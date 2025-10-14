🆕 Big Update: The New Version Is Here!

It’s been six months since our last release — and we’ve finally wrapped up a complete overhaul of the game. Get ready for fresh mechanics, smoother navigation, and a more vibrant world! 🚀

📦 New Parcel Pickup System

We’ve reworked the core parcel delivery mechanic. Now, to collect parcels, you’ll need to stop by designated pickup points marked on the map. More strategy, more fun.

🗺 Improved Navigation

No more getting lost. Your route to the next objective is now displayed directly on the minimap, making deliveries more intuitive than ever.

🏙 Level Design Upgrades

We’ve added new ways to move through the world:

Soft collisions for a smoother ride,

Ledge slides for extra style,

Wallrides for dynamic movement.

Exploring the city just got way more exciting.

🏡 Your Home Base

You’ll now start the game in your own house — a personal space where you can:

Warm up before heading out,

Practice tricks on ramps,

Grind on rails and improve your skills.

🤖 NPC & Animation Fixes

We’ve eliminated legacy animation bugs — NPCs now move more smoothly and realistically.

Plus, new active NPCs have joined the world, making it feel more alive.

🧭 Quest Manager

The quest system has been rebuilt for a cleaner, more intuitive experience when completing deliverys.

⚙️ What’s Next

In the upcoming update, we’re planning to add:

💰 A money system — earn cash by completing tasks, save it throughout the day, and spend it on upgrades and power-ups.

🌦 Dynamic weather — rain and other conditions will affect surface traction and braking.

Thank you all for your support 🙌

We’re just getting started — more awesome features are on the way!