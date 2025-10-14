The King announces new Patch Notes!
New patch with new toys! Two new items for Duels and a complete rework for Burning Plate!
-Vish team
Weekly Champions
1º roob
2º 7295733
3º Chappll
Items
Prescription Goggles - BUFF
-Base damage 12 -> 15
Burning Plate - REWORK
-Rarity: Legendary -> Epic
-Health: 35 -> 25
-New effect: Whenever wearer takes damage, applies burn to nearby enemies and apply a stacking healing reduction debuff
Protective Shell - NEW
-Rarity: Epic
-Whenever the wearer would be afflicted by a debuff, becomes debuff immune for a brief duration
Cleansing Waters - NEW
-Rarity: Legendary
-Whenever an ally is afflicted by a debuff, throws a zone that periodically removes debuffs from allies inside
