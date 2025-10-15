Hello Vampires!

The time for the October patch is upon us! Based on your feedback, we were able to fit a few extra features and bug fixes in, as well as alter some of the planned changes. While we do strive for some level of balance to the numbers side of the game, the most important thing for us is that the game feels good and fun to play. Largely, the following changes focus on balancing the numbers in small but meaningful ways while preserving and, in some ways, perhaps improving the overall game feel for everyone!

Now, onto the patch details!

The following changes will be applied at 11.00 CEST.

General

Players can no longer equip/swap passives while having the PvP buff active.

Players can no longer use Waygates as an Arena or Duel contestant.

Added admin commands to temporarily ban a player. Command: BanCharacterTemp <Character Name> <#> <Minutes/Hours/Minutes/Months/Weeks/Years> Command: BanUserTemp <PlayerID#> <#> <Minutes/Hours/Minutes/Months/Weeks/Years>

Added admin commands to mute a player in either voice or text chat. Command: SetPlayerMuted <Voice/Chat/Both> <CharacterName> <0/1> Set 0 for unmuted, 1 for muted. Command: SetPlayerMutedById <Voice/Chat/Both> <PlayerID#> <0/1>



Bugfixes

Combining the “storm” charged weapon effect gained from jewel effects on Lightning Curtain or Cyclone together with the static consume effect into stun on Veil of Storms no longer instantly stuns a target that was not affected by Static prior to getting hit.

Combining the “arctic” charged weapon effect gained from the jewel effect on Cold Snap together with the chill consume effect into freeze on Veil of Frost, no longer instantly freezes a target that was not affected by Chill prior to getting hit.

Combining the Veil of Illusion shield jewel effect together with Illusion Coating no longer grants a shield unless the target is already affected by weaken when striking the enemy.

Fixed a bug where the Frost Bat area damage jewel would override the damage of the Chillweave passive effect (increasing it up to 60% with maximum jewel tier)

Fixed an issue where Tendon Swing could trigger the FX incorrectly even when the attack was interrupted.

Fixed an issue where the displayed Blood Quality could mismatch in different sections of the UI.

Fixed an issue where Carrion Swarm could pierce walls/structures

Fixed an issue where Curse projectiles could pierce walls/structures

Fixed an issue where Veil of Chaos would not trigger on the next Primary Attack when having high latency.

Fixed an issue where the skeleton “Agony” buff would only deal damage once when used on Bone Explosion (jewel effect) when multiple skeletons exploded at the same time.

Fixed an issue where Sword Shockwave could have multiple projectiles active through free-cast, breaking the recast.

Fixed an issue where a servant hunt displayed an incorrect location title.

Fixed a server crash that could occur during character creation.

Fixed Major and Minor Mortium Rift Incursion durations being flipped in the Server Settings popup.





Attributes

Spell Cooldown rate cap reduced to 30% from 35%.

Spell Leech cap reduced to 20% from 25%.

Bonus Spell power cap reduced to 30% from 35%.

Weapon Skill power cap increased to 45% from 40%.





Blood Types

Corrupted Blood

(90%) The shadow now only triggers on spells and not weapon skills, proc chance increased to 30% from 20% and the shadow no longer breaks crowd control effects such as incapacitate.

(90%) Spell and Physical charges reduced to 10 from 15.

(60%) Splash damage increased to 125% from 100% and no longer breaks crowd control effects such as incapacitate.

(60%) Attack Speed bonus reduced to 14% from 18%.

Draculin Blood

(0%) Reduced spell power to 12% from 14% (due to attribute cap change).

(30%) haste on spell hit reduced to 6% from 8%.

(60%) Reduced spell leech to 8% from 10% (due to attribute cap change).

(90%) Cooldown recovery rate from crit buff reduced to 30% from 40%.

Scholar Blood

(0%) Reduced spell power to 12% from 14% (due to attribute cap change).

