15 October 2025 Build 20392961 Edited 15 October 2025 – 16:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve just released a hotfix for Heroes of Hammerwatch 2 which is intended to resolve game performance issues that players using the Chinese language options have been encountering.

We hope that this hotfix will allow you to properly enjoy Heroes of Hammerwatch 2 without suffering stuttering and low FPS.

We have also seen some players report that they have had issues with the game not recognizing WSAD keyboard inputs. We are also looking into that as a priority.

In the meantime, we have a workaround to temporarily resolve it. Pressing the Shift Key on the keyboard to toggle between Chinese and English input modes should allow you to use WSAD control.

If you have any issues, make sure you report them to us using the Report a Problem section on the Steam forums which can be found here!


