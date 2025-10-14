The King announces new Patch Notes!

New patch with new toys! Two new items for Duels and a complete rework for Burning Plate!

-Vish team

Weekly Champions

1º roob

2º 7295733

3º Chappll

Items

Prescription Goggles - BUFF

-Base damage 12 -> 15

Burning Plate - REWORK

-Rarity: Legendary -> Epic

-Health: 35 -> 25

-New effect: Whenever wearer takes damage, applies burn to nearby enemies and apply a stacking healing reduction debuff

Protective Shell - NEW

-Rarity: Epic

-Whenever the wearer would be afflicted by a debuff, becomes debuff immune for a brief duration

Cleansing Waters - NEW

-Rarity: Legendary

-Whenever an ally is afflicted by a debuff, throws a zone that periodically removes debuffs from allies inside