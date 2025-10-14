 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20392520 Edited 14 October 2025 – 22:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed MainMenu and EquipmentMenu not working after loading a save, or when KoboldKare is considered "backgrounded". Can you believe that the new Unity version had a default behavior of just permanently disabling arbitrary actions on "backgrounding"? That sucked and was really hard to investigate.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit KoboldKare Content Depot 1102931
  Loading history…
Linux 64-bit KoboldKare Linux Depot 1102933
  Loading history…
macOS 64-bit KoboldKare Mac Depot 1102934
  Loading history…
