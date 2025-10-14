 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20392618 Edited 14 October 2025 – 22:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fix issue where you would be unable to progress past a point in the game.

    • We're so sorry this one slipped through the cracks. After allowing the player to follow characters through the halls we introduced a game breaking bug. We fixed this as soon as we noticed it, but a few players might have started the game before the hotfix was released.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3983921
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link