additional properties: Reaction to burns: 1.4% → Resistance to fire: 7.3% Swamp Rot Reaction to chemical burns: 2.7% → 0.9% Added Stamina regeneration: 2.4% Additional properties: Reaction to chemical burns: 0.9% → Stamina regeneration: 0.8% Battery Reaction to electricity: 2.9% → 1.3% Added Stamina: 11.4% Additional properties: Reaction to electricity: 1% → Resistance to electricity: 10.7

Stamina: 11.4% → 3.8% White Rose Reaction to electricity: 1.9% → 0.9% Added Stamina: 7.6% Additional properties: Reaction to electricity: 0.7% → Stamina: 2.6% Disintegrator Reaction to electricity: 2.2% → 1% Added Stamina regeneration: 1.9% Additional properties: Reaction to electricity: 0.8% → Resistance to electricity: 8.1

Stamina regeneration: 1.9% → 0.7% Kettlebell Added Reaction to burns: 0.8% Additional properties: Reaction to burns: 1.8% → Resistance to fire: 9.7 Ilyich Lamp Added Reaction to electricity: 1.2% Additional properties: Reaction to electricity: 2.6% → Resistance to electricity: 9.7 Hedgehog Added Reaction to laceration: 1% Additional properties: Reaction to laceration: 2.2% → Laceration protection: 9.7 Lemna Added Reaction to chemical burns: 1.2% Additional properties: Reaction to chemical burns: 2.6% → Chemical burn protection: 9.7 Inkwell Reaction to laceration: 2.7 → 1.2% Added Laceration protection: 12.2 Additional properties: Reaction to laceration: 0.9% → Laceration protection: 4.1 Fahrenheit Reaction to laceration: 2.2% → 1% Added Stamina: 10.4% Additional properties: Stamina: 10.4% → 3.5%

Reaction to laceration: 0.8% → Regeneration: 1.6% Chicken God Reaction to electricity: 4.7% → 1% Reaction to burns: 4.7% → 1%

Reaction to chemical burns: 4.7% → 1%

Added Reaction to laceration: 1%

Added Vitality: 1.7% Additional properties: Reaction to laceration: 2.7% → Vitality: 0.6% Steel Hedgehog Reaction to laceration: 3% → 1.3% Added Stamina: 14.6% Additional properties: Reaction to laceration: 1% → Laceration protection: 13.7

Stamina: 14.6% → 4.9% Dumbbell Reaction to laceration: 4.3% → 1.3% Added Laceration protection: 19.5 Additional properties: Reaction to laceration: 1.5% → Laceration protection: 6.5 Scrubber Reaction to laceration: 2.9% → 0.9% Added Stamina regeneration: 3.1% Additional properties: Reaction to laceration: 1% → Stamina regeneration: 1.1% Gum Reaction to chemical burns: 3.5% → 1.1% Added Bleeding: -1.1 Additional properties: Reaction to chemical burns: 1.2% → Bleeding: -0.4 Radiator Reaction to burns: 2.4% → 0.8% Added Burning: -0.3 Additional properties: Reaction to burns: 0.8% → Burning: -0.1 Transformer Added Reaction to electricity: 1.1% Sun Reaction to burns: 2.5% → 1.1% Bleeding Protection: 3.7% → 8.5% Additional properties: Reaction to burns: 0.9% → Bleeding Protection: 2.9% Mirror Reaction to electricity: 3.7% → 1.6% Added Resistance to electricity: 13.7 Additional properties: Reaction to electricity: 1.3% → Resistance to electricity: 4.6 Whirlwind Reaction to burns: 2.5% → 1.1% Added Resistance to electricity: 13.7 Additional properties: Resistance to electricity: 13.7 → 4.6

Reaction to burns: 0.9% → Burning: -0.3 Heel Reaction to laceration: 4% → Explosion protection: 13.4 Added Reaction to burns: 1.5% Additional properties: Reaction to laceration: 1.4% → Explosion protection: 4.5

Reaction to burns: 3.3% → Laceration protection: 18.2 Inside Out Rose Added Reaction to burns: 1.5% Additional properties: Reaction to burns: 3.3% → Stamina regeneration: 4.3% Hoop Stamina: 14.6% → Bullet resistance: 9.1 Additional properties: Bullet resistance: 9.1 → 3.1

