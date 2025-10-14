 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20392706 Edited 14 October 2025 – 21:39:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added support for configuring individual components of Gravity in Map Configuration with Expert Mode.

  • Added support for Keyboard Shortcut (F5) to launch Play Test in Database.

  • Added support for Drag and Drop in most Timelines.

  • Added Alter Gravity command to Physics commands.

  • Added logging in Physics commands.

  • Improved Editor components/proportions/margins in a few locations.

  • Fixed some issues with "bad" Rank selections in Trait Tables.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2158671
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2158672
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2158673
  • Loading history…
Depot 2158674
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link