POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
14 October 2025 Build 20393367 Edited 14 October 2025 – 23:39:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

With this new update, users can now load blueprint image files into the body design panel to make body designing more accurate and visually guided.

Super easy to scale and adjust blueprints.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3800401