(30%) Reduced spell cooldown recovery rate to 12% from 14% (due to attribute cap change).

Brute Blood

(90%) Parry physical damage bonus reduced to 15% from 20%.

Warrior Blood

(0%) Veil bonus damage increased to 40% from 30%.

(60%) Increased Weapon Skill Power to 18% from 16% (due to attribute cap change).

Passive Effects

Renewing Flames

Healing reduced to 15% from 25%.

Chillweave

Damage reduced to 25% from 40%.

Dark Enchantment

Cooldown increased to 40s from 30s.

Damage absorbed reduced to 250% from 270%.

Arcane Animator

Chance to spawn skeleton mage increased to 20% from 16%.

Overpower

Weapon charges increased to 8 from 6.





Soul Drinker (Rework)

Now grants 8% maximum health and heals self for 1% of your maximum health when a skeleton dies.

Hunger for Power (Rework)

Increases Spell Leech by 4%. After casting 10 consecutive spells, your damage is increased by 20% and your movement speed by 10% for 5s.

Spells

Bloodrite

Trigger area damage reduced to 60% from 80%.

(Jewel) The effect that increases damage on your next primary attack has been reduced to 20-40% from 30-50%.

(Jewel) Stealth now breaks if the player uses an ability while stealthed.

(Jewel) Immaterial Duration bonus reduced to 12-20% from 16-24%.

Polarity Shift

Casttime increased to 0.5s from 0.4s.

Movement speed during cast is reduced to 50% from 85%.

Cooldown increased to 9s from 8s.

Void

Casttime increased to 0.4s from 0.3s.

Post casttime increased to 0.3s from 0.2s.

Time before impact increased to 0.9s from 0.8s.

Damage reduced to 80% from 90%.

Jewel increasing damage reduced to 8-16% from 8-20%.

Jewel reducing cooldown charge rate reduced to 8-12% from 8-20%.

Mist Trance

Reduced Fear duration on jewel effect to 0.8-1.2s from 0.8-1.6s.

Frost Bat

Jewel effect dealing bonus damage to chilled or frozen target reduced to 20-32% from 20-40%.

Shadowbolt

Damage increased to 200% from 190%.

(Jewel) Effect increasing damage to an enemy affected by leech increased to 40-60% from 30-50%.

Chaos Volley

Damage increased to 125% from 120% per bolt.

Blood Fountain

Healing on secondary impact increased to 85% from 75%.

(Jewel) Effect increasing secondary impact damage increased from 12-24% to 16-32%.

Sanguine Coil

Casttime reduced to 0.4s from 0.5s.

Projectile velocity increased to 28 from 24.

Carrion Swarm

Bat hitbox increased to 0.55s from 0.45s (this also makes it easier to trigger jewel effects that require all bats to hit).

Projectile velocity increased to 26 from 22.

Can now be recast to summon a second swarm of bats (Damage has been adjusted for double cast) Bat damage reduced to 30% from 50% Bonus damage jewel reduced to 5-10% from 8-16% Explode jewel damage reduced to 16-32% from 24-48% Vampiric curse damage reduced to 30-50% from 40-60%



Rain of Chaos

Total damage increased to 415% from 380%.

Soulburn

Damage increased to 60% from 50%.

Cooldown reduced to 8s from 9s.

Casttime reduced to 0.35s from 0.4s.

Area increased to 3.8 from 3.6.

Unholy Chains

Slow effect increased to 10-40% from 10-30%.

Damage increased to 280% from 260%.





Spectral Wolf

Cast time reduced to 0.6s from 0.7s.

Movement penalty during cast reduced to 40% from 50%.

Projectile velocity increased to 22 from 20.

Cyclone

Cast time reduced to 0.4s from 0.6s.

Damage increased to 120% from 90%.

Crystal Lance

Damage increased to 170% from 160%.

Lightning Tendrils

Casttime reduced to 0.9s from 1s.

Mosquito

Damage increased to 130% from 120%.

