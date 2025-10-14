Today, I've reworked a couple of the windows to be unified into one window as well as a couple of other minor adjustments. Mind the cyber punk theme I have selected, quite the bold choice!
Skaldsong 1.4.2:
=========
- Reworked Campaign exporting and workshop management.
- Adjusted backend changes for game master requests.
- Adjusted relationships to hopefully have a more subtle affect on interactions.
- Fixed: Info windows should refresh the object instance they are attached to when a game state is loaded.
Changed files in this update