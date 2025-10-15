This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Each open test brings Operations closer to release. This time, we are testing a new mechanic — Modules. It is the main reward for completing Operations and represents a modification to the internal structure of the weapon, available for installation after upgrading it to level 15.

This article will tell you how this testing stage will proceed and how to interact with the Modules.

What is OTS?

For those hearing about this for the first time: OTS is an Open Test Server. Here you can access early versions of major updates. Your role is to share feedback to help us identify and fix issues before the final release.

On the OTS, your character will have the gear they had when they got on the test list.

If you are on the list, a letter will be sent to the email address of your last active character with notification of access to the OTS.

Holding dates

The OTS will start on October 15 and will last until October 17 inclusive.

Note! This is a test server. It may stop or restart to implement changes.

What do we expect from this OTS?

Now we would like to know your opinion about the Modules. To make them interesting and valuable, we rely on your feedback!

We ask for your understanding regarding any flaws. We will continuously make improvements and adjustments based on the test results.

Testing participants

All active players from global regions whose gear level corresponds to the Master rank have been granted access to the test.

Please note that if additional Module tests are held in the future, players who have already participated will not be able to join again.

OTS for GLOBAL is open again!

Players from the GLOBAL region, as well as those playing via Steam, can now participate in testing.

If you’re logging in through the EXBO Launcher from any region and have OTS access, the server will automatically appear in the list of available downloads.

A single server will be open for the GLOBAL region — combining EU, NA, and SEA. Unfortunately, players from NA and SEA may experience higher ping.

Important!

In Steam, the option to download the beta version is available to everyone — even those not included in the participant list.

This means you might spend your GBs downloading the data but still be unable to join testing. To avoid this, we recommend using the EXBO Launcher to access the test server, even if you normally play via Steam.

A detailed guide is available here .

To start testing Modules via Steam, you’ll need to opt into the available beta version in the settings.

How Modules testing works

Modules are granted for completed matches in Session Battles — only within the OTS. Overall, Modules are planned to serve as rewards in the upcoming Operations mode.

Only one Session Battle mode is available:

Mode: 20v20 players;

Map: Colosseum.

You can access it via Menu → Session Battles → Colosseum.

When you log into the game, you receive 5 000 Core Inhibitors and 5 special-quality Module Cores.

Upon completing a match in Session Battles, you receive: 1 000 Core Inhibitors, 1 Module Core of random quality and 1 Quasi-destructor.

Core Inhibitors — a currency used to adjust the properties of a created Module.

Quasi-destructor — an item used to extract and unbind a Module installed on a weapon.

Module Core — an item required to create a Module at the Noomachine (Module crafting table).

During the OTS, the Noomachine is available only in the Bar. After the release of Operations and Modules, it will also appear at faction bases in the North.

OTS Modules

Modules consist of three components:

Add-on — a positive base property that affects weapon characteristics by percentage.

Concept — a positive base property that affects weapon characteristics by percentage, or grants a special effect.

Deviation — a negative base property that affects weapon characteristics by percentage.

The strength of both positive and negative effects depends on the Module’s quality.

Module properties and categories

All Module properties belong to specific categories.

Add-on

Name Description Category Corrective Reduces hip-fire spread Accuracy Coherent Reduces spread Accuracy Focative Reduces aiming time Accuracy Compensatory Reduces recoil Control Lateral Reduces horizontal recoil Control Gradient Reduces recoil increase Control Expressive Reduces draw time Speed Optical Increases speed while aiming Speed Locomotor Increases speed with a weapon Speed Anthropoadaptive Increases weapon ergonomics Convenience Equilibrational Increases stabilization Convenience Harmonious Reduces sway Convenience

Concept

Name Description Category Projector Reduces hip-fire spread Accuracy Dispenser Reduces spread Accuracy Formatter Reduces aiming time Accuracy Regulator Significantly reduces recoil increase up to the point of recoil vector change Accuracy Deviator Reduces recoil Control Stabilizer Reduces horizontal recoil Control Actuator Reduces recoil increase Control Extractor Reduces draw time Speed Focuser Increases aiming time Speed Translocator Increases speed while aiming Speed Biostabilizer Increases weapon ergonomics Convenience Damper Increases stabilization Convenience Variator Reduces sway Convenience Remnant Increases the damage to the last 5 shots in the magazine Convenience Warmer Increases the damage to the first 5 shots in the magazine Convenience Frenzier Increases the damage for each missing percentage of the target's health

Increases recoil and horizontal recoil Impactor Pressor Increases damage to plate durability Impactor Targeter Increases head damage