Stamina: 4.9% → 14.6% Colophony Stamina regeneration: 2.9% → 1.3% Added Carry weight: 8.7 Additional properties: Carry weight: 8.7 → 2.9

Stamina regeneration: 1% → Vitality: 1.2% Gills Added Bleeding Protection: 3.7%

SEP Round changes

Round Laceration damage Bleeding 9 mm SEP 20% → 16% 15% → 20% 10 mm SEP 20% → 16% 15% → 20% 5.45 mm SEP 20% → 17% 15% → 20% 5.56 mm SEP 20% → 17% 15% → 20% 7.62 mm SEP 22.5% → 19% 15% → 20% 9×39 mm SEP 23% → 20% 15% → 20%

SEP rounds were excessively effective against scientist and combo armour. With the new stats, they are now roughly equal to SBP rounds against combo armour, stronger against scientist armour, and weaker against combat armour.

Armour adjustments

Reworked the stats of faction scientist suits — their previous versions were inferior to Saturn in most situations, offering almost no meaningful advantages.

Super-heavy suits have been slightly buffed to allow fairer competition with more mobile armour types.

SBA TANK Stability: 35% → 45% Apostle Super-Heavy Armored Suit Stability: 40% → 50% Bullet resistance: 300 → 310 Reiter Super-Heavy Armored Suit Stability: 40% → 50% Bullet resistance: 300 → 310 Chieftain Super-Heavy Armored Suit Stability: 40% → 50% Bullet resistance: 300 → 310 Granite Super-Heavy Armored Suit Stability: 40% → 50% Bullet resistance: 300 → 310 Bear Exoskeleton Stability: 40% → 50% Peresvet Jumpsuit Bullet resistance: 191 → 209 Laceration protection: 104 → 144

Resistance to electricity: 500 → 900

Resistance to fire: 500 → 900

Resistance to chemicals: 500 → 900

Psy-emission protection: 385 → 400

Movement speed: -3% → -5% Orion Jumpsuit Bullet resistance: 176 → 192 Laceration protection: 104 → 144

Resistance to electricity: 500 → 900

Resistance to fire: 500 → 900

Resistance to chemicals: 500 → 900

Psy-emission protection: 385 → 400

Movement speed: 0% → -2% Arc Jumpsuit Bullet resistance: 181 → 203 Laceration protection: 104 → 164

Resistance to electricity: 500 → 900

Resistance to fire: 500 → 900

Resistance to chemicals: 500 → 900

Psy-emission protection: 385 → 400

Movement speed: -2% → -4% Navigator Jumpsuit Bullet resistance: 181 → 198 Explosion protection: 109 → 120

Laceration protection: 104 → 144

Resistance to electricity: 500 → 900

Resistance to fire: 500 → 900

Resistance to chemicals: 500 → 900

Psy-emission protection: 385 → 400

Movement speed: -1% → -3%





Container adjustments

Sheaf Container Effectiveness: 100% → 97%

Weapon changes

PP-2000 Anchor Rank: Stalker → Newbie Damage: 27 → 21.8

Minimum damage: 17.3 → 14 Varyag's Gift Rank: Veteran → Stalker Damage: 35.8 → 30

Minimum damage: 30.4 → 25.5

Maximum distance: 135 → 125

Reworked the value of obtaining Varyag’s Gift and PP-2000 Anchor. Their previous stats no longer matched the stage of progression where this weapon becomes available.

All players who already owned these weapons have received new, fully upgraded barter versions with the same improvement level and preserved upgrade chance.

Before After PP-2000 Anchor PP-2000 Anchor (with new stats) PP-2000 Varyag’s Gift Varyag’s Gift (with new stats) L85A1

Shotguns

The following changes have been made to all shotguns except the KS-23 and Cobray Terminator:

Limb damage increased to x1;

Head damage reduced to x1;

Increased damage multiplier to mutants to compensate for reduced maximum damage per headshot.

Now, players with other types of weapons and good headshot accuracy will have a better chance against shotguns at close range.

