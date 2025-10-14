 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20393339 Edited 14 October 2025 – 23:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Today, I've reworked a couple of the windows to be unified into one window as well as a couple of other minor adjustments. Mind the cyber punk theme I have selected, quite the bold choice!



Skaldsong 1.4.2:

=========

- Reworked Campaign exporting and workshop management.

- Adjusted backend changes for game master requests.

- Adjusted relationships to hopefully have a more subtle affect on interactions.

- Fixed: Info windows should refresh the object instance they are attached to when a game state is loaded.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3808551
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link