Increases limb damage

Reduces plate durability damage Impactor Deformer Increases minimum damage, decreases maximum damage Anomaly Decompressor Increases maximum damage, decreases minimum damage Anomaly Decompressor Increases limb damage Anomaly Piercer After killing an enemy, increases speed for 7.5 seconds Anomaly Aggressor After killing an enemy, increases healing effectiveness and grants healing for 7.5 seconds Anomaly Attractor After killing an enemy, decreases recoil for 7.5 seconds Anomaly

Deviation

Name Description Category Dispersive Increases hip-fire spread Accuracy Divergent Increases spread Accuracy Lamellar Increases aiming time Accuracy Reactive Increases recoil Control Torsional Increases horizontal recoil Control Cumulative Increases recoil increase Control Inert Increases draw time Speed Antivisual Decreases aiming time Speed Stratified Decreases speed with weapon Speed Uncomfortable Decreases weapon ergonomics Convenience Oscillative Decreases stabilisation Convenience Impulsive Increases sway Convenience

Module quality

A Module’s quality is determined by the highest-quality component among its properties.

For example, if a Module has special Add-on and Concept, but a rare Deviation, the overall quality of the Module will be rare.

Possible quality tiers:

Quality Common Uncommon Special Rare Exclusive Legendary Unique

How to create a Module

After obtaining a Module Core, take it to the Noomachine to create a Module.

Modules are created without spending extra resources.

But to make the process less random, you can use Core Inhibitors — a special resource.

It lets you influence the Module’s properties.

When creating a Module for the first time, you cannot choose which property categories to exclude.

On subsequent creations, you can exclude categories that appeared previously.

Categories for Add-on, Concept, and Deviation unlock gradually. Once you have crafted a Module with certain properties, that category becomes available for selection.

Excluding a category costs Core Inhibitors. The cost increases with each additional exclusion.

Once the categories are set, you can create the Module.

You can either accept the created Module or reroll selected characteristics using additional Core Inhibitors.

Modules do not need to be researched! All properties are revealed immediately.

Installing Modules

Weapons with upgrade level 15 unlock a new Module slot in the modification menu.





Once installed, the Module becomes bound.

Each weapon can have only one Module slot.

Removing and disassembling Modules

Modules can be removed in two ways:

Remove and destroy the Module.

Remove without destroying — requires a Quasi-destructor.

Uninstalled Modules can be disassembled at the Noomachine.

Disassembling returns a certain amount of Core Inhibitors.

Modules disassembled at the Noomachine can be restored by spending the number of Core Inhibitors received during disassembly plus 50%.

Destroyed, sold, or equipped Modules cannot be restored! Only Modules disassembled through the Noomachine are eligible for restoration.

When bartering, a Module will automatically be installed on the newly obtained weapon.

Auction

You can sell the following on the Auction:

Created Modules;

Transferable Quasi-destructors;

Module Cores.

OTS challenges and rewards

To receive rewards, you need to complete tasks in the Modules OTS tab of the Event Hub. You can access this section through a special interaction button in the game menu.

Rewards for successfully completed challenges will be sent to the main server and credited to the corresponding characters within 30 business days after the OTS concludes.

Challenge Reward Create 10 weapon Modules of any quality 10 Advanced Tools 20 Advanced Spare Parts Create 15 weapon Modules of any quality 10 Advanced Tools 20 Advanced Spare Parts 15 Morphines Create 20 weapon Modules of any quality 10 Advanced Tools 20 Advanced Spare Parts 10 Alcobulls Kill 100 players with a weapon equipped with a Module of any quality 10 Advanced Tools 20 Advanced Spare Parts Kill 10 players with a pistol equipped with a Module of any quality 10 Advanced Tools 20 Advanced Spare Parts Kill 30 players with a sniper rifle equipped with a Module of any quality 10 Advanced Tools 20 Advanced Spare Parts Kill 30 players with a shotgun equipped with a Module of any quality 10 Advanced Tools 20 Advanced Spare Parts Kill 30 players with an SMG equipped with a Module of any quality 10 Advanced Tools 20 Advanced Spare Parts Kill 30 players with an assault rifle equipped with a Module of any quality 10 Advanced Tools 20 Advanced Spare Parts Kill 30 players with a machine gun equipped with a Module of any quality 10 Advanced Tools 20 Advanced Spare Parts

Conclusion

Thank you for your feedback on previous testing waves. We hope to receive just as much feedback this time.

We believe that your feedback will help make Modules a valuable reward! A thread where you can leave feedback will appear shortly.

We would also like to remind you that all bugs and flaws must be reported to the Support Service.



Sincerely,

EXBO Team