KS-12 Komrad Damage: 150 → 155 Minimum damage: 60 → 70

Maximum damage distance: 4 → 5

Minimum damage distance: 40 → 44

Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1

Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

Damage to mutant: 1.6 → 2.1 AA-12 Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1 Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

Damage to mutant: 1.5 → 1.9 Pancor Jackhammer Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1 Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

Damage to mutant: 1.45 → 1.85

Minimum damage distance: 20 → 18 Derya MK-12 AS-103S Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1 Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

Damage to mutant: 1.65 → 2.1 Chiappa Triple Crown Removed 2% speed penalty Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1

Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

Damage to mutant: 2.25 → 2.8 MTs-255 Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1 Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

Damage to mutant: 1.9 → 2.4 RMB-93 Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1 Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

Damage to mutant: 1.85 → 2.3 SIX12 Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1 Limb damage: 0.75 → 1

Damage to mutant: 1.6 → 2 Protecta Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1 Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

Damage to mutant: 1.85 → 2.3 OTs-62 Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1 Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

Damage to mutant: 2 → 2.5 Grizzly 8.5 Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1 Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

Damage to mutant: 1.75 → 2.2 M1014 Breacher Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1 Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

Damage to mutant: 2 → 2.5 Reaper Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1 Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

Damage to mutant: 2 → 2.5 Saiga-12K Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1 Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

Damage to mutant: 1.5 → 1.9 МР-153 Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1 Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

Damage to mutant: 1.75 → 2.2 Ripper Damage to mutant: 1.65 → 2.05 M1014 Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1 Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

Damage to mutant: 1.85 → 2.3 Cryolator Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1 Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

Damage to mutant: 2 → 2.5 Franchi SPAS-12 Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1 Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

Damage to mutant: 1.75 → 2.2 МР-133 Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1 Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

Damage to mutant: 2 → 2.5 TOZ-34 Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1 Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

Damage to mutant: 2.25 → 2.8 BM-16 Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1 Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

Damage to mutant: 2 → 2.5 BM-16 Sawed-Off Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1 Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

Damage to mutant: 2 → 2.5 Franchi SPAS-15 Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1 Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

Damage to mutant: 1.75 → 2.2 Mossberg 590A1 Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1 Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

Damage to mutant: 1.85 → 2.3 Mossberg 500 Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1 Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

Damage to mutant: 1.85 → 2.3 Shorty 590 Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1 Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

Damage to mutant: 2 → 2.5 Winchester 1911 Headshot damage: 1.25 → 1 Limb damage: 0.8 → 1

Damage to mutant: 1.85 → 2.3

Machine Guns

6P62 Little Boy Minimum damage: 55 → 60 Spread: 0.44° → 0.39°

Horizontal recoil goes exclusively to the right PKP Pecheneg Damage: 49 → 49.5 Spread: 0.45° → 0.4° Worn PKP Damage: 43 → 43.5 Spread: 0.45° → 0.4° MG 3 Damage: 30.5 → 31 Minimum damage: 22 → 23

Magazine capacity: 80 → 100

Overheat limit: 120 → 150 RPL-20 Damage: 48 → 48.5

Rifles

LR-300 Damage: 38.3 → 38.5 Minimum damage: 22.8 → 23 Legacy SCAR-L Damage: 51.8 → 52.5 ASM Serval Damage: 43 → 42.5 Recoil: 0.48° → 0.56°

Horizontal recoil: 0.1° → 0.11° FN F2000 Tactical Minimum damage: 30.5 → 31.5 FN F2000 Damage: 34.1 → 34.2 Minimum damage: 26.5 → 27.5 HK G36C Minimum damage: 30 → 31 QBZ-191 Thunderbird Minimum damage: 31.8 → 33 Arsenal AUG A3 Minimum damage: 34.2 → 35 Steyr AUG A3 Minimum damage: 30 → 31 IWI Tavor X95 Minimum damage: 27.8 → 28.5 Arsenal X95 Minimum damage: 29 → 30 HK XM8S Minimum damage: 34.2 → 35 HK XM8 Damage: 42 → 42.2 Minimum damage: 32.7 → 34.2 Arsenal XM8 Minimum damage: 34.2 → 35 Arsenal Rune Minimum damage: 36.8 → 38.4 Rune Damage: 43.2 → 43.5 Minimum damage: 33.7 → 35.2 TKB-0146M Minimum damage: 33 → 34 Arsenal FN SCAR-H Minimum damage: 39.5 → 40.5 FN SCAR-H Minimum damage: 38 → 39 Arsenal HK417 Minimum damage: 41.5 → 42.5 HK417 Minimum damage: 40 → 41 Arsenal FN FAL Minimum damage: 36 → 36.5 FN FAL Minimum damage: 34.5 → 35 Old FN FAL Minimum damage: 31.8 → 32.3 Arsenal АК-308 Minimum damage: 34.5 → 35.5 АК-308 Minimum damage: 33 → 34

