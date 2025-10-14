Added support for configuring individual components of Gravity in Map Configuration with Expert Mode.
Added support for Keyboard Shortcut (F5) to launch Play Test in Database.
Added support for Drag and Drop in most Timelines.
Added Alter Gravity command to Physics commands.
Added logging in Physics commands.
Improved Editor components/proportions/margins in a few locations.
Fixed some issues with "bad" Rank selections in Trait Tables.
