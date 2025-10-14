Fix issue where you would be unable to progress past a point in the game.
We're so sorry this one slipped through the cracks. After allowing the player to follow characters through the halls we introduced a game breaking bug. We fixed this as soon as we noticed it, but a few players might have started the game before the hotfix was released.
Hotfix for 1.3.0