Sniper Rifles

Wave Damage: 93 → 81.3 Minimum damage: 89 → 67.2

Maximum damage distance: 30 → 20

Minimum damage distance: 80 → 60

Rate of fire: 240 → 350

Recoil: 1.1° → 0.9°

Horizontal recoil: 0.24° → 0.12°

Added 2% Recoil increase from the third shot

Ergonomics: 100% → 110%

Improved base stabilisation

Burst rate of fire: 800 → 600

Burst delay: 0.3 sec → 0.2 sec

Rounds fired per burst: 2 → 3 Arsenal Wave Damage: 97 → 85 Minimum damage: 92.5 → 70

Maximum damage distance: 30 → 20

Minimum damage distance: 80 → 60

Rate of fire: 240 → 350

Recoil: 1.1° → 0.9°

Horizontal recoil: 0.24° → 0.12°

Added 2% Recoil increase from the third shot

Ergonomics: 100% → 110%

Improved base stabilisation

Burst rate of fire: 800 → 600

Burst delay: 0.3 sec → 0.2 sec

Rounds fired per burst: 2 → 3

Pistols

Heavy pistols reworked: their accuracy and overall effectiveness at range have been increased, at the cost of a significant drop in comfort.

Veteran-rank pistols and below received a minor buff.

Extended Barrel D-Eagle Extended Barrel D-Eagle has been split into two separate attachments: Extended Barrel D-Eagle VII (Veteran rank and current stats) and Extended Barrel D-Eagle XIX (Master rank and improved stats) Extended Barrel D-Eagle VII fits Desert Eagle Mark VII and Twitch Eagle, while Extended Barrel D-Eagle XIX fits Desert Eagle Mark XIX and Big Bill. Both versions, when installed, also increase the number of compatible sights that can be mounted on the weapon. All owners of the Extended Barrel D-Eagle have automatically received the Master rank Extended Barrel D-Eagle XIX. You can obtain both attachments in the Muzzles and Silencers tab in the barter menu. Desert Eagle Mark XIX Damage: 121.9 → 125 Minimum damage: 72.1 → 72.5

Maximum distance: 70 → 80

Minimum damage distance: 25 → 40

Spread: 0.6° → 0.44°

Recoil: 1.12° → 3.25°

The horizontal recoil now goes exclusively to the left

Magazine capacity: 9 → 8 Removed the ability to install any muzzle device other than the Extended Barrel D-Eagle XIX

Expanded the list of compatible foregrips (for example, it can now mount RK-series foregrips)

Added the ability to install large LDs Big Bill Damage: 121.9 → 125 Minimum damage: 72.1 → 72.5

Maximum distance: 80 → 85

Minimum damage distance: 28 → 41

Spread: 0.6° → 0.44°

Recoil: 1.44° → 3.75°

The horizontal recoil now goes exclusively to the left

Magazine capacity: 8 → 7 Removed the ability to install any muzzle device other than the Extended Barrel D-Eagle XIX

Expanded the list of compatible foregrips (for example, it can now mount RK-series foregrips)

Added the ability to install large LDs Twitch Eagle Damage: 78.5 → 80 Minimum damage: 46.5 → 46.8

Maximum distance: 70 → 80

Minimum damage distance: 25 → 38

Spread: 0.6° → 0.44°

Recoil: 1.12° → 3.25°

The horizontal recoil now goes exclusively to the left

Magazine capacity: 9 → 8 Removed the ability to install any muzzle device other than the Extended Barrel D-Eagle VII Desert Eagle Mark VII Damage: 106.6 → 109 Minimum damage: 63.2 → 63.5

Minimum damage distance: 25 → 38

Maximum distance: 70 → 80

Spread: 0.6° → 0.44°

Recoil: 1.12° → 3.25°

The horizontal recoil now goes exclusively to the left

Magazine capacity: 9 → 8 Removed the ability to install any muzzle device other than the Extended Barrel D-Eagle VII RSh-12 Damage: 156 → 160 Minimum damage: 107 → 103.5