Consumables

Chaos Coating

Damage reduced to 40% from 50%.

Blood Coating

Vampiric Curse damage increased to 50% from 40%.

The Blood Orb can no longer be picked up by enemy players (and is visualized with a “grayed” out effect to indicate this).

Weapons

Mace

Mace Slam (Q)

Cast time reduced to 0.55s from 0.65s.

Reaper

Howling Reaper (E)

Damage increased to 180% from 160%.

Twin Blades

Javelin (Q)

Return projectile velocity increased to 30 from 26.

Recasting the ability now does a spin attack when dashing towards the Javelin, dealing 80% physical damage to any enemy in your path.

Artifact version will freeze chilled enemies with the spin attack, as well as the returning projectile.

Sweeping Strike (E)

Tweaks to cast rotation to improve aiming.

Axes

Frenzy (Q)

Attack speed buff duration increased to 1.5s from 1.3s

Claws

Lunge (Q) - Slight Rework

Damage reduced to 90% from 120%.

Post cast duration reduced to 0.3s from 0.4s.

May now be recast once after hitting an enemy.

Skewering Leap (E)

Incap duration increased to 1.2s from 1.0s.

Self-stun duration on miss reduced to 0.45s from 0.7s.

Longbow

Guided Arrow (E)

Casttime reduced to 0.8s from 1s.

(Artifact) Oaksong

Multishot now also inflicts Static (still applies one stack of focus per hit).

Guided Arrow no longer deals bonus damage or stuns when fully charged, now instead inflicts a 0.5s stun on the initial hit if the target is affected by Static.

Pistols

Fan the Hammer (Q)

Can now move at 35% speed while channeling the attack.

Channeling duration reduced to 1.3s from 1.5s (increasing firing rate).

Cone size reduced by ~50% making the spread less random.

Reduced the knockback on bullet hit slightly.

The Endbringers now increase movement speed while channeling to 50% (previously 40%).

Explosive Bullet (E)

Reduced Impact damage to 115% from 125%.

Reduced the damage on Enbringers (Artifact) when consuming explosive shot into a chaos explosion to 50% from 75%.

Crossbow

(Artifact Rework) The Siren’s Wail

Primary Attack Consuming Marked deals 10% bonus damage and inflicts Weaken.

Rain of Arrows (Q) Fire 2 additional bolts. (No longer inflicts Weaken).



Snapshot (E) Now forks towards each nearby enemy on hit; each projectile may consume Marked. Consuming Marked deals 10% bonus damage and inflicts Weaken.



Whip

Aerial Whip Twirl (Q)

Cast time increased to 0.55s from 0.45s.

Slashers

Camouflage (E)

Movement forward during the follow-up attack was tweaked to fix an unintended collider offset

Elusive Strike (Q)

Fading snare duration reduced to 1.5s from 2s.

(Artifact) Cloud Dancers

Damage reduction on elusive strike changed to -30% from -20%.

Spear

A Thousand Spears (Q)

Reduced the move distance when stepping forward during the cast to 1.25 from 2.

Increased cooldown to 9s from 8s.

Increased Thrust recast time to 0.3s from 0.25s.

If you're having issues with the game, make sure to take a look at our known bugs and fixes to see if there's a potential solution to get you back into Vardoran as quickly as possible! We're always grateful for your help in translating the game at https://crowdin.com/project/v-rising-game.

IMPORTANT NOTE! Please report any issues you encounter after this patch here.



ADDITIONAL REMINDER! Regularly back up your server saves! Here's how to do it.



Stay vigilant in the shadows of Vardoran, our fellow Vampires!





V Rising is available now on Steam!

V Rising is also available on the PlayStation 5! Get it here!





Subscribe to our newsletter!

Join The V Rising Discord Server!





V Rising Tiktok!

V Rising Facebook!

V Rising X!

V Rising Instagram!

V Rising Threads !





Eternally yours,

/Stunlock Studios



