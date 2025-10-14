Hello Heroes! Our Halloween update is here, and to celebrate this spooky season, we’ve got some awesome deals in the Shop! Don’t miss out on this limited-time chance to grab special items that’ll take your team of Heroes to the next level. Check out all the deals below!
Halloween Attendance Pass
Sale Period: October 14 – November 2
Rewards Claim Period: October 14 – November 18
Where to purchase: Shop > Halloween Celebration
Item Description
Category
Item Name
Purchase Limit
Price
Included Items
Quantity
Step-up Item
Halloween Attendance Pass
1 per account
$14.99
Divine Gems
1,000
Day 2
1 per account
Free
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
2
Day 3
1 per account
Free
Hero Recruit Plaque
1
Generous Gold Coin Pouch
2
Day 4
1 per account
Free
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
2
Day 5
1 per account
Free
Hero Recruit Plaque
2
Generous Gold Coin Pouch
1
Day 6
1 per account
Free
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
2
Generous Gold Coin Pouch
1
Day 7
1 per account
Free
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
2
Generous Gold Coin Pouch
1
Day 8
1 per account
Free
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
2
Day 9
1 per account
Free
Hero Recruit Plaque
1
Generous Gold Coin Pouch
1
Day 10
1 per account
Free
Hero Recruit Plaque
3
Day 11
1 per account
Free
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
2
Generous Gold Coin Pouch
1
Day 12
1 per account
Free
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
2
Generous Gold Coin Pouch
2
Day 13
1 per account
Free
Hero Recruit Plaque
3
Generous Gold Coin Pouch
1
Day 14
1 per account
Free
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
3
Generous Gold Coin Pouch
1
Day 15
1 per account
Free
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
3
Generous Gold Coin Pouch
1
Day 16
1 per account
Free
Soha Favor
100
Halloween Special Shop
Sale Period: October 14 – November 4
Where to purchase: Shop > Halloween Special Shop
Common Item
Halloween Special Benefits
1 per account
Gold x10,000
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
1
Hero Recruit Plaque
1
Common Item
Rapid Growth Support
1 per account
$2.99
Divine Gems
400
Raid Battle Key
2
Step-up Item
Hero Special Chance I
1 per account
$5.99
Divine Gems
400
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
10
Hero Special Chance II
1 per account
$5.99
Divine Gems
400
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
15
Common Item
Limited Guardian Discount
1 per account
$5.99
Divine Gems
550
Refined Soul Gem
8
Recruit Plaque Support
Sale Period: October 14 – November 4
Where to purchase: Shop > Recruit Plaque Support Boost
Step-up Item
[Free] Hero Recruit Plaque
1 per account
Free
Hero Recruit Plaque
1
Limited Recruit Support I
1 per account
9.99
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
10
Hero Recruit Plaque
1 per account
Free
Hero Recruit Plaque
5
Limited Recruit Support II
1 per account
19.99
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
15
Hero Recruit Plaque
5
Request Scroll
1 per account
Free
Request Scroll
5
Limited Recruit Support III
1 per account
29.99
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
15
Hero Recruit Plaque
20
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
1 per account
Free
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
5
Limited Recruit Support IV
1 per account
59.99
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
15
Hero Recruit Plaque
15
Ice Fruit
1 per account
Free
Ice Fruit
200
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque I
1 per account
Free
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
10
Limited Recruit Support V
1 per account
99.99
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
40
Hero Recruit Plaque
30
Limited Hero's Entry Ticket Selection Chest
1 per account
Free
Limited Hero's Entry Ticket Selection Chest
5
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque II
1 per account
Free
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
50
Must-Have Items
Sale Period: September 24 - Until Further Notice
Where to purchase: Shop > Must-Have Items
Item
Clan Name Change Ticket
1 per month
Divine Gems x500
Clan Name Change Ticket
1
Limited-time Skin
Sale Period: October 14 – November 4
Where to Purchase: Shop > Appearance
Special
Sweet Witch
Baek Buyong Set
1 per account
$14.99
Sweet Witch Baek Buyong's Outfit
1
Sweet Witch Baek Buyong's Weapon Skin
1
Night Sentry
Soha Set
1 per account
$14.99
Night Sentry Soha's Outfit
1
Night Sentry Soha's Weapon Skin
1
Skin Showcase
Sweet Witch Baek Buyong
Baek Buyong came to check out the Halloween Festival for her love of candy.
She was promptly disappointed to learn there weren't any candies left in Moonshadow Village.
Night Sentry Soha
Soha arrived in Moonshadow Village to investigate the series of candy theft that occurred during the festival.
In order to blend in, she hastily picked a Halloween costume.
Notes:
Time-limited costumes may be sold again later through similar promotions.
Changed files in this update