Maximum damage distance: 5 → 4

Minimum damage distance: 18 → 46

Spread: 0.6° → 0.42°

Recoil: 1.44° → 5°

Horizontal recoil: 0.5° → 1°

Added 10% recoil increase after the first shot

Reload speed: 2.4 sec → 2.5 sec R-92 Damage: 63 → 56 Minimum damage: 43.2 → 35.2

Minimum damage distance: 18 → 34

Rate of fire: 150 → 200 PM and Rust Makarov Damage: 27.8 → 30.4 Minimum damage: 19 → 19.5 PB Damage: 29 → 31.8 Minimum damage: 19.9 → 20.4

Recoil: 0.8° → 0.63°

Removed the ability to install any muzzle device other than PB silencer TT Damage: 41 → 43 Minimum damage: 28.1 → 29 Eternal Novice's PM Damage: 46.2 → 49 Minimum damage: 28.3 → 30 Mauser C96 Damage: 39.5 → 42 PMM Damage: 42.6 → 45.2 Minimum damage: 25.6 → 29 Bee Minimum damage: 29.4 → 31 Dream Minimum damage: 40.4 → 43 Fort-12 Damage: 46.8 → 49 Minimum damage: 32.1 → 33 Walther P99 Damage: 44.4 → 47 Minimum damage: 27.2 → 30 Browning Hi-Power Damage: 49.5 → 51.1 APS Damage: 29.8 → 32.5 Minimum damage: 17.5 → 18 Glock 18C Twitch Damage: 32 → 33 Minimum damage: 20.2 → 25

Minimum damage distance: 30 → 34 Highest Power Damage: 65 → 67 Beretta 92FS Damage: 56.3 → 58 Minimum damage: 36.6 → 38 SW1911 Minimum damage distance: 20 → 30 SR-1 Gyurza Damage: 59.8 → 64 Minimum damage: 40.2 → 40.5 Glock 18C Damage: 31.1 → 31.4 Minimum damage: 19.8 → 19

Rate of fire: 800 → 900 Tec-DC9 Damage: 54 → 60 Minimum damage: 38.5 → 39 Smesson Minimum damage distance: 24 → 31 SR-1-10 Damage: 74.5 → 75 Glock 17 Damage: 64.7 → 65.5 Minimum damage: 37.7 → 40.5 Beretta 93R Damage: 46.5 → 49 Minimum damage: 30.6 → 35 Worn Colt Python Minimum damage: 88 → 85.3 Distance: 70 → 80

Minimum damage distance: 18 → 40

Spread: 0.6° → 0.5°

Recoil: 1.44° → 3.44° МР-412 Minimum damage: 82.5 → 85 Distance: 70 → 80

Minimum damage distance: 16 → 36

Spread: 0.6° → 0.52°

Recoil: 1.2° → 3.7° Cobra two-tone Damage: 124 → 133 Minimum damage: 93 → 85

Distance: 65 → 75

Minimum damage: 17 → 34

Spread: 0.72° → 0.62°

Recoil: 1.6° → 3.6° Colt Python Minimum damage: 105.1 → 101.7 Distance: 70 → 80

Minimum damage distance: 18 → 40

Spread: 0.6° → 0.5°

Recoil: 1.44° → 3.44°

Submachine guns

Scorpion EVO III Increased the number of available grip attachments

Consumables

Anomalous Champagne Fixed incorrect rank display: Stalker → Veteran Effect priority: 6 → 7

Speed: 4.5% → 3.8%

Stamina: 36.8% → 43.3% Soviet Champagne Stamina: 39.3% → Carry weight: 26.3 Ice Cream Cone Stamina: 29.3% → 11.7% Stamina regeneration: 3% → 3.5%

Added speed: 1.4% Ice Cream Stamina: 34.7% → 13.9% Stamina renegeration: 3.5% → 4.2%

Added speed: 1.7% Chocolate Ice Cream Stamina: 37.3% → 14.9% Stamina regeneration: 3.8% → 4.5%

Added Speed: 1.8% Condensed Milk Added Speed: 0.7%

Other changes