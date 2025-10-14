 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20392540 Edited 14 October 2025 – 22:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Beta Patch 1.13

"VIGILANTE SUPPORTS THE CITY WITH A PATCH!"

What has been done in this patch:

  • Cytron Motorcycle lean axis intensity has been reduced. Camera FOV improved.

  • Improved Combat Detection.

  • Improved Tutorials for first level.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3911431
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link