Each open test brings Operations closer to release. This time, we are testing a new mechanic — Modules. It is the main reward for completing Operations and represents a modification to the internal structure of the weapon, available for installation after upgrading it to level 15.
This article will tell you how this testing stage will proceed and how to interact with the Modules.
What is OTS?
For those hearing about this for the first time: OTS is an Open Test Server. Here you can access early versions of major updates. Your role is to share feedback to help us identify and fix issues before the final release.
On the OTS, your character will have the gear they had when they got on the test list.
If you are on the list, a letter will be sent to the email address of your last active character with notification of access to the OTS.
Holding dates
The OTS will start on October 15 and will last until October 17 inclusive.
Note! This is a test server. It may stop or restart to implement changes.
What do we expect from this OTS?
Now we would like to know your opinion about the Modules. To make them interesting and valuable, we rely on your feedback!
We ask for your understanding regarding any flaws. We will continuously make improvements and adjustments based on the test results.
Testing participants
All active players from global regions whose gear level corresponds to the Master rank have been granted access to the test.
Please note that if additional Module tests are held in the future, players who have already participated will not be able to join again.
OTS for GLOBAL is open again!
Players from the GLOBAL region, as well as those playing via Steam, can now participate in testing.
If you’re logging in through the EXBO Launcher from any region and have OTS access, the server will automatically appear in the list of available downloads.
A single server will be open for the GLOBAL region — combining EU, NA, and SEA. Unfortunately, players from NA and SEA may experience higher ping.
Important!
In Steam, the option to download the beta version is available to everyone — even those not included in the participant list.
This means you might spend your GBs downloading the data but still be unable to join testing. To avoid this, we recommend using the EXBO Launcher to access the test server, even if you normally play via Steam.
A detailed guide is available here.
To start testing Modules via Steam, you’ll need to opt into the available beta version in the settings.
How Modules testing works
Modules are granted for completed matches in Session Battles — only within the OTS. Overall, Modules are planned to serve as rewards in the upcoming Operations mode.
Only one Session Battle mode is available:
Mode: 20v20 players;
Map: Colosseum.
You can access it via Menu → Session Battles → Colosseum.
When you log into the game, you receive 5 000 Core Inhibitors and 5 special-quality Module Cores.
Upon completing a match in Session Battles, you receive: 1 000 Core Inhibitors, 1 Module Core of random quality and 1 Quasi-destructor.
Core Inhibitors — a currency used to adjust the properties of a created Module.
Quasi-destructor — an item used to extract and unbind a Module installed on a weapon.
Module Core — an item required to create a Module at the Noomachine (Module crafting table).
During the OTS, the Noomachine is available only in the Bar. After the release of Operations and Modules, it will also appear at faction bases in the North.
OTS Modules
Modules consist of three components:
Add-on — a positive base property that affects weapon characteristics by percentage.
Concept — a positive base property that affects weapon characteristics by percentage, or grants a special effect.
Deviation — a negative base property that affects weapon characteristics by percentage.
The strength of both positive and negative effects depends on the Module’s quality.
Module properties and categories
All Module properties belong to specific categories.
Add-on
Name
Description
Category
Corrective
Reduces hip-fire spread
Accuracy
Coherent
Reduces spread
Accuracy
Focative
Reduces aiming time
Accuracy
Compensatory
Reduces recoil
Control
Lateral
Reduces horizontal recoil
Control
Gradient
Reduces recoil increase
Control
Expressive
Reduces draw time
Speed
Optical
Increases speed while aiming
Speed
Locomotor
Increases speed with a weapon
Speed
Anthropoadaptive
Increases weapon ergonomics
Convenience
Equilibrational
Increases stabilization
Convenience
Harmonious
Reduces sway
Convenience
Concept
Name
Description
Category
Projector
Reduces hip-fire spread
Accuracy
Dispenser
Reduces spread
Accuracy
Formatter
Reduces aiming time
Accuracy
Regulator
Significantly reduces recoil increase up to the point of recoil vector change
Accuracy
Deviator
Reduces recoil
Control
Stabilizer
Reduces horizontal recoil
Control
Actuator
Reduces recoil increase
Control
Extractor
Reduces draw time
Speed
Focuser
Increases aiming time
Speed
Translocator
Increases speed while aiming
Speed
Biostabilizer
Increases weapon ergonomics
Convenience
Damper
Increases stabilization
Convenience
Variator
Reduces sway
Convenience
Remnant
Increases the damage to the last 5 shots in the magazine
Convenience
Warmer
Increases the damage to the first 5 shots in the magazine
Convenience
Frenzier
Increases the damage for each missing percentage of the target's health
Impactor
Pressor
Increases damage to plate durability
Impactor
Targeter
Increases head damage
Impactor
Deformer
Increases minimum damage, decreases maximum damage
Anomaly
Decompressor
Increases maximum damage, decreases minimum damage
Anomaly
Decompressor
Increases limb damage
Anomaly
Piercer
After killing an enemy, increases speed for 7.5 seconds
Anomaly
Aggressor
After killing an enemy, increases healing effectiveness and grants healing for 7.5 seconds
Anomaly
Attractor
After killing an enemy, decreases recoil for 7.5 seconds
Anomaly
Deviation
Name
Description
Category
Dispersive
Increases hip-fire spread
Accuracy
Divergent
Increases spread
Accuracy
Lamellar
Increases aiming time
Accuracy
Reactive
Increases recoil
Control
Torsional
Increases horizontal recoil
Control
Cumulative
Increases recoil increase
Control
Inert
Increases draw time
Speed
Antivisual
Decreases aiming time
Speed
Stratified
Decreases speed with weapon
Speed
Uncomfortable
Decreases weapon ergonomics
Convenience
Oscillative
Decreases stabilisation
Convenience
Impulsive
Increases sway
Convenience
Module quality
A Module’s quality is determined by the highest-quality component among its properties.
