 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20393037 Edited 14 October 2025 – 23:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Heroes! Our Halloween update is here, and to celebrate this spooky season, we’ve got some awesome deals in the Shop! Don’t miss out on this limited-time chance to grab special items that’ll take your team of Heroes to the next level. Check out all the deals below!

Halloween Attendance Pass

Sale Period: October 14 – November 2
Rewards Claim Period: October 14 – November 18
Where to purchase: Shop > Halloween Celebration

Item Description 

Category 

Item Name 

Purchase Limit 

Price 

Included Items 

Quantity 

Step-up Item 

Halloween Attendance Pass 

1 per account 

$14.99 

Divine Gems 

1,000 

Day 2 

1 per account 

Free 

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 

Day 3 

1 per account 

Free 

Hero Recruit Plaque 

Generous Gold Coin Pouch 

Day 4 

1 per account 

Free 

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 

Day 5 

1 per account 

Free 

Hero Recruit Plaque 

Generous Gold Coin Pouch 

Day 6 

1 per account 

Free 

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 

Generous Gold Coin Pouch 

Day 7 

1 per account 

Free 

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 

Generous Gold Coin Pouch 

Day 8 

1 per account 

Free 

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 

Day 9 

1 per account 

Free 

Hero Recruit Plaque 

Generous Gold Coin Pouch 

Day 10 

1 per account 

Free 

Hero Recruit Plaque 

Day 11 

1 per account 

Free 

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 

Generous Gold Coin Pouch 

Day 12 

1 per account 

Free 

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 

Generous Gold Coin Pouch 

Day 13 

1 per account 

Free 

Hero Recruit Plaque 

Generous Gold Coin Pouch 

Day 14 

1 per account 

Free 

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 

Generous Gold Coin Pouch 

Day 15 

1 per account 

Free 

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 

Generous Gold Coin Pouch 

Day 16 

1 per account 

Free 

Soha Favor 

100 

Halloween Special Shop

Sale Period: October 14 – November 4
Where to purchase: Shop > Halloween Special Shop

Item Description 

Category 

Item Name 

Purchase Limit 

Price 

Included Items 

Quantity 

Common Item 

Halloween Special Benefits 

　​

1 per account 

　​

Gold x10,000 

　​

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 

Hero Recruit Plaque 

Common Item 

Rapid Growth Support 

　​

1 per account 

　​

$2.99  

　​

Divine Gems 

400 

Raid Battle Key 

Step-up Item 

Hero Special Chance I 

　​

1 per account 

　​

$5.99  

　​

Divine Gems 

400 

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 

10 

Hero Special Chance II 

　​

1 per account 

　​

$5.99  

　​

Divine Gems 

400 

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 

15 

Common Item 

Limited Guardian Discount 

　​

1 per account 

　​

$5.99  

　​

Divine Gems 

550 

Refined Soul Gem 

Recruit Plaque Support

Sale Period: October 14 – November 4 
Where to purchase: Shop > Recruit Plaque Support Boost

Item Description 

Category 

Item Name 

Purchase Limit 

Price 

Included Items 

Quantity 

Step-up Item 

[Free] Hero Recruit Plaque 

1 per account 

Free 

Hero Recruit Plaque 

Limited Recruit Support I 

1 per account 

9.99  

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 

10 

Hero Recruit Plaque 

1 per account 

Free 

Hero Recruit Plaque 

Limited Recruit Support II 

1 per account 

19.99  

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 

15 

Hero Recruit Plaque 

Request Scroll 

1 per account 

Free 

Request Scroll 

Limited Recruit Support III 

1 per account 

29.99  

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 

15 

Hero Recruit Plaque 

20 

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 

1 per account 

Free 

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 

Limited Recruit Support IV 

1 per account 

59.99  

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 

15 

Hero Recruit Plaque 

15 

Ice Fruit 

1 per account 

Free 

Ice Fruit 

200 

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque I 

1 per account 

Free 

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 

10 

Limited Recruit Support V 

1 per account 

99.99  

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 

40 

Hero Recruit Plaque 

30 

Limited Hero's Entry Ticket Selection Chest 

1 per account 

Free 

Limited Hero's Entry Ticket Selection Chest 

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque II 

1 per account 

Free 

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 

50 

Must-Have Items

Sale Period: September 24 - Until Further Notice  
Where to purchase: Shop > Must-Have Items 

Item Description

Category 

Item Name 

Purchase Limit 

Price 

Included Items 

Quantity 

Item 

Clan Name Change Ticket 

1 per month 

Divine Gems x500 

Clan Name Change Ticket 

Limited-time Skin

Sale Period: October 14 – November 4 

Where to Purchase: Shop > Appearance

Item Description​

Theme

Item Name

Purchase Limit

Price

Included Items

Quantity

Special

Sweet Witch

Baek Buyong Set

1 per account

$14.99

Sweet Witch Baek Buyong's Outfit

1

Sweet Witch Baek Buyong's Weapon Skin

1

Night Sentry

Soha Set

1 per account

$14.99

Night Sentry Soha's Outfit

1

Night Sentry Soha's Weapon Skin

1

Skin Showcase

Sweet Witch Baek Buyong

Baek Buyong came to check out the Halloween Festival for her love of candy.

She was promptly disappointed to learn there weren't any candies left in Moonshadow Village.

Night Sentry Soha

Soha arrived in Moonshadow Village to investigate the series of candy theft that occurred during the festival.

In order to blend in, she hastily picked a Halloween costume.

Notes: 

  • Time-limited costumes may be sold again later through similar promotions.​

Changed files in this update

Depot 3616891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link