For example, if a Module has special Add-on and Concept, but a rare Deviation, the overall quality of the Module will be rare.
Possible quality tiers:
Quality
Common
Uncommon
Special
Rare
Exclusive
Legendary
Unique
How to create a Module
After obtaining a Module Core, take it to the Noomachine to create a Module.
Modules are created without spending extra resources.
But to make the process less random, you can use Core Inhibitors — a special resource.
It lets you influence the Module’s properties.
When creating a Module for the first time, you cannot choose which property categories to exclude.
On subsequent creations, you can exclude categories that appeared previously.
Categories for Add-on, Concept, and Deviation unlock gradually. Once you have crafted a Module with certain properties, that category becomes available for selection.
Excluding a category costs Core Inhibitors. The cost increases with each additional exclusion.
Once the categories are set, you can create the Module.
You can either accept the created Module or reroll selected characteristics using additional Core Inhibitors.
Modules do not need to be researched! All properties are revealed immediately.
Installing Modules
Weapons with upgrade level 15 unlock a new Module slot in the modification menu.
Once installed, the Module becomes bound.
Each weapon can have only one Module slot.
Removing and disassembling Modules
Modules can be removed in two ways:
Remove and destroy the Module.
Remove without destroying — requires a Quasi-destructor.
Uninstalled Modules can be disassembled at the Noomachine.
Disassembling returns a certain amount of Core Inhibitors.
Modules disassembled at the Noomachine can be restored by spending the number of Core Inhibitors received during disassembly plus 50%.
Destroyed, sold, or equipped Modules cannot be restored! Only Modules disassembled through the Noomachine are eligible for restoration.
When bartering, a Module will automatically be installed on the newly obtained weapon.
Auction
You can sell the following on the Auction:
Created Modules;
Transferable Quasi-destructors;
Module Cores.
OTS challenges and rewards
To receive rewards, you need to complete tasks in the Modules OTS tab of the Event Hub. You can access this section through a special interaction button in the game menu.
Rewards for successfully completed challenges will be sent to the main server and credited to the corresponding characters within 30 business days after the OTS concludes.
Challenge
Reward
Create 10 weapon Modules of any quality
10 Advanced Tools
20 Advanced Spare Parts
Create 15 weapon Modules of any quality
10 Advanced Tools
20 Advanced Spare Parts
15 Morphines
Create 20 weapon Modules of any quality
10 Advanced Tools
20 Advanced Spare Parts
10 Alcobulls
Kill 100 players with a weapon equipped with a Module of any quality
10 Advanced Tools
20 Advanced Spare Parts
Kill 10 players with a pistol equipped with a Module of any quality
10 Advanced Tools
20 Advanced Spare Parts
Kill 30 players with a sniper rifle equipped with a Module of any quality
10 Advanced Tools
20 Advanced Spare Parts
Kill 30 players with a shotgun equipped with a Module of any quality
10 Advanced Tools
20 Advanced Spare Parts
Kill 30 players with an SMG equipped with a Module of any quality
10 Advanced Tools
20 Advanced Spare Parts
Kill 30 players with an assault rifle equipped with a Module of any quality
10 Advanced Tools
20 Advanced Spare Parts
Kill 30 players with a machine gun equipped with a Module of any quality
10 Advanced Tools
20 Advanced Spare Parts
Conclusion
Thank you for your feedback on previous testing waves. We hope to receive just as much feedback this time.
We believe that your feedback will help make Modules a valuable reward! A thread where you can leave feedback will appear shortly.
We would also like to remind you that all bugs and flaws must be reported to the Support Service.
Sincerely,
EXBO Team
